Fleming-neon, KY

Kentucky residents begin cleanup after devastating floods: "I thought it was going to be months before I could even get out of here"

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago
Hotrod 071
3d ago

This hurts my heart. Oh Lord how I pray for the people whose lives have suffered such complete devastation. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky Power FINAL Storm Update Saturday, August 6, 11 a.m.

Saturday, August 6, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. More than 900 Kentucky Power personnel, business partners and external resources worked to restore power. Restoration:. There are approximately 350...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Relief sought for Kentucky flood victims, livestock

BIG STONE GAP — Two organizations are seeking donations to help human and animal victims of the flooding in southeast Kentucky. Mountain Empire Community College is seeking donations of supplies for a Monday trip to Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fleming-neon, KY
Kentucky State
Mcroberts, KY
Kentucky Government
mountain-topmedia.com

Flood victims in four more counties to receive individual assistance

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon that four more counties are now eligible for individual assistance from FEMA in the wake of deadly flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky. President Joe Biden added Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties to the list. They join Breathitt, Clay, Floyd,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Andy Beshear
wymt.com

Locals in Neon trying to process flood damage

NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - Flood water broke through homes and businesses in Neon, a small town in Letcher County, one week ago. “I mean there’s not a house. There’s not a house on this road that was not, on this front street, that did not get water in it,” Mayor Susie Polis said pointing down Highway 343.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Between ice storms, flash floods, and December’s tornadoes, it’s been a wild year for weather across Kentucky. Experts said a number of factors make the commonwealth more prone to certain things like that happening, and it also leaves eastern Kentucky especially vulnerable to floods.
KENTUCKY STATE
