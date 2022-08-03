2023 Four-Star Recruit Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn Decommits From Purdue Basketball

Lafayette native Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn announced he decommitting from the Purdue basketball program. Myles Colvin is now the only committed recruit for the Boilermakers in the class of 2023.

View the original article to see embedded media.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue basketball program lost a commitment from four-star point guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn . The Lafayette, Indiana, native announced his decision to reopen his recruitment on Wednesday.

"First off, I would like to thank Coach Painter, Coach Johnson, and the rest of the Purdue coaching staff for recruiting me to the fullest," Gibbs-Lawhorn wrote via his Instagram. "I would also like to thank the Purdue men's basketball team for showing their love and support.

"After much thought and thorough discussions with my family, I have decided to reopen my recruitment. I look forward to continuing the search for the program that is the best fit for the next chapter of my basketball career."

Gibbs-Lawhorn, who will enter his senior year of high school at Montverde Academy in Florida, is a top-50 recruit in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports . He started his high school career at McCutcheon before spending the last two years at preparatory schools in Utah and Florida.

He holds offers from both Purdue and Indiana, but will certainly draw interest from any program looking for a talented guard. Gibbs-Lawhorn is the 12th-ranked combo guard in the country and the sixth-highest rated player in the state of Florida.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound prospect originally committed to the Boilermakers back on Dec. 16 of last year after Matt Painter and the team's coaching staff extended an offer in September. Now, the program is left with four-star guard Myles Colvin as its lone recruit for the class of 2023.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

Ethan Morton, Brandon Newman to Play Overseas This Summer: Purdue guards Ethan Morton and Brandon Newman will travel to Barcelona, Spain, to play against professional competition with the 2022 USA East Coast roster. The group will be led by Utah Jazz assistant coach Alex Jenson. CLICK HERE

Purdue guards Ethan Morton and Brandon Newman will travel to Barcelona, Spain, to play against professional competition with the 2022 USA East Coast roster. The group will be led by Utah Jazz assistant coach Alex Jenson. Former Purdue Star Carsen Edwards Signs With Turkish Team: Carsen Edwards is headed to Turkey to play for Fenerbahce after a short stint with the Detroit Pistons last season. The former Purdue star will not get a chance to play with No. 5 overall pick Jaden Ivey in the NBA this upcoming season. CLICK HERE

Carsen Edwards is headed to Turkey to play for Fenerbahce after a short stint with the Detroit Pistons last season. The former Purdue star will not get a chance to play with No. 5 overall pick Jaden Ivey in the NBA this upcoming season. 5-Star Xavier Booker Commits to Michigan State Over Purdue, Others: Xavier Booker, a 2023 five-star recruit from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, announced his commitment to Michigan State over Purdue, Indiana, Gonzaga and others. CLICK HERE

Big Ten Daily

Aug. 3: Former Ohio State guard Duane Washington signed a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns. He was an undrafted rookie in the 2021 NBA Draft. Also, Michigan State earned the commitment from four-star forward Gehrig Normand. CLICK HERE

Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter

Follow Boilermakers Country on Twitter

Like Boilermakers Country on Facebook