ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Oreo bringing back Pumpkin Spice flavored cookies

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KFIpO_0h3t1PvU00
Familiar flavor: Oreo is bringing back its Pumpkin Spice cookies for the first time in five years. (Oreo)

Oreo is bringing back a familiar flavor after a five-year absence -- just in time for the fall.

The brand’s “Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies” will be available nationally in stores beginning Aug. 15, CNN reported.

Just in time for autumn and Halloween.

According to its website, Oreo’s limited-edition product will feature two golden wafer cookies “filled with a rich pumpkin spice flavored creme, making them supremely dunkable and delicious.”

It is not the first time Oreo has unveiled a limited-edition cookie. In July 2021, the brand unveiled an “apple cider donut” flavor, People reported. That flavor was made available in August 2021, according to the magazine.

Seasonal items are an important marketing tool for the food industry, Alexander Chernev, a professor of marketing at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, told CNN.

“You need consistency because that’s the brand mantra,” Chernev previously told the news outlet. “But no matter how much you like something, consuming something different ... increases the enjoyment of what you consumed before.”

Oreo, which has been in business for 110 years, is owned by Mondelez.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Highlighters give skin a beautiful glow

Many years ago, I stared at pictures of J Lo wondering why she looked as if she’d eaten the sun for breakfast while the rest of us looked deficient in life-giving nutrients. Her secret? Highlighters. These essentially, bring more light to your skin. The understated can use a hint of the metallic pigment at the top of cheekbones. If you want the full works, mix in with your foundation. In the wrong hands, highlighters can be a shortcut to looking robotic, but these brilliant formulas make that fate totally avoidable.
MAKEUP
102.5 The Bone

Klondike hints that the Choco Taco may return

Just over a week after Klondike discontinued the Choco Taco, the company hinted that it might return. In a tweet responding to someone looking for any remaining Choco Tacos, Klondike said they are working hard to bring the taco-shaped frozen treat back. “We know Choco Taco is a huge fan...
BUSINESS
102.5 The Bone

Recall alert: That’s It Nutrition issues allergy alert for Dark Chocolate Truffles

WASHINGTON — Packages of Dark Chocolate Truffles sold nationwide are being recalled because they may contain trace amounts of milk proteins. In a news release issued on Friday, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration said that a voluntary recall was issued by That’s it Nutrition LLC of Los Angeles. The recall covers 3 1/2- 5- and 16-ounce packages and 12-count packages of Dark Chocolate Truffles.
FOOD SAFETY
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
5K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy