What’s next after constitutional amendment vote in Kansas?

Read on www.kwch.com
Related
KWCH.com
Could sales tax holiday soon become reality in Kansas?
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re a parent traveling through Missouri or Oklahoma this weekend (Aug. 5-7), it might be worth stopping for some back-to-school shopping. Through Sunday is the annual tax holiday for school supplies in two of Kansas’ neighboring states. It’s an idea that’s long been discussed in Kansas. So, where does it stand?
KWCH.com
Close GOP treasurer race triggers expanded audit in Kansas Primary
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two days after the primary election, the gap has narrowed in the race for the Republican State Treasurer nomination. With counties reporting more mail ballots, State Senator Caryn Tyson has narrowed the gap against State Representative Steven Johnson to 299 votes. Johnson held a margin around 800 votes Wednesday.
KWCH.com
Local, state election officials looking to iron out issues ahead of general election in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Results are still being finalized for Tuesday’s election where about 47 percent of the electorate participated, but there are lessons to be learned. Some voters in Sedgwick County encountered long lines and long waits. With another election in three months, there are questions about what...
KWCH.com
Teacher shortages spurring 4-day weeks, hefty sign-on bonuses
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - The nationwide teacher shortage is forcing school districts in Kansas and Missouri to make some big changes, including 4-day weeks for some and hefty sign-on bonuses for new employees. The Missouri Department of Education and Secondary Education says there were more than 3,000 in-state teaching...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
Jobs report positive, need for workers still high in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A positive jobs report coming out Friday showed the U.S. economy adding more than 500,000 jobs in July and the national unemployment rate at 3.5 percent. In Kansas, the rate is even lower at 2.4 percent, but in a visit to Wichita Friday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly addressed an ongoing challenge to fill out a skilled workforce in the state.
KWCH.com
Week of Aug. 8: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing on jobs in project management. MONDAY: Director of Military Employment Strategy | Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas| $85,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12138918 | Qualifications: •Former/Retired Military leader required •Baccalaureate required, Master’s Degree preferred •Initiative- Takes initiative and provides creative ideas to improve processes •The ability to create and manage a broad network of professional contacts •Experience in administering workforce development services or case management •Proficient in Microsoft Office Business Services—Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Publisher •Supervisory skills Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas has one additional on KANSAWORKS.
KWCH.com
Triple digit temps return today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we stopped just shy of the century mark on Thursday, but the triple digit train returns today and will keep on rolling this weekend. Highs between 100-105 all three days will feel a few degrees hotter when you factor in the humidity.
KWCH.com
Travel expert gives insight on fuel-price outlook
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans are finally starting to see some relief at the pump when they fill up their vehicles as the average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline continues its steady decline. Thursday, Aug. 4, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWCH.com
Weather Alert Saturday - Extreme Heat
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s no letting up in the heat for Saturday as dangerous temperatures return for the afternoon. Afternoon highs will top 100 degrees and additional humidity will make it feel much hotter. Please exercise caution as the heat wave continues awhile longer. One thing that will...
Comments / 0