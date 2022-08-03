OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. and J.D. Davis homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning, Joey Bart also connected, and the slumping San Francisco Giants beat the Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Saturday. Carlos Rodón allowed one run over 5 1/3 innings for his team-leading 10th victory as the Giants won for the fourth time in 16 games since the All-Star break. “It felt good to do something today. A good team win,” Wade said. “We’re starting to click a little bit on both sides of the ball. Anytime at full health I think we’re pretty good.” The Giants have been banged up and missing key pieces for much of the season but got shortstop Brandon Crawford and outfielder Joc Pederson back in the lineup for the third Bay Bridge rivalry game this year.

