West Lafayette, IN

2023 Four-Star Recruit Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn Decommits From Purdue Basketball

By D.J. Fezler
 3 days ago

Lafayette native Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn announced he decommitting from the Purdue basketball program. Myles Colvin is now the only committed recruit for the Boilermakers in the class of 2023.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue basketball program lost a commitment from four-star point guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn . The Lafayette, Indiana, native announced his decision to reopen his recruitment on Wednesday.

"First off, I would like to thank Coach Painter, Coach Johnson, and the rest of the Purdue coaching staff for recruiting me to the fullest," Gibbs-Lawhorn wrote via his Instagram. "I would also like to thank the Purdue men's basketball team for showing their love and support.

"After much thought and thorough discussions with my family, I have decided to reopen my recruitment. I look forward to continuing the search for the program that is the best fit for the next chapter of my basketball career."

Gibbs-Lawhorn, who will enter his senior year of high school at Montverde Academy in Florida, is a top-50 recruit in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports . He started his high school career at McCutcheon before spending the last two years at preparatory schools in Utah and Florida.

He holds offers from both Purdue and Indiana, but will certainly draw interest from any program looking for a talented guard. Gibbs-Lawhorn is the 12th-ranked combo guard in the country and the sixth-highest rated player in the state of Florida.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound prospect originally committed to the Boilermakers back on Dec. 16 of last year after Matt Painter and the team's coaching staff extended an offer in September. Now, the program is left with four-star guard Myles Colvin as its lone recruit for the class of 2023.

