Sweetwater Memorial Moves Forward with SLIB Grant Application for Improvement Projects

Green River Police Department Celebrating National Night Out August 13
GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department is gearing up to celebrate National Night Out on Saturday, August 13. National Night Out is a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, and enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. It provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances, giving people a chance to get to know their officers or ask questions, said GRPD Public Information Officer Jamie Green.
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 6
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #9944, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court. Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9945,...
PHOTOS: Senior Citizens Enjoy Wyoming’s Big Show
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Deer Trail Assisted Living and Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center (CRRC) and The Villa residents spent most of their morning enjoying Wyoming’s Big Show. CRRC Activities Director and Volunteer Coordinator Heidi Schuh said around 15 residents and 18 volunteers were attending the fair this...
Florida Firearms Manufacturer Plans Wyoming Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Florida firearms manufacturer plans to establish...
Wyoming Taxidermist ordered to pay restitution to several clients
A Green River taxidermist was ordered to pay restitution to several clients after an investigation by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, the investigation began in April of last year when Game Warden Kim Olson reported to Game Warden Kelli Pauling that Naomie Martinez, the owner of White Mountain Skulls, failed to submit her records for 2020. Martinez also failed to renew her taxidermist license for 2021. Martinez was in possession of over seventy unfinished taxidermy specimens when Game Warden Pauling contacted her.
Monsoonal moisture expected for August likely to get some of Wyoming out of drought
CASPER, Wyo. — With about half of Wyoming experiencing drought conditions, monsoonal moisture expected in August could be a welcome sign for areas like Sweetwater County. Monsoonal moisture is expected in upcoming weeks and is likely to ease drought conditions in the state, the National Weather Service said on Thursday.
WHP Troopers Initiated Two Separate Pursuits Involving Stolen Vehicles
Earlier this morning, Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers responded to two separate vehicle pursuits within hours of each other. Both of the pursuits involved stolen vehicles with one ending in Sweetwater County. The first pursuit was initiated around 7:35 a.m north of Cheyenne on Interstate 25 after a WHP Trooper...
2 Arrested Following Separate Stolen Car Chases in Wyoming
Two people are behind bars following two separate stolen car chases in Wyoming Thursday morning, the patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the first chase started around 7:35 a.m. after a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 25 north of Cheyenne. "The chase proceeded north into...
Concert Series Lineup: HAIRBALL – TONIGHT AT 8:30 PM
HAIRBALL – FRIDAY, 8/5 @ 8:30 PM. It’s like 20 concerts in one night! A band puts on a concert – Hairball puts on an event! Hairball is a Rock & Roll experience you won’t soon forget. The lights, sound, smoke, fire, bombs, and screaming hoards of avid fans…to merely call it a concert would be like calling Mount Rushmore a roadside attraction! Over the last 20 years, Hairball has evolved into an explosive national touring act that brings the glory of the 80’s to fans throughout the country. Their bombastic, action-packed, Rock & Roll party is full of surprises guaranteed to thrill. Bring a Rock & Roll arsenal that will hit you so hard, that you’ll forget it’s not the original.
