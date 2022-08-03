City leaders look to build a permanent memorial at the site of the migrant truck tragedy

Read on foxsanantonio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Neighbors upset with lengthy stand-off
Many residents at the Agora Stone Oak apartments want this three-day-long stand-off, to be over. "I just want it to end," says Cliff Cowart, a neighbor who is frustrated with the stand-off. He said his apartment building is right next to the barricaded-suspects building, "cops are doing everything that they can, they want to end this, they have families too. They say that this happens in this city more often than not but this is the longest stand off that they've ever had."
foxsanantonio.com
Far North Side standoff continues as officers try to get suspect to surrender peacefully
SAN ANTONIO - It's been more than a day that San Antonio Police officers have been on the scene where a man has barricaded himself inside a Far North Side Apartment. The standoff began sometime early Thursday morning at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Boulevard.
foxsanantonio.com
Habitat for Humanity grants 17 different families with new homes
SAN ANTONIO - Seventeen families are sleeping in new homes tonight, thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Elected officials and volunteers welcomed the families to the newest Habitat for Humanity community on the southwest side. Habitat for Humanity is scheduled to build 53 homes in Bexar County this year.
foxsanantonio.com
Teenager shot by San Antonio Police officers after gun battle near Kelly Airfield
SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old is in the hospital after being shot by police late Thursday night. Police said the incident started when they were called out for the suspect who was shooting at his girlfriend's car. Officers drove over to the suspect's father's home. When the teenager showed up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Academy set to expand emergency management response
Every disaster, whether natural or man-made, has emergency management personnel on hand. "For emergency managers, today, its whoever a mayor or a judge or the governor appoints to be the emergency manager," says Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. Kidd says there is no standardized training anywhere in the nation...
foxsanantonio.com
More than 100 firefighters battled a massive fire on the Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO – More than 100 firefighters battled a massive fire and a few explosions that occurred on a commercial structure on the Northwest side of town. The incident happened on 5800 Rocky Point Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters found fire coming out of the open bay door. According to...
foxsanantonio.com
Night of drinking turned fatal after shots were fired on West side of town
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another in critical condition after shots were fired on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to 6500 W Commerce at around 1:56 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they found a victim with gunshot wounds...
foxsanantonio.com
Police on scene of possible standoff at Far North Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Police are on the scene of a suspected standoff at a Far North Side apartment complex. The standoff began sometime after 10 a.m. at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Boulevard. A viewer who is in one of the apartments sent...
RELATED PEOPLE
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies after swerving to avoid mattress, rolling about 80 yards into some trees
SAN ANTONIO - A man, Rudolph Lambaria, is dead after he swerved to avoid hitting a mattress in the roadway and rolled his truck over several times in Far South Bexar County. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday along Interstate 37 right at the country line of Atascosa and Bexar County.
foxsanantonio.com
Hays County residents looking for some relief from relentless wildfires
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Three large wildfires have sparked in Hays County within the last week. Multiple crews are working to get the latest fire under control near Wimberley. The Hermosa Fire has burned 35 acres and is 5% contained. The Hermosa Fire started around 6 p.m. in the...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admissions starting Monday
SAN ANTONIO - If you are looking for some last-minute plans for you and your kids before the new school year, how about visiting the number 1 zoo in Texas for just ten dollars?. The San Antonio Zoo is reducing its price next week to end your summer break on...
foxsanantonio.com
VIA Link to make ride-sharing more efficient for transit customers
SAN ANTONIO - Residents on the South side now have access to a new on-demand ride-sharing service, which aims to make their commute easier. Via Metro Transit customers can now share rides in the area, as well as book trips outside a fixed route. Via Link will cost the same...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
Pesky sand particles from Africa are wreaking havoc on San Antonio sinuses
SAN ANTONIO - We're now in peak season for Saharan Dust and some of us may be feeling it worse than others. Saharan Dust, which travels in the atmosphere all the way from Africa, is most prominent from July to September. People with conditions like asthma could be feeling everything from itchy eyes and a runny nose to wheezing and swelling of the tongue and mouth.
foxsanantonio.com
Southside ISD welcomes back teachers with time travelers' guests for Convocation Day
SAN ANTONIO – The Southside ISD Education Foundation and its sponsors welcomed a couple of guests who just came back from a time-traveling adventure for Convocation Day. Marty McFly and Doc Brown came in the famous DeLorean to welcome back educators at Southside ISD. The time travelers visited Southside...
foxsanantonio.com
The Children's Hospital of San Antonio has Garth Brooks cut ribbon for the Child Life Zone
SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio had Country music legend, Garth Brooks, attend the ribbon cutting for the Child Life Zone. Garth Brooks cut the ribbon, participated in activities with the patients, and visited with their families. He is one of the giving donors who make these Child Life Zones possible. There are only 15 of these zones in America.
foxsanantonio.com
Drought causing ugly algae blooms along the San Antonio River
SAN ANTONIO - As drought conditions continue across our area, many are wondering if the famed Riverwalk is seeing any impacts. As you walk around downtown, it may not seem like it. That's because the river in this area is regulated. The San Antonio Water System's (SAWS) reuse program helps to keep a pretty constant flow year-round in San Antonio.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsanantonio.com
Woman shot multiple times with assault rifle while inside her West Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being shot several times with an assault rifle while inside her West Side apartment. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex off San Lino Street near S. Hamilton Avenue. Police are still trying to piece...
foxsanantonio.com
Deputies searching for two suspects who stole an ATM machine and drove off
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating two suspects who stole an ATM machine. Deputies were called out just after 5 a.m. Friday, July 29, to the 20000 block of Mathis Road for a burglary at a closed business. According to the deputies,...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman who murdered husband is charged in multi-million-dollar fraud scheme
Frances Hall, who was placed in jail again this week, is being charged in multi-million-dollar fraud scheme. Hall had turned herself into Bexar County authorities since there had been a warrant out for Hall’s arrest since June 30, 2022. According to investigators, from 2009 to 2016, Hall had provided...
foxsanantonio.com
Fish City Grill hiring staff for new location coming to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO -- A seafood restaurant is preparing to open a third location in San Antonio, but first they're looking for new employees to staff it. Fish City Grill is adding a new location at The Shops at South Rim. The new upscale shopping center is coming to the northwest corner of Loop 1604 and Vance Jackson. Fish City Grill will open the new restaurant on August 29.
Comments / 0