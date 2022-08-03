ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Infant girl hit in drive-by shooting, Columbus police say

By Eric Halperin, Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people, including an infant girl, were hospitalized Wednesday evening after shots were fired into a southeast Columbus home.

Columbus police said they first received a 911 call of multiple people shot at 7:17 p.m., in the 3700 block of Center Ridge Way. When officers got there, the woman who called 911 told them that her daughter had been shot in the stomach, and a man in his 20s visiting her home had been shot in his lower body.

The woman said that both were struck when a car drove by and a person inside fired multiple shots at the home. A second caller told Columbus police that they heard between 10 and 15 gunshots. Police told NBC4 they found rifle rounds at the scene.

The girl, who CPD did not give an age on, was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable condition and is expected to survive her injuries. The man hit by gunfire was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in stable condition.

“Obviously this is extremely concerning,” said Columbus Division of Police Sgt. Joe Albert at the scene. “We have an infant who was inside an apartment, who the suspect or suspects shot into an apartment with a rifle and that could have easily resulted in the loss of life of an infant.”

Police do not know the relationship between the victims.

“It’s very concerning to all of us, right?” Albert said. “We don’t know the details here but we know that somebody was outside at an apartment complex in the middle of daylight firing a rifle into apartment buildings. Whether it’s an apartment building or not, but to be more specific than an apartment building, some apartment buildings back up to one another, so we could have potentially had multiple residents struck out here.”

Albert said police are continuing to investigate and interview people in the area and at the hospitals.

“Until they interview everybody involved, I wouldn’t be able to tell you is there a reason why somebody would be shooting into this apartment,” Albert said. “I wouldn’t be able to tell you that, but I can tell you there’s no reason why an infant should ever get shot in the City of Columbus.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

