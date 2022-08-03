Read on scttx.com
Ms. Lenola Wyatt the Keynote Address for NAACP Lufkin Chapter
Lenola Wyatt is an Adjunct Faculty in the MSW Program and Researcher at Stephen F. Austin State University (SFASU), the oldest child of Hazel and Wymon Bolton of Shelbyville, Texas, and proud parent of Deshun, Charles, Derrick, Dwayne, Demontreal, Carlos, Emanuel and Jessie. Ms. Wyatt served as Project Coordinator for...
Across The Preacher’s Desk: What Can I Do?
August 5, 2022 - Quite often, we don't feel like the church is what it ought to be. We just feel like the church doesn't quite measure up to its potential. In his inaugural address, January 20, 1961, John F. Kennedy made the now famous statement, "Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country." Warren G Harding said something similar at the Republican National Convention in Chicago in 1916. He said, "we must have a citizenship less concerned about what the government can do for it and more anxious about what it can do for the nation."
Harmonia Baptist Church Homecoming
“Recapturing, Recovering, Releasing and Reviving.”. “Homecoming - will it still feel like home to me? When I see your loving faces? When I close my eyes and breathe deeply in those familiar places?”. Speaker will be Rev. Bryan Gates, Pastor, Nacogdoches, TX. Harmonia Baptist Church is located at 2547 CR...
Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Regular Meeting, August 10 Agenda
August 5, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Regular meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 10TH day of August, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
Law Enforcement Officers Attend CPR/AED Training
August 5, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office hosted a CPR/AED training course at the Windham Civic Center on August 1 and August 2. The course was instructed by Shelby County Sheriff’s Office CID Lieutenant DJ Dickerson, who is also the Training Coordinator for the Sheriff’s Office, as well as a CPR/AED/First Aid instructor.
Investigators Requesting Assistance Regarding Burglary at Funeral Home
August 6, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred between 8:30 p.m. on August 5, 2022 and 8:30 a.m. August 6, 2022. Unknown subjects entered Watson & Sons Funeral Home on Highway 7 East in Center and ransacked their facility. Subjects entered each office in the building and went through all items and caused damage to two vehicles on the property. Subjects took multiple items from each office that was entered.
Rotary Welcomes District Governor, Assistant Governor
August 4, 2022 - The Center Rotary Club welcomed District Governor Demetress Harrell and Assistant Governor Jayne McCurry to their Tuesday, August 2, 2022 noon meeting at the John D. Windham Civic Center. Club President Cancee Lester gave acknowledgement to additional guests attending: Tammy Hanson and Cindy Eubank, Leadership Shelby County; Deborah Chadwick, Chamber of Commerce President; and Keith Duncan, Workforce Solutions of DET.
Center ISD Breakfast, Lunch Cost for Students in 2022-2023
CHS - $2.95 for lunches. Families who need assistance paying for meals will have an opportunity to apply for free/reduced lunches by filling out an application. Free/Reduced applications can be picked up at all campuses and will be sent home with students on first day of school. Applications need to be returned back to student’s school as soon as possible to be processed.
Sheriff Reports Recovery of Dirt Bike
August 5, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the recovery of a Yamaha dirt bike that was stolen off CR 1012 in Center on July 25, 2022. Investigator Chad Hooper followed leads and successfully recovered the bike on August 1, and returned it to the owner on August 2.
Joaquin ISD Board Notice of Regular Meeting, August 8 Agenda
August 5, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of August 2022 the Board of Trustees of the Joaquin School District will hold a regular meeting at 6:00 p.m., at the Administration building, Joaquin, Texas. The subjects to be discussed are listed on the agenda attached...
Sheriff's Department Seeks Attempted Robbery Suspects
August 5, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating to subjects involved in an ATM burglary. At approximately 4:30 a.m. on August 5, 2022, two black males approached the ATM located at American State Bank on the Haslam strip in Joaquin. The subjects attempted to break into the machine. The subjects were driving a white Dodge Avenger with a black racing stripe on the hood and black pin striping on the sides. The vehicle has Texas plates.
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Aug. 4
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, LLC hosts a sale every Thursday at 11:30am. Office Manager is Lynnelle McElroy. Owners are Barry Hughes, Jeremy Henigan, Daniel Coats, Tim Coats, and Robert Fea. For more information, call 936-564-8661.
Center City Council Regular Meeting Agenda, Aug. 8
August 5, 2022 - The Center City Council will meet in Regular Session on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 5pm in Council Room at Center City Hall.The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. I. Welcome Guestsand Visitors. II. Public Hearing. A. FY2023 Budget. III. Approval of Minutes.
Sheriff's Department Investigating Burglary at Stateline Storage
August 6, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary of storage units that was reported August 5, 2022. An unknown subject(s) entered the Stateline Self Storage on Hwy 84 East and cut the locks on 20 storage units. Countless items were taken from the units.
Road Work To Impact Travel In Shelby County
August 4, 2022 – Crews are scheduled to place a seal coat beginning next week on roadways in Shelby County that could impact travel. Beginning Monday through Tuesday, August 8 and 9, maintenance crews will work on SH 87, south of Center. On Wednesday, August 10, seal coat is scheduled to be applied on FM 2975. On Thursday, August 11, crews will move to FM 2788. The following Monday, August 15, crews will continue the work on FM 3174. This work will be completed on August 15, weather permitting.
