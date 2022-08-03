ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerland Key, FL

Florida man with pirate nickname accused of stealing roommate's parrot

By WPTV Staff
 3 days ago
A Florida Keys man with a pirate's nickname is accused of stealing his roommate's pricey parrot, which was later found wounded.

Justin Peters, 40, of Summerland Key, was arrested Tuesday on charges of grand theft and animal cruelty.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said the parrot's 37-year-old owner suspected in June that her roommate had stolen her pet. She claimed she repeatedly told Peters, who goes by the name "Redbeard," to leave the bird alone and that he didn't have permission to take it out of its cage.

A day earlier, a witness reported seeing Peters at a bus stop near his business. The witness said they later noticed that Peters was gone, but there was a red parrot on the bench.

He took the parrot and then called deputies.

Witnesses at a nearby restaurant and gas station also reported seeing Peters with the same parrot. They said the bird appeared to be agitated.

Lindhardt said the bird was taken to a veterinarian to be treated for multiple broken bones, a dislocated hip, blunt force trauma to one side of its body and other injuries.

This story was originally published by WPTV in West Palm Beach , Florida.

