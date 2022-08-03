ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Town, ME

wabi.tv

Floor fan believed to have caused fire at Maine high school

ROCKPORT, Maine (WMTW) - Fire crews believe a floor fan may have been what caused a fire at Camden Hills Regional High School early Friday morning. Officials say they were alerted to the fire alarm going off at the school around 1:29 a.m. When the Rockland Fire Department got to...
ROCKPORT, ME
mdislander.com

Bar Harbor residents rally around newborn

BAR HARBOR — When Bar Harbor residents Derrick Harrison and Sara Levine welcomed their baby into the world, they never expected to spend their first month as parents in and out of hospital rooms while their newborn recovers from open heart surgery. In just two weeks, more than 225...
BAR HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

It’s Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend!

Maine (WABI) - A local blueberry farm held its first “You-Pick” event Saturday to kick off Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend. We stopped by Copeland Hill Farms in Holden Friday to find out what’s in store. Maine’s blueberry harvest is getting into full swing as the berries start...
HOLDEN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend: A farmer's chance to show off way of life

PORTLAND, Maine — The second annual Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend is set to kick off this weekend with various farms participating across the state. The event is hosted by Wild Blueberries and gives Maine blueberry farmers and others the chance to educate people about one of Maine's most profitable crops. The weekend celebrates wild, low bush blueberries versus the typical cultivated berry found in most grocery stores.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Missing smoker from Bangor found in Brownville

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve been telling you about a Bangor business owner who had her $12,000 custom made BBQ smoker stolen last month. The owner of Scotch Bonnett, Bethany Gregory, is happy to announce the smoker has been found. A man was out in the Brownville area on...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Motorcyclist, juvenile hospitalized in crash in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Lincoln. It happened around 10 p.m. on the Lee Road near the intersection of Highland Avenue. Police say as the motorcyclist approached the intersection, he saw two juvenile boys riding their skateboards...
LINCOLN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Outside Edge | Exploring the highlands of Maine

MAINE, USA — On this week's Outside Edge, we are exploring the highlands of Maine on the east branch of the Penobscot River. We went back to the New England Outdoor Center and were introduced to the Penobscot River trails, about 45 minutes away in Medway. Modeled after Acadia’s carriage roads, trails provide public and educational access in summer and winter.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Sale of Hampden waste facility approved Friday

HAMPDEN, Maine — The advanced municipal Hampden waste facility has just been approved for sale by a judge on Friday. The Municipal Review Committee was approved to purchase the Hampden waste facility after months-long negotiations between the Bondholder Trustee, the Receiver, Lienholders, and the organization, according to a news release issued Friday by the MRC.
HAMPDEN, ME
Q 96.1

Man Found Dead Following Overnight Fire in Baileyville, Maine

A 67-year-old-man was found dead early Friday following a fire in the Washington County town of Baileyville. The Baileyville Fire Department was called to a fire at a home at 24 Summit Street in the downtown area at 12:12 a.m., according to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. Firefighters discovered a deceased adult inside the home.
BAILEYVILLE, ME
Z107.3

Got A Well? You’d Better Start Taking Shorter Showers.

Aaahhh... Life in the country. A few years ago, my wife and I bought a house a bit further out in Hampden, almost on the Newburgh line. Living out that way, naturally the house has a well and a septic tank. Two things I've never had to deal with before this house. Other people seem to do just fine with it, so it didn't stress me out too much when we bought it.
HAMPDEN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Update: Girl who escaped police custody in Bangor found

BANGOR, Maine — Update (2:35 p.m.):. The Bangor Police Department announced the girl was found by detectives on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities are looking for a girl who escaped police custody in Bangor on Tuesday evening, police say. A news release from the Bangor Police Department stated the minor escaped...
BANGOR, ME
wagmtv.com

Versant Power Distribution Rate Request

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Versant Power announced they are seeking the rate change to continue maintaining and improving customers access to electricity in Northern and Eastern Maine. They are looking to seek this change in distribution rates beginning in the summer of 2023. Versant says they plan to use...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

