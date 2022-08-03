ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelenskiy seeking 'direct talks' with China's Xi to help end Ukraine war- SCMP

 3 days ago
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine is seeking an opportunity to speak "directly" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help end its war with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

In an interview with SCMP, the Ukrainian leader urged China to use its outsize political and economic influence over Russia to bring an end to the fighting.

"It's a very powerful state. It's a powerful economy … So (it) can politically, economically influence Russia. And China is [also a] permanent member of the UN Security Council," the report quoted Zelenskiy as saying.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

The Independent

Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit

Nancy Pelosi’s whirlwind visit to Taiwan ended in less than 24 hours, but during that time, the small democratic island suddenly became the most talked-about topic in the world. Prior to Pelosi’s arrival, there were concerns in the United States that the visit may further escalate tension between Beijing and Washington. In seeming confirmation, the Chinese government was quick to issue a series of stern warnings. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the US “making themselves an enemy of the 1.4 billion Chinese people will not end up well”.But here in Taipei, life remained relatively calm and business-as-usual. While...
FOREIGN POLICY
