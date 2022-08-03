Kentucky residents begin cleanup after devastating floods: "I thought it was going to be months before I could even get out of here"

Read on www.cbsnews.com
Hotrod 071
3d ago
This hurts my heart. Oh Lord how I pray for the people whose lives have suffered such complete devastation. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
PHOTOS: Here’s how eastern Kentucky looks after devastating floods
Homes are gone, and lives will never be the same. Ohio Valley Resource Data Reporter Justin Hicks has been cataloguing scenes from the cleanup.
'We're not victims ... we're survivors': Kentucky residents deal with flooding aftermath
CNN’s Dianne Gallagher reports from eastern Kentucky, where entire towns are buried in a foot of mud and are still without running water and power.
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Power FINAL Storm Update Saturday, August 6, 11 a.m.
Saturday, August 6, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. More than 900 Kentucky Power personnel, business partners and external resources worked to restore power. Restoration:. There are approximately 350...
Kingsport Times-News
Relief sought for Kentucky flood victims, livestock
BIG STONE GAP — Two organizations are seeking donations to help human and animal victims of the flooding in southeast Kentucky. Mountain Empire Community College is seeking donations of supplies for a Monday trip to Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Kentucky Floods: New Video Emerges Showing Vast Devastation Following Deadly Storm
New footage has emerged showing the devastation in eastern Kentucky after unprecedented flooding. Last week,… The post Kentucky Floods: New Video Emerges Showing Vast Devastation Following Deadly Storm appeared first on Outsider.
mountain-topmedia.com
Flood victims in four more counties to receive individual assistance
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon that four more counties are now eligible for individual assistance from FEMA in the wake of deadly flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky. President Joe Biden added Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties to the list. They join Breathitt, Clay, Floyd,...
Abandoned mines and poor oversight worsened Kentucky flooding, attorneys say
As eastern Kentuckians continue to search for missing loved ones, muck out their homes and prepare for more rain, they are beginning to ask who could be at fault for this past week's deadly flooding and whether it was a natural disaster or one caused by the coal mines that have drastically reshaped and scarred the landscape.
wdrb.com
Beshear calls looters hitting flooded eastern Kentucky homes 'the worst of the worst'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Across eastern Kentucky, you'll find stories of survival and support. But as the flooded creeks and rivers continue to recede, a new problem is rising. "Looters and scammers that would prey on people that have lost everything are the worst of the worst," Gov. Andy Beshear...
WLWT 5
PHOTOS: A look at damage across Eastern Kentucky amid catastrophic flooding
Communities across eastern Kentucky were ravaged by catastrophic flooding over the past several days, with some being completely wiped out. Here's a look at the damage caused by the historic flooding event.
Eastern Kentucky flooding: Video emerges of devastation around city of Hazard
Video has emerged showing the scenes of devastation in eastern Kentucky following the deadly flash flooding that swept through the region last week. The footage, captured in communities around the city of Hazard, shows toppled homes, a washed-away bridge and debris scattered along roadways. "I think when it all clears...
Flash flooding leaves hundreds stranded in Death Valley National Park
Flash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars, forced officials to close all roads in and out the park and stranded about 1,000 people, officials said. The park near the California-Nevada state line received at least 1.7 inches of rain at the Furnace...
Kait 8
‘I felt helpless’: Kentucky family survives floods after stranded on hill for 16 hours
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A woman in Kentucky is sharing her harrowing story of how she escaped rising floodwaters last week with her grandmother. Naomie Williams told WKYT that she was with her 82-year-old grandmother, Carylon, when the flooding started in their southeastern Kentucky neighborhood. “When we walked...
wjhl.com
Scattered showers, flood advisories for Kentucky & Virginia in effect
Flood Advisories are still in effect until tomorrow morning for Eastern Kentucky and areas in Dickenson County and Buchanan County VA until Sunday night. The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for lingering storms tonight with partly cloudy skies. The low will be 68 degrees. Download the WJHL Weather App from...
‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Even though it’s been a week since flooding devasted eastern Kentucky, the terror of the flood is a memory many will never forget. “My son hollered, ‘Mom get out, get out now,’ and by the time I walked out it was just going over the porch and everything it almost […]
wymt.com
Locals in Neon trying to process flood damage
NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - Flood water broke through homes and businesses in Neon, a small town in Letcher County, one week ago. “I mean there’s not a house. There’s not a house on this road that was not, on this front street, that did not get water in it,” Mayor Susie Polis said pointing down Highway 343.
Kentucky flood victim survives with wife, two of four pets
Randall Roberson is one of the people in eastern Kentucky who lost everything in the flood. He is counting on assistance from FEMA and the generosity of others to get his life back.
TODAY.com
Hundreds still missing after deadly floods in Kentucky
Rescue crews are still searching for hundreds of missing people after last week’s historic floods in Kentucky. At least 37 people have died, and that number is expected to rise.Aug. 3, 2022.
A father of 5 is among at least 37 dead in the Kentucky floods as battered infrastructure hampers search for the missing
Gabriel Hensley, a father of five who stopped to help an injured driver and was later swept away by floodwaters himself was found dead this week, as the storm damage across eastern Kentucky complicates efforts to find the many people still unaccounted for.
wdrb.com
'Batman' shows up in eastern Kentucky with message for kids affected by floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've heard it said that not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes a cape-wearing hero is exactly what a community needs. According to a report by LEX 18, the Dark Knight has shown up in eastern Kentucky with a message for children impacted by the recent floods.
WKYT 27
Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Between ice storms, flash floods, and December’s tornadoes, it’s been a wild year for weather across Kentucky. Experts said a number of factors make the commonwealth more prone to certain things like that happening, and it also leaves eastern Kentucky especially vulnerable to floods.
