Trump-backed challenger tries to primary Rep. Newhouse in Washington's 4th District
(The Center Square) – Four-term Rep. Dan Newhouse faces six Republican challengers in the deep-red Fourth Congressional District primary election on Aug. 2. Loren Culp, a retired law enforcement officer and the GOP's gubernatorial candidate in 2020, is a leading contender for the seat that Newhouse has held since 2014.
Sinema facing pressure from Arizona voters on support for reconciliation bill
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., is facing conflicting pressures from voters in her home state about her decision to support the reconciliation bill proposed by Democrats or vote it down. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports.Aug. 3, 2022.
Culp demands police investigation over apparent early primary results
(The Center Square) – Loren Culp, a Republican candidate in Washington’s Fourth Congressional District race, couldn’t believe it when he saw primary election results posted Sunday night on the Yakima Herald-Republic website. The numbers put out on July 31 ranked incumbent Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican as...
Rep. Haley Stevens ousts Rep. Andy Levin from Congress in Michigan Democratic primary
NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Haley Stevens ousted Rep. Andy Levin from Congress on Tuesday after prevailing in their Democratic primary in Michigan. Stevens’ victory came as three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection faced primary challenges from rivals endorsed by the former president.
Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan waves off support from AOC in his Ohio Senate bid: 'It's not a helpful endorsement here'
Rep. Tim Ryan told NBC News that AOC's support of his Ohio Senate campaign wasn't "helpful." The progressive lawmaker quickly became a magnet for GOP attacks after she entered politics. Ryan is running in an open-seat race in a Midwestern state that trended Republican in recent years. Rep. Tim Ryan,...
Matt Larkin wins GOP nomination to challenge Washington Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier
Attorney Matt Larkin has won the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier in Washington’s 8th Congressional District, setting up a competitive House race as Republicans try to claim a majority in the chamber.
Final incumbent vs. incumbent primary upcoming in NY-12
U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, Suraj Patel, and Ashmi Sheth are running in the Democratic primary for New York’s 12th Congressional District on Aug. 23. Maloney, Nadler, and Patel lead in endorsements, funding, and media attention. This race is the last of six primaries featuring two...
Tim Scott defends Murkowski endorsement amid blowback from the right: 'I like to win'
Sen. Tim Scott Thursday defended his endorsement of Sen. Lisa Murkowski for re-election, amid blowback from some Republicans who support her Trump-endorsed opponent, Kelly Tshibaka. "The road to socialism runs right through a divided Republican Party," Scott, R-S.C., said. "I like winning and frankly the best shot at us keeping...
Axios AM Deep Dive: Great Hispanic shift
Good afternoon, and welcome to our deep dive on the political power of conservative Latino voters and what it could mean for the 2022 elections and beyond.
Rep. Jayapal: ‘We will take what we can get’ in reconciliation bill
Rep. Rashida Tlaib is facing three challengers in Michigan and Rep. Cori Bush will be up for her first re-election bid in Missouri. How significant of a test is tonight for the progressive wing of the Democratic party? Leader of the congressional progressive caucus Rep. Pramila Jayapal joins MTP NOW.Aug. 2, 2022.
