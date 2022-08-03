Arkansas tax revenue up 2.6% in July, 3% above forecast

Read on katv.com
KATV
Arkansas Governors issues call for special session
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Governor Asa Hutchinson has issued a call for the Third Extraordinary Session of the 93rd General Assembly on Friday afternoon. The purpose of the Session is to provide immediate tax relief for Arkansans and set aside $50 million for a school safety grant program and $450 million in individual tax relief.
KATV
Drought disaster declared in parts of the state even as more rain falls
LITTLE ROCK (TB&P) — The second round of rain showers soaked many parts of the Arkansas Delta on Thursday, but nearly two months of severe drought prompted the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue a drought disaster for parts of the state. Arkansas farmers and ranchers in 20 counties...
KATV
Back to school with new COVID variants, Arkansas medical professionals weigh in
(Little Rock, KATV) — A new school year is right around the corner and with the new COVID variants some are concerned about what this could mean for the case numbers in Arkansas. With most districts back to in-person learning after taking a virtual break, the Arkansas Department of...
KATV
Arkansas animal rescue shelter helps Kentucky animal rescue shelter in flooding disaster
An Arkansas animal rescue shelter traveled to Kentucky to help another rescue shelter amid the flooding disaster in eastern Kentucky. Terre Wood, founder of NovaStar Rescue in Dover, Arkansas, said she got word that Ruby Whiskers Animal Shelter in Hazard, Arkansas was needing aid. Wood said her rescue shelter fundraised...
