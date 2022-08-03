NY man who sent threats to LGBTQ groups gets 30 months

Read on www.wral.com
New York City Charged for Making Terroristic Threats on Voicemail at New Jersey Business
BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, N.J. – A Jamaica, Queens woman has been arrested and charged for making...
texasmetronews.com
Major Brooklyn intersection to be renamed for Haitian American killed by NYPD
BROOKLYN — Every time Sheina Banatte walks by the intersection of Utica Avenue and Eastern Parkway, she will remember her cousin Eudes Pierre. It’s close to where police officers shot the 26-year-old dead, five days before Christmas last year. But the tragedy isn’t all that will trigger the...
I moved to Brooklyn after living in Orlando for most of my life. Here are 5 things that surprised me since relocating.
Insider's reporter lived in Florida for over two decades, so she experienced a culture shock when she moved to Brooklyn, New York.
NBC New York
Mystery Man Wacks NYC Parks Worker in Head With Folding Chair Outside Pool
A violent man is in the wind after attacking a city parks employee from behind and repeatedly striking her with a metal folding chair, officials said Saturday. The reportedly unprovoked attacked occurred outside the Betsy Head Pool in Brooklyn around 8 a.m. Saturday, according to police and NYC Parks officials.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Joaquin Sepulveda, 42, Arrested
On Friday, August 05, 2022, at 2002 hours, the following 42-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 50th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Joaquin Sepulveda. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. DWI;. DWAI. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
Four Wanted for Breaking into Woman’s Apartment, Stealing Air Jordans, Playstation 4
NEW YORK, NY – Four suspects are being sought by the New York City Police...
fox40jackson.com
Manhattan DA pushes back on Mayor Adams’ criticism of ‘insane’ bail reform laws: ‘Proud of what we’re doing’
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg pushed back Wednesday after New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the state’s bail reform laws “insane” and “dangerous” in a press conference. “There’s always more work to be done,” Bragg conceded on the “FAQ NYC” podcast recorded soon after...
US Marshals Nab NYC Woman Who Threatened Ex-Colleague, Central Jersey Employer: Prosecutor
A New York City woman was tracked down by US Marshals after she threatened to kill a former colleague and also made threats against the victim's new employer in Central Jersey, authorities said. Quanajah Pinnock, 27, had been calling her former colleague and sending threatening text messages directed at her...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
California man sentenced to 48 months in Brooklyn Federal Court for defrauding Amex of more than $4.7 million
On Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, Jasminder Singh, 45, of Freemont, Calif., was sentenced to 48 months’ imprisonment for bank fraud and money laundering in Brooklyn federal court. U.S. District Judge Bagley Amon presided over the sentencing following the conviction on April 27 by a federal jury. As revealed at...
NBC New York
Diner Accused of Killing NYC Delivery Worker Over Duck Sauce Is Found Dead: Source
A New York City restaurant patron accused of killing a delivery worker after months of threatening the eatery because of a quarrel over a condiment was found dead Friday morning, a law enforcement source said. Glenn Hirsch, a 51-year-old who pleaded not guilty in June to murder, weapon possession, menacing...
How Adams' pals — and a favorite dining spot — link him to one of the state's top tax delinquents
A series of restaurants are owned by a tax-tardy Brooklyn attorney who has employed two of the mayor's close friends.
WIVB
NYC McDonald’s worker dies from gunshot over ‘cold fries,’ police say
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WPIX) — A McDonald’s worker allegedly shot by a man whose mother complained about receiving cold French fries has died of his injuries, according to authorities. The New York Police Department confirmed the death of Matthew Webb, 23, of Queens, on Friday morning. Webb was shot...
New York City taxpayer tab for NYPD misconduct so far this year: Nearly $68 million
New York City taxpayers paid out nearly $68 million to resolve alleged police misconduct lawsuits in the first seven months of 2022, putting the city on pace for more than $100 million in payouts by year’s end, The Legal Aid Society said Thursday. The total so far this year already exceeds all the city payouts in 2020, and appeared almost certain to eclipse the totals for 2019 and 2021, the ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Eric Adams Declares Himself As New York's First "Hip-Hop Mayor"
Ever since becoming mayor of New York City, Eric Adams has become quite the polarizing figure. A lot of this has to do with the fact that he has had some interesting opinions about hip-hop. For instance, Adams tried to make the claim that Drill music was a problem in the city and that platforms like YouTube should be taking down drill music videos.
longisland.com
Attorney General James Stops New York City Landlords That Harassed Rent-Stabilized Tenants and Lied to Banks
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Ink Property Group LLC (Ink) for violating rent stabilization laws and illegally harassing tenants. Ink — managed by Eden Ashourzadeh, Alex Kahen, and then-Public Advocate James’ 2016 Worst Landlords List offender Robert Kaydanian — bought dozens of rent-stabilized buildings in low-income communities of color with the intention of illegally deregulating affordable housing for profit. Through a variety of illegal activities, Ink forced out rent-stabilized tenants so their units could be offered at market rate. Ink also intentionally submitted false documents to financial institutions, lying about rents and occupancy to obtain loans. As part of the settlement, Ink will pay up to $1.75 million to preserve affordable housing, and over $400,000 in restitution to tenants. Ink will also bring at least 28 apartments that were illegally deregulated back into rent stabilization, making them permanently affordable. Ink is also required to install a monitor and external property management company to ensure compliance with rent stabilization laws and manage their buildings, which will be overseen by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).
Homemade bomb explodes in Queens, sparking investigation
A homemade explosive detonated on a Queens residential street, leaving neighbors rattled and cops heading up a search for the would-be bomb maker, the NYPD said Saturday. Cops were called to 60th St. near 50th Ave. in Woodside just before 9 p.m. Friday after neighbors heard a loud bang and called 911. When officers arrived, they found “a charred box with wires attached,” a police source said. ...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
HipHopDX.com
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
New NYPD Inspector General Faces Department Resistant to Recommended Reforms
A Brooklyn prosecutor and one-time lawyer for the Mollen Commission police corruption panel was named as the NYPD’s new inspector general Thursday, assuming oversight of a sprawling institution that has for years resisted recommendations for reform. Charles Guria, currently a senior trial assistant district attorney in Brooklyn, and the...
CBS Austin
NYC man accused of shooting McDonald's worker after his mom complained her fries were cold
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (TND) — Cold French fries are said to be the catalyst behind a confrontation in New York that led to a McDonald's worker being shot and his alleged assailant in police custody. Michael Morgan, 20, has been charged with the attempted murder of Brooklyn McDonald's worker Matthew...
