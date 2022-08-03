Goleta teen arrested for brandishing ghost gun in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – A Goleta teenager was arrested for brandishing a ghost gun – or a gun without a legal serial number – in Isla Vista on Saturday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a man waving a gun in the air at a party.

Arriving officers noticed a male who matched the description of the suspect lift his shirt, revealing a gun in his waistband, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The suspect, a 19-year-old teenager from Goleta, attempted to run from officers, but deputies were able to catch him at a short distance.

He was found with an unloaded 9mm ghost gun and two rounds of live ammunition in his pockets, Zick said.

He was booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on three felony charges and three misdemeanor charges, according to Zick.

He is being held with a bail set at $75,000.

