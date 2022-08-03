ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Wake County school receives fresh fruit, vegetables to celebrate Farmer's Market Week

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VCGCg_0h3t0ZiX00

Wake County Public School System is celebrating National Farmer's Market Week with fresh produce.

The WCPSS Child Nutrition Services partnered with the State Agriculture Department and its farm-to-school program to bring fresh fruits and vegetables to school kitchens.

Cafeteria workers at Brassfield Elementary School received a truck packed with locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables for the school.

Child Nutrition Services staff dressed in fruit and veggie costumes to celebrate the occasion.

"The students have had a great time this week showing us their apples and oranges and bananas that are on their tray, their strawberries that are on their tray," WCPSS child nutrition services Mary-Catherine Talton said. "So just connecting that for the students, bringing awareness to how fun fruits and vegetables can be and of course bringing awareness on social media to our our local farmers markets,"

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Make plans to visit the NC Pet Expo this weekend

Hours of the Event: Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 11am-5pm Location: NC State Fairgrounds Exposition Center Raleigh, NC. This event is for the whole family! Kid Activities, Live Animal Walk-Thru to touch and take pictures, pet products and services galore and don’t forget to give back to our rescue groups such as Saving Grace NC!
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wake County, NC
Wake County, NC
Lifestyle
Wake County, NC
Government
WRAL

Downtown Durham businesses raise safety concerns to city

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Downtown Durham businesses raise safety concerns to city. Some Durham businesses said a group of about 10 people have been aggressively panhandling. WRAL News asked...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruits#Apples And Oranges#Vegetables#Food Drink
WNCT

Greene Co. principal among those asking not to have pay cut

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the upcoming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary schedule for principals but also changes how […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in North Carolina

If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WRAL News

Triangle leaders launch study to get ahead of rapid growth

Clayton, N.C. — Leaders throughout the Triangle from Raleigh to Smithfield are trying to avoid a sprawling, congested mess in the future. The Triangle’s growth is quickly creeping across the Wake County line into neighboring Johnston County. The town of Clayton has between 7,000 and 10,000 residential units either approved or under construction.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: Church's Chicken, Don Beto's Tacos, Bonefish Grill

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Restaurant Ratings: Church's Chicken, Don Beto's Tacos, Bonefish Grill. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Church's Chicken...
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

900,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space proposed for Orange County side of Mebane

Another large warehouse project is also about to be considered in Mebane, on the Orange County side currently outside the city limits, along West Ten Road. The city’s planning board will consider the project Monday at its monthly meeting, beginning at 6:30. The city’s planning department released information on the project at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Closure of Carteret County pharmacy inconveniences community

Deputy who died in Wayne County shooting honored with procession. Deputy who died in Wayne County shooting honored with procession. Parker Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries since the boating accident on Bath Creek on July 23. Man already jailed for making bomb threats now also charged with arson. Updated: 5...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

List of top grocery deals in the Triangle Aug. 3-9

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Check out the list of top deals at Triangle area grocery stores valid August 3-9! The list of grocery sales below is organized by store including produce, meat, dairy, frozen, shelf stable and more.
RALEIGH, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy