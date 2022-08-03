Read on www.mymoinfo.com
Crash blocks multiple lanes on WB 70’s Blanchette Bridge
ST. LOUIS – A crash happened Friday morning on westbound I-70 over the Blanchette Bridge. The crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. It is blocking two lefthand lanes of the bridge in the westbound direction. It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash. It is also unknown if anyone […]
Microburst and lightning caught on camera Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 received some amazing photos from viewers Wednesday night. Rob Long was in Washington, Missouri. He took one of what meteorologists call a microburst. The storms also brought some intense lightning. There were some cloud-to-ground lightning bolts in Desloge in St. Francois County. Dylan Vogelsang captured that. As quickly as these powerful thunderstorms […]
Tractor-trailer overturns in Chesterfield on EB 64
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A tractor-trailer overturned early Friday morning in Chesterfield. The crash happened at about 4 a.m. on eastbound 64 at Boones Crossing near the Chesterfield Airport. It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash. Emergency crews were still at the scene at 5 a.m. They were taking […]
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Friday, 8/5/22
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. The Trading Post, Brought To You By Patsy’s Furniture In Park Hills… You’ll Love To Shop At Patsy’s Furniture...
Proposed Ozark Run byway from St. Louis to Branson awaits approval
A proposed scenic byway will take drivers from St. Louis through the Missouri Ozarks region and provide access to more than 150 recreational sites.
Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado
Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
The Original 1878 Budweiser Trademark And Label Has Been Discovered. Cool!
All of us know in Missouri know about Budweiser and the Busch family. Budweiser continues to be one of the top selling and most popular beer sold every single year. The beer dates all the way back to 1876, when it was first introduced by Carl Conrad & Co of St. Louis Missouri.
Watch Lightning Strike in St. Louis at 10,000 Frames-Per-Second
If you blink, you can miss a lightening strike. It's much easier to take in the awesome power of these sky bolts when it's slowed down to 10,000 frames-per-second which is what a photographer in St. Louis did yesterday as thunderstorms moved through the metro area. If you don't already...
Farmington Announces New Company
(Farmington) The city of Farmington has announced the addition of a number of new jobs to the area. Mark Toti has details.
Flat River Band Having Success on Country Music Chart This Year
(Farmington) J-98 and The Turnbough Special welcomed home the Flat River Band Thursday. They have been seeing success this year with their latest E.P. titled “Sights and Sounds”. The band is made of the three Sitze brothers, Chad, Andy and Dennijo who grew up in Madison County. The...
Dan Dan The Pizza Man Retires
(Farmington) It’s the end of an era. After nearly 50 years of making and selling pizzas, Dan Combs is no longer “Dan Dan the Pizza Man.” Combs has sold both of his Little Caesar locations in Farmington and Desloge. Dan was our guest on the radio this week and he told us that it was kind of surprising that he got into the pizza business in the first place.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Standards: Mama Lucia's Pizza is Frozen Gold
Not long after taking over the iconic St. Louis-style pizza label Mama Lucia's, Scott Ashby learned the hard way that one simply does not mess with a classic. "We took off the picture of [Mama Lucia's founder] Miss Tumminello very briefly, and boy, did we get so much flack for it," Ashby says. "The previous owner had taken it off for a short time, too, and both times, she went right back on. I didn't think the picture was as important as it turned out to be, but people got really riled up when it came off. On our current label she's a silhouette, but she is on there. I don't see Mama coming off the label."
St. Louis archivists discover original 1878 Budweiser trademark and label
Archivists with the St. Louis Recorder of Deeds made a marvelous of discovery of city history.
National Weather Service On Rain And Drought
Thunder, lightnings and rain on stormy summer night. (St. Louis) After a hot and dry start to summer in southeast Missouri, things have turned around and it’s been very wet the last couple of weeks. Jon Carney is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. We asked him if this means that concerns over drought-like conditions have subsided.
feastmagazine.com
The Blue Duck's Randy Boyce shares his controversial drink opinions
Randy Boyce has been in the restaurant industry since he was 15. He worked at the original The Blue Duck in Washington, Missouri, and Square One Brewery & Distillery in St. Louis before moving to Chicago to train and gain more experience bartending. After stints in Chicago and Washington, D.C., Boyce moved back to St. Louis. “At that time, I was trying to get out of the scene because I had been battling some issues with alcoholism. I’m actually five years sober now,” he says.
Disaster Declaration Requested For St. Louis Area
(St. Louis) Missouri has requested a major disaster declaration in response to record flash flooding in the St. Louis region. Governor Mike Parson has requested that President Biden issue a major disaster declaration to provide federal help in the City of St. Louis as well as St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties.
Grant’s Farm in St. Louis area welcomes five new Clydesdales
Grant's Farm has welcomed five new Clydesdales to its fleet in south St. Louis County. All five of the horses are just six months old and enjoying their habitats.
Semi-trailer catches fire in deadly crash
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–On August 6, Illinois State Police responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 70 involving tractor trailers around 3:15 a.m. ISP responded to a truck-tractor and truck-tractor semi-trailer crash. Both trucks were traveling by mile marker 152 in the same direction. The one truck crossed the centerline colliding into the other truck. […]
Tree falls on utility truck, nearly hits two workers in Lincoln County, Mo.
One local utility company dealt with a dangerous situation Wednesday night after a tree fell on a utility truck and nearly hit two workers.
Number of vehicle accidents involving fatalities continues to rise in Missouri
(Jefferson County) The number of fatal vehicle accidents on Missouri roads remains rather high this year. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol has the latest update. Corporal Bolton believes people speeding is the big reason why fatal accidents are as high as they are in the state.
