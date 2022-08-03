ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Florida school districts update student lunch payments

By Bob Hazen
WESH
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wesh.com

Comments / 8

Related
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Christian School Fires Mayor Mutz

Lakeland Christian School is Polk County’s oldest and largest private K-12 school in Lakeland, Florida. Offering academic excellence and character training to students from four years old to 12th grade. Mayor Mutz was removed from the board of the Lakeland Christian School because of his personal support of LGBTQ+...
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Seminole County, FL
Seminole County, FL
Education
County
Orange County, FL
Seminole County, FL
Government
Orange County, FL
Education
State
Florida State
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Florida schools still need more teachers, bus drivers before school starts

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Students and teachers will return to their classrooms over the next few weeks for the start of the school year, despite districts across Central Florida needing more teachers and bus drivers. Collectively, thousands of teachers are needed across Florida, according to the Florida Education Association, with a...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunch#Central Florida#School Districts#High School#School Systems
hometownnewsvolusia.com

It's back-to-school backpack giveaway season in Volusia

Back to school means a backpack for you. That could be the slogan for a promotional campaign by any number of institutions across Volusia County. Local governments and not-for-profit charities are handing out backpacks full of school supplies to help children return to the classroom ready for reading, writing and arithmetic.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orange County educators, students gear up for FAST testing

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Back-to-school means back to homework and standardized tests. Teaching to a test has been one of the biggest criticisms of today's educational curriculum in Florida and across the country. The 2022-2023 academic school year, however, is the beginning of a new way to assess student...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
daytonatimes.com

Giveaways helping parents get their kids ready for school

School in Volusia County officially starts on Monday, Aug. 15 although some local private schools start classes next week. Meanwhile, parents are shopping for school clothes, supplies and other items so that their children are ready to go on the first day. A number of local agencies, organizations, businesses, and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Expands CORE Program as Florida Continues to Face Opioid Crisis

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) program, which helps Florida deal with the current opioid crisis, to other parts of the state. “The network of addiction care – Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) – is the first of its kind in the nation, coordinated through the Department of Health, Department of Children and Families, and the Agency for Health Care Administration,” the governor’s office noted.
FLORIDA STATE
11Alive

Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage

ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
GEORGIA STATE
The Richmond Observer

N.C. education leaders defend plan to revamp teacher licensure

RALEIGH — Top education leaders in North Carolina defended a new framework for teacher licensure during a meeting of the State Board of Education on Aug. 4. State education board Chairman Eric Davis and Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt say that rising teacher shortages and falling enrollments in teaching colleges show that reforms are needed to feed the pipeline of qualified teachers.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy