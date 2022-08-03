Effective: 2022-08-06 20:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-06 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry gulches is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Urban corridor from the Wyoming border to the Palmer Divide, including the Denver metro, and the foothills including the Cameron Peak and Calwood burn scars. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Heavy rain may impact recent burn areas, leading to flash flooding and debris flows. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Strong thunderstorms may produce rainfall of 1 to 2 inches in as little as 45 minutes, with locally higher storm totals possible.

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 57 MINUTES AGO