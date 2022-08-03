ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Menomonie native Terrin Vavra’s first RBI powers Orioles past Rangers

By The Associated Press
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.weau.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Wil Myers in Padres' lineup Saturday night

San Diego Padres infielder/outfeilder Wil Myers is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Myers is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. In 151 plate appearances this season, Myers has a .232 batting average with a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Baltimore Sun

The current Orioles believe they’re on the verge of something special. Former Orioles believe it, too.

In the home clubhouse at Oriole Park at Camden Yards for the first time, outfielder Brett Phillips raved about the team he joined at the trade deadline. When he looked across the field as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, the Orioles seemed like an energetic group. Now that he’s in Baltimore, the feeling is evident. “I’ve recognized we have a group that’s hungry here,” Phillips said, “and a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

White Sox Waste Strong Effort From Johnny Cueto, Drop Yet Another Series Opener

No one can blame Johnny Cueto for the Chicago White Sox’s shortcomings on Thursday night. The veteran righty was brilliant in the series opener against the Texas Rangers, but the Sox offense could only produce five hits in the 3-2 loss. Aided by six walks, the South Siders reached base 11 times total, but they could only muster up one extra-base hit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Menomonie, WI
Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Arlington, WI
State
Texas State
City
Menomonie, WI
City
Arlington, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
FOX Sports

Lamet's eventful week continues with Rockies picking him up

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have claimed Dinelson Lamet off waivers, capping a week in which the right-hander was traded by one organization and designated for assignment by another. Lamet was part of the package the Milwaukee Brewers received Monday in the trade that sent four-time All-Star closer...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Austin Slater receives Saturday off

San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Slater will watch from the bench after Joc Pederson was named Saturday's starting center fielder versus Oakland's Adam Oller. Per Baseball Savant on 139 batted balls this season, Slater has recorded a 10.1% barrel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Robinson Chirinos
numberfire.com

Sam Haggerty not in Mariners' Saturday lineup for Game 1

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Haggerty is being replaced in center field by Jarred Kelenic versus Angels starter Jaime Barria. In 84 plate appearances this season, Haggerty has a .291 batting average...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham not in Padres' Saturday lineup

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Grisham is being replaced in center field by Wil Myers versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. In 400 plate appearances this season, Grisham has a .195 batting average with a .654 OPS, 13...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb starting for Mariners Saturday afternoon in Game 1

Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Lamb is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Angels starter Jaime Barria. In 78 plate appearances this season, Lamb...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Angels blow lead in 9th, beat Mariners in 10th

Taylor Ward's 10th-inning sacrifice fly brought home the go-ahead run as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Friday night in the first meeting between the teams since a benches-clearing brawl on June 26. Jesse Chavez (2-1) got the victory despite squandering a three-run lead in the...
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#The Orioles#Rbi#The Associated Press
numberfire.com

Luis Torrens sitting Friday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Torrens is being replaced behind the plate by Cal Raleigh versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 134 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .202 batting average with a .471...
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

Cease pitches 6 strong innings, White Sox beat Rangers 2-1

ARLINGTON, Texas -- — Dylan Cease pitched six strong innings following a relatively rough start, Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking solo home run and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Friday night. The first start in August for Cease (12-4) resembled those of the past...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy