Cubs, Reds players and fans gearing up for Field of Dreams game

CRESTWOOD (CBS) – Playoff baseball in August.The Wheelchair Softball World Series is taking over Crestwood for the next three days, bringing together 21 teams including one from Japan.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek went to the diamond to check out the sport that was born in the Midwest and why its bigger than baseball.America's pastime in a parking lot."Everybody always says, 'wheelchair softball, you play on grass,'" said Keith Wallace, co-organizer of Wheelchair Softball World Series and coach of a local team. "No! We are on a parking lot."It's a different field, with the same rules. Players with different physical disabilities play...

CRESTWOOD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO