ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas tax revenue up 2.6% in July, 3% above forecast

By Michael Tilley, Talk Business, Politics
KATV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on katv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KATV

Arkansas Governors issues call for special session

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Governor Asa Hutchinson has issued a call for the Third Extraordinary Session of the 93rd General Assembly on Friday afternoon. The purpose of the Session is to provide immediate tax relief for Arkansans and set aside $50 million for a school safety grant program and $450 million in individual tax relief.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy