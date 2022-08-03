Cubs, Reds players and fans gearing up for Field of Dreams game

Read on www.kcci.com
The smartest trade Cubs made at 2022 deadline
For all the criticism the Cubs received after holding on to top trade chips Ian Happ and Willson Contreras at the deadline, trading Scott Effross to the Yankees was a smart move. Yes, dealing one of David Ross’ most-trusted and oft-used relievers hurts the Cubs in the present. But...
Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout
The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
MLB roundup: Dodgers run winning streak to 7
Max Muncy blasted a three-run homer in the fifth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers added two unearned runs in
The reason Willson Contreras, Ian Happ weren’t traded at deadline
The Chicago Cubs stood pat at the MLB Trade Deadline and ended up keeping two of their longest-tenured players in Willson Contreras and Ian Happ. Both guys were expected to be moved, but ultimately, they will remain in a Cubbies uniform until the end of the season. By no surprise, Jed Hoyer was asked why […] The post The reason Willson Contreras, Ian Happ weren’t traded at deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Even the Cubs' team store thought Willson Contreras would be traded
Willson Contreras’ jersey doesn’t appear to be available at the Cubs’ team store, suggesting they stopped selling it in anticipation of a trade.
Phoenix Mercury reclaim playoff spot with victory over New York Liberty
With three games left in the regular season, the Phoenix Mercury slid into the eighth and final WNBA playoff spot following their 76-62 victory over the New York Liberty on Saturday night. “We know the playoff race is close, and we know that it's like, a game or half a...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Should Consider These 5 Remaining Free Agents
Though they won’t be competitive at all in 2022-23, the Chicago Blackhawks have remained relatively active in free agency. Back on July 13, the team signed veteran forwards Andreas Athanasiou and Max Domi to identical one-year, $3 million deals while also adding depth forward Colin Blackwell and goaltender Alex Stalock.
Wheelchair Softball World Series comes to Crestwood
CRESTWOOD (CBS) – Playoff baseball in August.The Wheelchair Softball World Series is taking over Crestwood for the next three days, bringing together 21 teams including one from Japan.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek went to the diamond to check out the sport that was born in the Midwest and why its bigger than baseball.America's pastime in a parking lot."Everybody always says, 'wheelchair softball, you play on grass,'" said Keith Wallace, co-organizer of Wheelchair Softball World Series and coach of a local team. "No! We are on a parking lot."It's a different field, with the same rules. Players with different physical disabilities play...
