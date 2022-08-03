ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Multiple units at Duck Creek storage near Billings burglarized

By Phil Van Pelt
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IgKOS_0h3t37RJ00

For the second time in two months, renters at the Duck Creek storage facility between Billings and Laurel went to their units and found them destroyed.

Brandon and Larrissa Abell have been renting from Duck Creek on Kautzman Road for four months. Half of their time spent there has been dealing with losing many of their belongings. The historic flooding in June damaged much of what they had in the unit and at the end of July, almost anything left of value was stolen.

"We had our kid’s computers in here, those are gone. All of our tools for work, snowboards, some kid’s toys, you name it they took it," said Larrissa.

Although the Abells lost what they estimate to be almost $3,000 in goods, the overall amount that the thieves got away with is unknown.

"We’re not the only ones that got our stuff stolen. Everybody here got their stuff stolen. So, who knows exactly the value of what’s been taken? I don’t think we’ll ever know what the number is on that," added Larrissa.

MTN News called Duck Creek storage for comment, but a representative who answered the phone declined.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder told MTN News Wednesday that he was not familiar with the case but would look into it further.

The units are still without locks since the thieves cut the pins to get in, not the locks themselves. Many renters are spending time going through their units and getting what's left out of their units and moved somewhere else, according to Brandon.

"Anybody can come in here and get whatever they want at any point in time since we still have no way to keep these closed. And I still have to pay if I want to keep it in here for the rest of the month," said Brandon.

When the flooding and burglaries occurred, the Abells said they only found out because they checked themselves. They said the owners knew about the events but in both cases declined to reach out to the renters. In the most recent case, they were told, "the police would reach out to them when the report is filed," said Brandon.

No suspects have been identified thus far and while the property does have on-site cameras, the Abells are skeptical they even work.

"We don't know if they even work," Larrissa said.

"They could be just for show just to keep people out or keep people away. I hope they function and can help catch these people," added Brandon.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
Laurel, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Laurel, MT
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
KULR8

Motorcyclist killed after hitting tree on Overland Ave. in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of Overland Ave. in Billings was closed after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday. Billings police reported Overland Ave. was closed from Peach Tree Rd. to Creekside Rd. at the time. They were reopened just before 6:00 pm. The motorcyclist reportedly lost control and...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

No one found in drone search at Scheel’s recreational water area in Billings

It’s news as good as it gets; emergency crews searching for a suspected drowning victim in the water area behind Scheel’s in Billings didn’t find anyone. According to BPD Officer Matt Lennick, the call came in at 6:52 pm. An empty raft and keys were found abandoned in the water recreational pond behind Scheel’s on Billings West End.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duck Creek#What They Had#Mtn News#Yellowstone County
Laurel Outlook

House fire gets rapid response

A fire broke out at a home at 616 1st St. Tuesday evening about 7:30 p.m. The Laurel Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene within minutes and were able to knock down the flames before the house was fully engulfed. The residents of the house were not home when the fire broke out. No one was injured, according to firefighters.
LAUREL, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
yourbigsky.com

Traffic Alert: Monday – City of Billings closing lanes on 24th St.

The City of Billings Public Works wants drivers in Billings to know about lane closures on part of 24th Street starting Monday. Monday, August 8th through Friday, August 12th, expect some delays on 24th Street West and Rosebud Drive. Chick-fil-A Water service tie-in work is requiring lane closures impacting southbound traffic at 24th St. and Rosebud Drive.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Thursday morning vehicular assault incident

According to Billings Police a 50-year-old person was intentionally hit by a passenger car early Thursday morning in Billings. “Vehicular assault near the 1500 block of Central Avenue,” Billings Police Sgt. Petersen said. Police say the victim was intentionally struck by a silver passenger car near a business. The suspect vehicle fled the scene. The unnamed victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Billings Police Investigating Weekend Robbery of 2 Victims on the Rims

Two individuals were robbed early Saturday morning (7/30) along the Rims, according to a social media post from the Billings Police Department. In the post on Twitter, BPD Sergeant Peterson said officers responded to a robbery Saturday at 5:40 am on the Rims, where two individuals said they were approached by a suspect who "asked for a cigarette before producing a handgun."
Q2 News

Q2 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy