ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

City leaders look to build a permanent memorial at the site of the migrant truck tragedy

By Jordan Elder
foxsanantonio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on foxsanantonio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Neighbors upset with lengthy stand-off

Many residents at the Agora Stone Oak apartments want this three-day-long stand-off, to be over. "I just want it to end," says Cliff Cowart, a neighbor who is frustrated with the stand-off. He said his apartment building is right next to the barricaded-suspects building, "cops are doing everything that they can, they want to end this, they have families too. They say that this happens in this city more often than not but this is the longest stand off that they've ever had."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Habitat for Humanity grants 17 different families with new homes

SAN ANTONIO - Seventeen families are sleeping in new homes tonight, thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Elected officials and volunteers welcomed the families to the newest Habitat for Humanity community on the southwest side. Habitat for Humanity is scheduled to build 53 homes in Bexar County this year.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
foxsanantonio.com

Academy set to expand emergency management response

Every disaster, whether natural or man-made, has emergency management personnel on hand. "For emergency managers, today, its whoever a mayor or a judge or the governor appoints to be the emergency manager," says Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. Kidd says there is no standardized training anywhere in the nation...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Nirenberg
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admissions starting Monday

SAN ANTONIO - If you are looking for some last-minute plans for you and your kids before the new school year, how about visiting the number 1 zoo in Texas for just ten dollars?. The San Antonio Zoo is reducing its price next week to end your summer break on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Mexico#Smuggling#Honduras#Homeland Security#Councilwoman#Hispanic
foxsanantonio.com

Pesky sand particles from Africa are wreaking havoc on San Antonio sinuses

SAN ANTONIO - We're now in peak season for Saharan Dust and some of us may be feeling it worse than others. Saharan Dust, which travels in the atmosphere all the way from Africa, is most prominent from July to September. People with conditions like asthma could be feeling everything from itchy eyes and a runny nose to wheezing and swelling of the tongue and mouth.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The Children's Hospital of San Antonio has Garth Brooks cut ribbon for the Child Life Zone

SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio had Country music legend, Garth Brooks, attend the ribbon cutting for the Child Life Zone. Garth Brooks cut the ribbon, participated in activities with the patients, and visited with their families. He is one of the giving donors who make these Child Life Zones possible. There are only 15 of these zones in America.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Drought causing ugly algae blooms along the San Antonio River

SAN ANTONIO - As drought conditions continue across our area, many are wondering if the famed Riverwalk is seeing any impacts. As you walk around downtown, it may not seem like it. That's because the river in this area is regulated. The San Antonio Water System's (SAWS) reuse program helps to keep a pretty constant flow year-round in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Mexico City
foxsanantonio.com

Fish City Grill hiring staff for new location coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO -- A seafood restaurant is preparing to open a third location in San Antonio, but first they're looking for new employees to staff it. Fish City Grill is adding a new location at The Shops at South Rim. The new upscale shopping center is coming to the northwest corner of Loop 1604 and Vance Jackson. Fish City Grill will open the new restaurant on August 29.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy