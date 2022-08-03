ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohoes, NY

$500K grant awarded to restore Cohoes library

By Courtney Ward
 3 days ago

COHOES, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The city of Cohoes has plans to reopen its public library thanks to a $500,000 grant from the state. The building has been in need of major restoration work and has been shut down for more than a year.

Part of its stone façade fell on the sidewalk in July 2021. The city was able to make emergency repairs , which allowed for a partial reopening in May.

The grant money was secured by state Sen. Neil Breslin. It will pay for the repairs to the building’s bell tower as well as needed masonry and roofing work.

The library is temporarily operating in the Cohoes Senior Center at 10 Cayuga Plaza.

