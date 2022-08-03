ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, TN

Winchester Hat Corporation provides hats for 'Yellowstone' series

By Forrest Sanders
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ezgVu_0h3sztgA00

Some locals are playing a very visible role in one of the shows the country's talking about. They aren't up on the screen themselves, but chances are, you've seen their work.

The Winchester Hat Corporation has hats on the show "Yellowstone." This is far from the first time their work's been seen in such a high-profile project.

"When you come to work here, it's like nobody knows out in the public what you do," laughed Winchester Hat Corporation General Manager Jeff Teeters. "What are y'all making up there?"

Teeters said the factory is as familiar and as much a part of the city's story as anything around Winchester.

"You never know who's wearing one of our hats," he smiled.

Teeters told us their hats have been worn by Jim Carrey in "The Mask," and by Clint Eastwood, Paul Simon and Lady Gaga.

"The new movie coming out, 'Oppenheimer' — that hat's ours," Teeters continued.

What the factory creates is what's called hat bodies. They're shipped from Winchester to custom hatters across the country.

On a wall in the factory are pictures of Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly wearing a variety of the factory's hats. Both Reilly and Costner star in "Yellowstone."

So, why does Teeters think "Yellowstone" has become so beloved since its 2018 debut?

"I guess a lot of the men want to be Rip, and a lot of the women would like to have a Rip in their life, is my take on it," Teeters laughed.

The factory isn't just making hat bodies for movies. A lot of their business is hats for highway patrols across the country and for Army drill sergeants.

Teeters will tell you it's a pretty cool addition to the Winchester story to be contributing to "Yellowstone," something so many people love.

"It's very humbling, very humbling," he said.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Hit With Felony Fraud Charges

The actor who plays Angela Blue Thunder on Yellowstone has been arraigned on felony worker's compensation insurance fraud charges. Authorities in California say Q'orianka Kilcher illegally collected more than $96,000 in disability benefits while working on the Paramount Network show. Kilcher — who is a cousin to singer Jewel Kilcher...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Dropped a 10-Second Teaser That Told Us So Much More

Yellowstone's 10-second teaser for Season 5 didn't spoil anything per se, but eagle-eyed fans can still find clues to get excited about. The above video pairs these new easter eggs with morsels dropped by some of the show's stars, particularly Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) who has been a go-to for information and maybe even leaks. First, here is the teaser, shared on July 5th.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Jen Landon Is in Full Teeter-Mode in New Season 5 Set Selfie

Jen Landon is deep into filming “Yellowstone” season 5 if her recent Instagram posts are anything to go by. On Tuesday, she posted a selfie of herself taking some downtime with her horse. The horse is all set up with riding gear, including a lasso for roping. Maybe the ranch hands are out roping some cattle, and we’ll get to see the cast show off their cowboy camp skills in season 5.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Winchester, TN
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Paul Simon
Person
Kelly Reilly
Person
Jim Carrey
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Endorses Liz Cheney’s Re-Election Campaign

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has weighed in on the upcoming mid-terms, endorsing Rep. Liz Cheney (R - Wyo.) in her re-election campaign. The Republican congresswoman currently serves as Wyoming's sole representative in the United States House of Representatives. She's currently running for re-election in a very difficult political environment, and she turned to Twitter on Monday (Aug. 1) to post a photo of Costner that makes it clear where he stands on her campaign.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: These Jaw-Dropping Pics of the Dutton Ranch From Wendy Moniz Will Have You Ready for Season 5

“Yellowstone” actress Wendy Moniz is back on set for season 5, and she shared a series of gorgeous photos from her time in Montana. Moniz, of course, has portrayed Governor Lynelle Perry since season 1 of “Yellowstone.” In season 4, she became a candidate for US Senate, which leaves the governor position wide open for John Dutton, possibly.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals What Makes a ‘Good Western,’ Fans Say He’s Absolutely Spot-On

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter and a few of his “Yellowstone” costars back in June, Kevin Costner spoke about what makes a “good Western.” He also highlighted the difficulties of the genre, calling it “America’s Shakespeare.” Recently, Costner posted a clip from the interview where he discussed that aspect of “Yellowstone,” and how they get it right.
MOVIES
Motorious

Burt Reynolds Trans Am From Hooper

This fiery red Trans Am is a raunchy racer with a passion for speed. We all know the Burt Reynolds Trans Am from the Smokey And The Bandit movie from the late 1970s. However, there was another second-generation Firebird whose striking appearance stunned the audience everywhere. That vehicle was from a film called Hooper, a tribute to stuntmen and women around the time with a heavy focus on wild automotive antics. Instead of a sleek black Trans Am, this film featured a bright and boastful Firebird with a red paint job and a massive jet afterburner sticking out of the back bumper.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Army
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot

The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
MOVIES
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy