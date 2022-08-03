‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Admits He’s Not Attracted to Krysten

TL;DR:

Mitch and Krysten’s relationship is off to a rough start on Married at First Sight Season 15.

On his wedding day, the environmental policy advocate wondered if his bride might be “too mainstream” for him.

On their honeymoon in Mexico, Mitch confesses that he’s not feeling a physical attraction to his wife.

Married at First Sight groom Mitch isn’t feeling the spark with his wife Krysten. In a clip from the August 3 episode of the Lifetime reality show , the San Diego bride says that she’s ready to take things to the next level with her husband. But he confesses that he’s not yet feeling a physical attraction to his wife.

Krysten says she’s ready to get physical in the next episode of ‘Married at First Sight’

In a clip (via Twitter ) from the August 3 episode of Married at First Sight, Krysten tells Mitch that she’s ready to add a physical element to their relationship.

“I definitely would be comfortable advancing more in the physical, sexual department,” she tells him.

But Mitch doesn’t sound ready to take that step.

“I wish I felt a little bit more of that at this point,” he says. “I may not be feeling that physical attraction with you.”

Mitch’s blunt words come after his less-than-enthusiastic reaction to his bride’s appearance at their wedding.

“So, at first glance, I think she’s really pretty,” he told a producer after the ceremony. “But I wasn’t like, right off the bat, blown away, attracted to her.” He told Krysten he preferred a woman with a more natural look and later wondered if she might be “too mainstream” for him .

Krysten describes the situation with Mitch as a ‘worst-case scenario’

Mitch and Krysten from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 15 | Lifetime

Krysten was understandably upset with Mitch’s confession.

“This is probably the worst-case scenario,” she said. “You know, my husband not being attracted to me.”

Could alcohol help Mitch and Krysten form a connection? As the couple, who are currently on their honeymoon in Puerto Vallarta, sit by the pool, Krysten says she thinks “tequila as soon as possible is always the option and the answer.”

“I’m on a rollercoaster,” she says in a confessional. “One second, we’re having dinner and he’s not attracted to me. The next second we’re…”

“Tequila is definitely helping with a little bit of the social lubrication,” Mitch tells a producer.

Krysten says if she and Mitch don’t have sex before Decision Day, she’ll ask for a divorce

In another clip (via Twitter ) from the next episode of Married at First Sight , Krysten sets some expectations for her relationship with Mitch.

“If we do get to Decision Day and I don’t have sex from you or an ‘I love you’ from you, I will ask for a divorce,” she says.

New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

