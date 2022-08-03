ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerland Key, FL

Florida man with pirate nickname accused of stealing roommate's parrot

By WPTV Staff
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3quNtC_0h3t1H6u00

A Florida Keys man with a pirate's nickname is accused of stealing his roommate's pricey parrot, which was later found wounded.

Justin Peters, 40, of Summerland Key, was arrested Tuesday on charges of grand theft and animal cruelty.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said the parrot's 37-year-old owner suspected in June that her roommate had stolen her pet. She claimed she repeatedly told Peters, who goes by the name "Redbeard," to leave the bird alone and that he didn't have permission to take it out of its cage.

A day earlier, a witness reported seeing Peters at a bus stop near his business. The witness said they later noticed that Peters was gone, but there was a red parrot on the bench.

He took the parrot and then called deputies.

Witnesses at a nearby restaurant and gas station also reported seeing Peters with the same parrot. They said the bird appeared to be agitated.

Lindhardt said the bird was taken to a veterinarian to be treated for multiple broken bones, a dislocated hip, blunt force trauma to one side of its body and other injuries.

This story was originally published by WPTV in West Palm Beach , Florida.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Summerland Key, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Peters
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy