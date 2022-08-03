KBI executes search warrant at Wyandotte Unified Government following ‘allegations’

Read on www.kctv5.com
FBI Fugitive task force makes arrest in Kansas gas station killing
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park on Sunday have a suspect identified as 24-year-old Zarrell Finley of Kansas City in custody. Just before 4:30p.m. July 31, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College...
Police looking for this Topeka man
TOPEKA (KSNT)– Police are looking for a Topeka man in connection to an Aggravated Battery. At 10:55 p.m. on Aug. 4th, Topeka Police arrived at St. Francis Hospital in response to reports of an individual who suffered from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. After investigation, it was determined that this incident was tied to the […]
KMBC.com
Sources: KBI investigating Unified Government purchasing card transactions in relation to search warrant
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KMBC 9 Investigates has learned the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into the use of county-issued purchasing cards in relation to a search warrant executed Wednesday at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas. Three sources, who did not want to...
Remains found identified as missing Kansas man
DOUGLAS COUNTY— The human remains recovered southeast of Lawrence in January have been identified as Guy Wayne Collins, 47, who had been listed as a missing adult since July 9, 2021, according to Sheriff's department spokesman George Diepenbrock. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday received a lab report...
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigate deadly stabbing; third homicide in area since May
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a homicide in the 3000 block of E. 49th Street. Officers were called out to the area on a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, an adult male was found in the stairwell in the apartment complex. He was...
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigating homicide on E. 49th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a homicide in the 3000 block of E. 49th Street. Police confirm the 96th homicide of the year happened before 5 p.m. on Saturday. No information about the cause or the victim has been provided at this time. This is...
NWOSU Says Campus Police Chief Is 'No Longer' Employed After Arrest In Kansas
Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials said its police chief is no longer employed at the school following an arrest in Kansas. According to WIBW in Topeka, Kansas, John Caviness was arrested Sunday in Wabaunsee County on child abuse, resisting arrest, aggravated battery and battery complaints. The station said Caviness was...
WIBW
Remains found in Lawrence identified as man missing after release from jail
Topeka Police identify teen found shot to death in South Topeka, two arrested. Topeka Police have identified the victim found shot to death in South Topeka on Friday night and have arrested two people as a result. First Friday hot. Updated: 19 hours ago. Lots of music performances and other...
Victim identified in suspicious death ruled a homicide Saturday
The victim in a suspicious death in Kansas City that was ruled a homicide days later has been identified.
Lawrence police arrest suspect in two church vandalism cases
Lawrence police arrest a suspect accused of vandalizing two churches with abortion rights messages.
More deputies needed at the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Department
The Wyandotte County Sheriff told the Board of Commissioners for Wyandotte County and Kansas City Thursday night his department needs more help.
KCTV 5
Lawrence police increase patrols near KU campus
LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department is increasing officer patrols near the University of Kansas campus each weekend starting Saturday night “with a focus on preventing crime and helping community members feel safe and secure,” the department has announced. The increase in police presence isn’t due...
KCTV 5
Topeka woman indicted for six-figure theft from property management company
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been indicted on accusations she stole more than $100,000 from a property management company. According to court documents obtained by 13 NEWS, Nicole Diane Negrete, 34, of Topeka, faces counts of Theft by Deception; $100,000 or more, Making False Information, and Unlawful Acts Concerning Computers. All three charges are felonies.
Suspect in Overland Park homicide arrested
According to police, a Kansas City, Missouri, man was arrested in the shooting death of a man in Overland Park, Kansas, on Sunday.
KCTV 5
Topeka man arrested following skid loader theft, stolen trailer found
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested in connection to a case involving a stolen skid steer and trailer. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Brian Ray Stevenson, 50, of Topeka was taken into custody Thursday, Aug. 4, for felony theft and possession of methamphetamine. Sheriff...
Platte County Sheriff’s Office prepares for controversial FBI CCW information audit
The Platte County Sheriff is getting ready to welcome the FBI to town next week for a routine audit for the system that law enforcement use to track criminal justice information like fingerprints and criminal histories.
lawrencekstimes.com
Man found dead southeast of Lawrence in January had been released from jail, went missing
The man whose body was found southeast of Lawrence in January has been confirmed to be Guy Wayne Collins, 47, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a DNA confirmation from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Friday, according to a news release. Collins was released from...
Former prosecutor explains review process into deadly KCFD crash in Westport
The KSHB 41 I-Team is learning about the steps Jackson County prosecutors may be taking as they review the deadly Kansas City, Missouri, fire truck crash from last December in Westport.
KCTV 5
Police: Two teens from Cleveland, Mo. killed in Cedar County crash
Parlor KC celebrates National Black Business Month by hosting vendors for First Fridays. lack business was all around Parlor KC, marking the start of National Black Business Month. Their First Fridays event allowed people the chance to buy products they might not find anywhere else. Updated: 2 hours ago. Some...
northwestmoinfo.com
A Kansas City Brother and Sister Plead Guilty in Federal Court
(MISSOURINET) – A Kansas City, Missouri brother and sister have pleaded guilty in federal court to the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver. Joey Parker tells us how the robbery turned deadly.
