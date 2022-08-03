ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 2

Crash blocks multiple lanes on WB 70’s Blanchette Bridge

ST. LOUIS – A crash happened Friday morning on westbound I-70 over the Blanchette Bridge. The crash happened at about 7:15 a.m. It is blocking two lefthand lanes of the bridge in the westbound direction. It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash. It is also unknown if anyone […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Microburst and lightning caught on camera Wednesday night

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 received some amazing photos from viewers Wednesday night. Rob Long was in Washington, Missouri. He took one of what meteorologists call a microburst. The storms also brought some intense lightning. There were some cloud-to-ground lightning bolts in Desloge in St. Francois County. Dylan Vogelsang captured that. As quickly as these powerful thunderstorms […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Tractor-trailer overturns in Chesterfield on EB 64

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A tractor-trailer overturned early Friday morning in Chesterfield. The crash happened at about 4 a.m. on eastbound 64 at Boones Crossing near the Chesterfield Airport. It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash. Emergency crews were still at the scene at 5 a.m. They were taking […]
CHESTERFIELD, MO
mymoinfo.com

J-98 Trading Post Numbers Friday, 8/5/22

(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. The Trading Post, Brought To You By Patsy’s Furniture In Park Hills… You’ll Love To Shop At Patsy’s Furniture...
FARMINGTON, MO
AccuWeather

Missouri town flooded 10 months after EF3 tornado

Thunderstorms unleashed another round of life-threatening flooding in the state early Thursday with 2 inches falling in just 23 minutes in one town near St. Louis. Residents near St. Louis woke up Thursday to déjà vu as drenching thunderstorms left roads underwater less than two weeks after deadly flash flooding unfolded across the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Flat River Band Having Success on Country Music Chart This Year

(Farmington) J-98 and The Turnbough Special welcomed home the Flat River Band Thursday. They have been seeing success this year with their latest E.P. titled “Sights and Sounds”. The band is made of the three Sitze brothers, Chad, Andy and Dennijo who grew up in Madison County. The...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Dan Dan The Pizza Man Retires

(Farmington) It’s the end of an era. After nearly 50 years of making and selling pizzas, Dan Combs is no longer “Dan Dan the Pizza Man.” Combs has sold both of his Little Caesar locations in Farmington and Desloge. Dan was our guest on the radio this week and he told us that it was kind of surprising that he got into the pizza business in the first place.
FARMINGTON, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Standards: Mama Lucia's Pizza is Frozen Gold

Not long after taking over the iconic St. Louis-style pizza label Mama Lucia's, Scott Ashby learned the hard way that one simply does not mess with a classic. "We took off the picture of [Mama Lucia's founder] Miss Tumminello very briefly, and boy, did we get so much flack for it," Ashby says. "The previous owner had taken it off for a short time, too, and both times, she went right back on. I didn't think the picture was as important as it turned out to be, but people got really riled up when it came off. On our current label she's a silhouette, but she is on there. I don't see Mama coming off the label."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

National Weather Service On Rain And Drought

Thunder, lightnings and rain on stormy summer night. (St. Louis) After a hot and dry start to summer in southeast Missouri, things have turned around and it’s been very wet the last couple of weeks. Jon Carney is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. We asked him if this means that concerns over drought-like conditions have subsided.
MISSOURI STATE
feastmagazine.com

The Blue Duck's Randy Boyce shares his controversial drink opinions

Randy Boyce has been in the restaurant industry since he was 15. He worked at the original The Blue Duck in Washington, Missouri, and Square One Brewery & Distillery in St. Louis before moving to Chicago to train and gain more experience bartending. After stints in Chicago and Washington, D.C., Boyce moved back to St. Louis. “At that time, I was trying to get out of the scene because I had been battling some issues with alcoholism. I’m actually five years sober now,” he says.
MAPLEWOOD, MO
mymoinfo.com

Disaster Declaration Requested For St. Louis Area

(St. Louis) Missouri has requested a major disaster declaration in response to record flash flooding in the St. Louis region. Governor Mike Parson has requested that President Biden issue a major disaster declaration to provide federal help in the City of St. Louis as well as St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WCIA

Semi-trailer catches fire in deadly crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–On August 6, Illinois State Police responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 70 involving tractor trailers around 3:15 a.m. ISP responded to a truck-tractor and truck-tractor semi-trailer crash. Both trucks were traveling by mile marker 152 in the same direction. The one truck crossed the centerline colliding into the other truck. […]
CLARK COUNTY, IL

