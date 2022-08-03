Belmont Station’s 5-day celebration of sour ‘Puckerfest’ is back

Read on newschoolbeer.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
pickathon.com
Pickathon Day Two Has Arrived! Gates Open at 9am
Alright Weekend Pass holders, it’s your time to shine…we’re excited to welcome you with open arms to our little slice of festival paradise. I mean, just take a look at some of the photos of yesterday’s glorious kickoff (below)!. Our gates open bright and early at...
newschoolbeer.com
Acclaimed brewer Whitney Burnside and chef Doug Adams to open Grand Fir Brewing in SE Portland
Whitney Burnside is leaving her multi award-winning stint as head brewer of 10 Barrel Brewing’s Portland location to stretch her wings and go independent. Doug Adams made a splash in the foodie world during his stint at Paley’s Place and then on Top Chef, before he opened top dining destinations like Bullard Tavern and Holler. The two married in 2019 and have a daughter together, their pairing is like a master class of beer and food that they hope to showcase both on the plate and in the glass, and reflected in the hospitality at Grand Fir Brewing.
Eater
Filipino Dessert Pop-Up Shop Halo Halo Will Open a Bakery in Southeast Portland
Just a few decades ago, Filipino restaurants were a relative rarity in Portland proper — as well as other areas around the country. Within recent years, that has started to change: Filipino chefs have opened more restaurants, food carts, and other food businesses around the city, from star food cart Baon Kainan to lauded chef Carlo Lamagna’s Magna Kusina. But baker Geleen Abenoja — the woman behind Filipino pastry pop-up Shop Halo Halo — wants to diversify and explore the other facets of Pinoy dining and culture she sees as underrepresented.
WWEEK
Pacific Crust Pizza Company Has Packed Up Its Downtown Location
The ground-floor pizzeria that held outdoors-themed Pacific Crust Pizza Company is once again in need of a tenant. Pacific Crust has quietly departed the space at 400 SW Broadway a little less than a year after it began slinging dough. The business, which is part of the Independent Restaurant Concepts family (Paddy’s, Produce Row, North 45), is not calling it quits, however. Its website says that Pacific Crust is searching for a new glampsite, and may even have a temporary pop-up in the meantime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland abruptly slams door on 'Friends of Trees'
Friends of Trees began its work in Woodstock -- and grew to plant thousands of trees across Portland. But now what?Reed neighborhood and former Woodstock resident Sherry Hall acquired a love of trees and the natural environment at an early age. Her parents lived near S.E. 119th and Division Street where then there were open spaces, cherry trees, and vacant lots. "I loved climbing trees, picking cherries and sitting in the lots, hunting for 4 leaf clovers." She also went camping frequently with her family. Her parents later moved to a 20-acre farm in Oregon City,...
momcollective.com
6 Things Saving This Vancouver Mom’s Sanity This Summer
We’re closing in on the last weeks of summer. The novelty is gone, everyone is home ALL THE TIME. The constant requests for snacks and my new role as referee have grown a little tiring, but there are a few outings and activities that have saved my sanity without breaking the bank. If you’re in the Vancouver area and feeling like September is a long way off, these free or inexpensive activities might just save your sanity as well.
vegoutmag.com
Popular Portland Restaurant SxNW to Permanently Close
The vegan community in Portland was dealt another heavy blow on Wednesday of this week. Popular vegan restaurant South by Northwest announced its permanent closure. Portland Vegan Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure. South by Northwest (SxNW) has been a valued piece of the Portland vegan community since they opened their doors...
Annual car show cruises into Troutdale
Troutdale Cruise In, hosted by Kiwanis Club of the Columbia Gorge, draws thousands into downtown.Gleaming chrome, whitewalled tires, purring engines, drop-tops and hatchbacks from every decade lined the streets of downtown Troutdale as the annual car show drew thousands. The 18th annual Troutdale Cruise In, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of the Columbia Gorge, made a roaring return Saturday, Aug. 6, for a day filled with family fun. "Today is about hanging out with car collectors and fellow enthusiasts," said organizer John Leamy. The cruise-in had more than 200 cars on display, from convertibles, Corvettes, customs, imports,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is The Best Chili In Washington
LoveFood found every state's tastiest bowl of chili.
washingtonbeerblog.com
Vancouver Summer BrewFest, beer lineup announced
The annual Vancouver BrewFest returns to downtown Vancouver, Washington on August 12th and 13th. The biggest change this year, the event is now organized and operated by the Washington Beer Commission. That is actually a pretty significant change, which we explained back in March. It’s an evolutionary step forward.
clarkcountylive.com
First Ever Ridgefield Forest Fair Set for Saturday
The Ridgefield Art Association is hosting the first ever ‘Ridgefield Forest Fair’ at Abrams Park in Ridgefield on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 11 am to 7 pm. The event will be free to the public. This event is set to be an Art and Music and Food...
Tug the robot cruises halls at Vancouver Marriott
At the new AC Marriott Hotel in Vancouver there are stunning views of the Columbia River. There may also be a surprise cruising the hallways that may look like a moving trash can.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Portland tradition returns to Washington Park this weekend
A Portland tradition returns to Washington Park this weekend.
clarkcountylive.com
Worth the Wait, Summer’s Best Party is Back
Summer’s Best Party is back. After a two-year hiatus, the Clark County Fair starts this week… and the folks at the Fair are making it worth the wait!. It’ll be like seeing an old friend again, as the 152nd Edition of the Clark County Fair is set for August 5 through 14, 2022. The Fair kicks off Friday, August 5 with the Fred Meyer Free Pancake Breakfast, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Breakfast ends promptly at 11 a.m., and free Fair entry ends at noon, no exceptions (free entry valid only with Free Entry Voucher available at SW Washington Fred Meyer locations).
kptv.com
Don & Jo’s Drive-In celebrates decades of burgers, fries, family and friends
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) – Don & Jo’s Drive-In is a staple in Ridgefield, serving burgers, fries and more to three generations in the community. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the drive-in ahead of celebrating a major milestone to learn more about what the restaurant means to the community.
New owner adds her ‘extra’ touch to plus-size Portland boutique
Comb through the racks at Fat Fancy in Northeast Portland and you’ll find just about anything from gowns to denim and more -- and they're all plus-sized.
Channel 6000
Third summer heat wave starts Saturday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All good things must come to an end. Yes, I’m talking about summer days that are user-friendly. Here we go, another heat wave. Saturday is our “warm up” day. By the time you’re sinking your teeth into that roast beef sandwich for lunch, Portland will already be in the 80s. By the afternoon, we’ll likely be wiping our brows in 90-degree heat, or approaching mid 90s.
Portland filmmaker to debut family mystery documentary
A Portland filmmaker will debut his documentary about a stunning family mystery Friday. It's called Sam Now.
pdxmonthly.com
Six Portland Spa Treatments You’ve Never Heard Of (But Might Need)
Look, the classic back massage is a tough one to beat—but that isn’t stopping the ever-evolving wellness industry in Portland from trying. A CBD medicinal soak or an hour in a salt cave won’t fix everything that’s wrong with the world, but at least it can clear some space in your head for solving the next big problem.
What you need to know before floating the Clackamas River
The Clackamas River has been a summertime destination for innertube floating for years. But like any body of water, it can be dangerous.
Comments / 0