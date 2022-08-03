City leaders look to build a permanent memorial at the site of the migrant truck tragedy

Many residents at the Agora Stone Oak apartments want this three-day-long stand-off, to be over. "I just want it to end," says Cliff Cowart, a neighbor who is frustrated with the stand-off. He said his apartment building is right next to the barricaded-suspects building, "cops are doing everything that they can, they want to end this, they have families too. They say that this happens in this city more often than not but this is the longest stand off that they've ever had."

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO