15 games featured in Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown silver anniversary

WKRC
Dayton, Ky. residents band together to send aid to Kentuckians impacted by flooding
DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Eastern Kentucky residents are badly in need of food and fresh water after the state was inundated by large-scale flooding. Now, the residents of Dayton, Kentucky, despite being miles away, are stepping up to do their part to help their neighbors. Manhattan Harbor, where the drinks...
WKRC
How to make the most out of Ohio's sales tax holiday weekend
OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - Ohio's sales tax holiday weekend is officially underway. You can purchase school supplies, instructional items, and clothing without sales tax through Sunday, August 7 at 11:59 p.m. Clothing items exempt from sales tax must be individually priced at $75 or less. This includes all types of...
WKRC
Kentucky Gov. Beshear provides update on flooding victims and rescue efforts
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on flooding Thursday as the eastern part of the Commonwealth deals with the aftermath. Randall Roberson and his family were able to escape the flood, but came back home to no home at all. "All my tools, side-by-side, it's...
WKRC
Passenger describes scene as Amtrak train carrying 142 people collides with truck in Md.
BRUNSWICK, Md. (WJLA) — An Amtrak train traveling from Washington to Chicago collided with a flatbed truck in Maryland Wednesday. The crash took place around 5:20 p.m. when the truck, which was obstructing the track, according to Amtrak, came into contact with the train in Brunswick, Md. There have been no reported injuries to the 142 passengers or crew onboard.
WKRC
Forest Park man accused of assaulting his grandmother
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - A Forest Park man is accused of beating up his own grandmother. Jalon McKinney, 27, faces a felonious assault charge. Police say McKinney punched his 76-year-old grandmother in the face multiple times during an argument on January 5. His grandmother was taken to the hospital...
WKRC
SC officials use Pokémon to help spread hurricane preparedness
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Emergency Management Division has used the popular anime franchise Pokémon to help spread awareness about being prepared for possible hurricanes during hurricane season. Officials tweeted a remix of the show's theme song to help South Carolinians prepare for the period that...
WKRC
Nevada could get big windfall from lawsuit against online travel companies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada could be looking at a billion-dollar payday, according to two Las Vegas communications executives. Sig Rogich, president of The Rogich Communications Group, and Mark Fierro, President of Fierro Communications, are suing several well-known travel companies, including Expedia, TripAdvisor and Priceline. The lawsuit claims those...
WKRC
Oregon man and woman charged in $85 million shoe-selling scheme
EUGENE, Ore. (KATU) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged 39-year-old Michael Malekzadeh, the former owner, and chief financial officer of Zadeh Kicks LLC, a now-defunct Oregon-based corporation, with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and money laundering. A second person has also been charged. 39-year-old Bethany...
