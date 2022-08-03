ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isla Vista, CA

Goleta teen arrested for brandishing ghost gun in Isla Vista

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 3 days ago
ISLA VISTA, Calif. – A Goleta teenager was arrested for brandishing a ghost gun – or a gun without a legal serial number – in Isla Vista on Saturday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a man waving a gun in the air at a party.

Arriving officers noticed a male who matched the description of the suspect lift his shirt, revealing a gun in his waistband, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The suspect, a 19-year-old teenager from Goleta, attempted to run from officers, but deputies were able to catch him at a short distance.

He was found with an unloaded 9mm ghost gun and two rounds of live ammunition in his pockets, Zick said.

He was booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on three felony charges and three misdemeanor charges, according to Zick.

He is being held with a bail set at $75,000.

El Desfile Historico: Businesses thrilled to see the Fiesta parade at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you’re headed to the restaurants along Cabrillo Boulevard, you'll likely end up standing in line. "Totally packed ... everyone is in a good mood ... we’re so happy to be together again and to be in front of our Pacific Ocean on this special day," said owner Alison Harley of The post El Desfile Historico: Businesses thrilled to see the Fiesta parade at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Faysal Hekmat Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 1 [Santa Barbara, CA]

Rider Dead after Motorcycle Accident near San Antonio Road. The accident happened 7:40 a.m., July 28th, along Highway 1 near San Antonio Road, per initial reports. According to Santa Barbara Police, the driver of a GMC Yukon SUV veered onto the southbound lanes, for reasons unknown, colliding head-on with a motorcyclist.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
