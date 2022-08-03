Read on alerts.weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for El Paso, Teller by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-04 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: El Paso; Teller FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN TELLER AND WEST CENTRAL EL PASO COUNTIES At 800 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms with heavy rain have weakened. However, the risk for flash flooding continues from the earlier storms. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Woodland Park, Green Mountain Falls, Divide, Crystola, Chipita Park and Cascade. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Teller by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 18:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Teller A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR NORTHERN TELLER COUNTY At 617 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Divide, or 22 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Woodland Park, Green Mountain Falls and Divide. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 21:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-08 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Colorado and southeast Colorado, including Fremont County, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, and Huerfano County. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Monsoon moisture combined with post-frontal upslope winds will increase the risk of heavy rain producing thunderstorms and flash flooding across the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 20:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Jefferson County through 900 PM MDT At 811 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wellington Lake, or 34 miles southwest of Denver, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Buffalo Creek, Wellington Lake and Pine Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 20:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-06 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry gulches is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Urban corridor from the Wyoming border to the Palmer Divide, including the Denver metro, and the foothills including the Cameron Peak and Calwood burn scars. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Heavy rain may impact recent burn areas, leading to flash flooding and debris flows. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Strong thunderstorms may produce rainfall of 1 to 2 inches in as little as 45 minutes, with locally higher storm totals possible.
Flood Watch issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 21:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-08 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Colorado, east central Colorado and southeast Colorado, including Teller, El Paso, Pueblo, and Western Las Animas Counties. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Monsoon moisture combined with post-frontal upslope winds will increase the risk of heavy rain producing thunderstorms and flash flooding across the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
