Special Weather Statement issued for Catoosa, Fannin, Murray, Whitfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 22:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Catoosa; Fannin; Murray; Whitfield A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Catoosa, northern Murray, northeastern Whitfield and northwestern Fannin Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1104 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Dawnville, or near Dalton, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Dalton, Varnell, Eton, Tunnel Hill, Cohutta, Crandall, Sumac, Gregory, Cohutta Wilderness, Tennga, Beaverdale, Dawnville, Cisco and Conasauga Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 07:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS THE NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS THIS MORNING Fog developed around daybreak across the North Carolina mountains and foothills, and is becoming more widespread in the mountain river valleys. Expect visibility to be reduced to one-quarter mile or less in patchy dense fog through 10 am. If driving this morning, be prepared to encounter patches of dense fog. The visibility may be reduced very quickly. Use low beam headlights and fog lamps if you encounter dense fog.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Blount, Knox, Loudon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 15:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anderson; Blount; Knox; Loudon The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Loudon County in east Tennessee Southeastern Anderson County in east Tennessee Knox County in east Tennessee Northwestern Blount County in east Tennessee * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 434 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Oak Ridge to Loudon, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Maryville, Clinton, Lenoir City, Alcoa, Loudon, Farragut, Louisville and Plainview. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 364 and 392. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 68 and 118. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 22:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clayton; Cobb; DeKalb; Fulton; Gwinnett; Henry The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Clayton County in north central Georgia Southeastern Cobb County in north central Georgia DeKalb County in north central Georgia Southeastern Fulton County in north central Georgia Southwestern Gwinnett County in north central Georgia Northwestern Henry County in north central Georgia * Until 145 AM EDT. * At 1051 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Atlanta, Decatur, Jonesboro, City of South Fulton, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Duluth, Stockbridge, Union City, Forest Park, Riverdale, College Park, Lilburn, Chamblee, Norcross and Doraville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
FOX Carolina
New signs put up on Lake Keowee to help crews responding to emergencies
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Friends of Lake Keowee Society (FOLKS) announced that signs marking emergency locations have been put up around the lake to help crews respond to emergencies faster. Officials explained that these signs can be used as reference points that people can use to tell first...
nowhabersham.com
3 injured in head-on collision on GA 17 at Habersham Mills Road
Highway 17 at Habersham Mills Road remains partially blocked due to a serious head-on collision. The Georgia State Patrol and other emergency personnel are on scene. Witnesses say three people were injured. This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
pickensprogress.com
Scenic Byway – down the road? Proposed 81-mile Amicalola Scenic Byway will link Pickens and neighboring counties
“Boosting heritage and cultural tourism and appreciation of the natural beauty of the area” is a part of the reason for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s possible establishment of a scenic byway, a portion of which would traverse parts of Pickens County. The DOT has accepted an application from Dawson, Gilmer, and Pickens County officials to consider the possibility of the scenic byway.
Red and Black
Sewer blockage causes 2,873-gallon leak, contaminating Lake Herrick
On July 29 around 10:30 a.m., the Athens-Clarke County Public Utilities Department was notified of a sewage leak off of East Campus Road, contaminating Lake Herrick and surrounding tributaries. Construction debris fell into a sewer main causing a blockage, Public Utilities Director Hollis Terry said in an email to The...
FOX Carolina
Crews working to restore power in Upstate counties
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said crews are currently working to restore power in Oconee County after a tree fell on a power line. According to the power company, the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs and it was first reported at 6:40 p.m. Right now,...
nowhabersham.com
Passenger flees GA 365 traffic stop on foot, gets hit by tractor-trailer
A Toccoa man was critically injured when he attempted to flee on foot from Habersham County deputies during a traffic stop Thursday night in Mt. Airy. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the deputies stopped a Jeep Renegade in the right turn lane on GA 365 near Hazel Creek Road. A passenger in the Jeep, 26-year-old Dylan Gage Shope, jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee. Shope traveled into the right southbound lane of GA 365 and was struck by the passenger side of a blue 2007 Kenworth tractor trailer.
WXIA 11 Alive
Cherokee County deputy rescues baby deer out of utility hole
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County sheriff's deputy earned a well-deserved acknowledgement of "good job" this week when he rescued a fawn out of a hole. The video was posted Thursday to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Instagram page. You can watch it in the video player above this story or in the YouTube player at the bottom of the article.
accesswdun.com
Wreck on Ga. 197 in Rabun County claims life of motorcyclist
A Kentucky man died after his motorcycle crossed the double yellow line and struck a pickup truck in Rabun County about noon Tuesday. Charles O. Moore, 72, from Florence, Ky., was driving his 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on Ga. 197 when it entered the northbound lane and was struck by a 2004 Toyota Tundra truck driven by 64-year-old Paul Evan St. Martin of Clayton, said Sgt. Luke Mize of Georgia State Patrol Post 7 Toccoa.
nowhabersham.com
Habersham commission calls for T-SPLOST vote; county unveils ‘bucket’ list of projects
It’s official. Habersham County voters will get to decide whether to raise the local sales tax to pay for transportation projects. The Habersham County Commission in a called meeting Wednesday evening voted unanimously to place a transportation special local option sales tax on the November ballot. The commission approved...
pickensprogress.com
Vandal in a vehicle forces park closure
Lee Newton Park will remain closed until Georgia Power crews can restore lighting and confirm the safety of the walking trails after a vandal in a vehicle ran over light poles throughout the grassy area in the center of the park on July 28th. The damage left exposed wires throughout...
Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter
Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
accesswdun.com
Two people arrested for incidents on Habersham County campuses prior to start of classes
Before the new school year started in Habersham County on Friday, two individuals were arrested for incidents on different campuses. One of those people was armed and the other was a school employee. About 2 p.m. Thursday, two school resource officers responded to the Habersham County Schools Technology Center parking...
wrwh.com
Cleveland Council Approves IGA White White County On Election Service
(Cleveland)- The City of Cleveland and White County have worked out an Inter-Govermental Agreement that will allow White County Elections services to conduct the special referendum that the City of Cleveland called in November that will ask citizens to allow for package sales of distilled spirits within the city limits.
FOX Carolina
Gov. Kemp visits Toccoa
Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. Sports Director Beth Hoole sits down for a one-on-one interview with Shane Beamer. The Period Project’s mission includes making menstrual products tax-free, more accessible. Updated: 5 hours ago.
nowhabersham.com
Habersham school superintendent reflects on first day back and year ahead
On Friday, August 5, over 7,000 Habersham County public school students returned to the classroom. Many of them were met by new principals and assistant principals. Now Habersham asked superintendent Matthew Cooper for his thoughts on how the day went. Here’s what he said:. First day of school. As...
FOX Carolina
SLED assisting with investigation in Oconee County
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with a search warrant executed in Oconee County on Wednesday. Viewers contacted FOX Carolina about investigators digging in a yard along Mormon Church Road. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff asked SLED’s forensic unit...
