WOOD
Celebrate African culture this weekend downtown
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re still making your weekend plans, we’ve got one event you don’t want to miss! The Glimpse of Africa Festival is taking place in downtown Grand Rapids all day on Saturday! Today we have the creator of the festival, Fridah and Umi from Lolo’s Kitchen in studio with us today.
WOOD
LG Energy Solution Michigan celebrates community culture at Hispanic Festival
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This weekend in downtown Grand Rapids representatives from LG Energy Solution Michigan will join organizations from across west Michigan for the 44th annual Hispanic Festival. The festival celebrates the entertainment, food and culture from all of the Latin American countries. The event will be...
WOOD
Local Culture Comes To Life At The Hispanic Festival
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The annual Hispanic festival is taking place this weekend at the Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids. You will not want to miss all the fun taking place, including a fútbol tournament, dancing, great food, and music. There will be lots of dancing as several groups of Hispanic dancers will be there showcasing their culture. All the proceeds from the festival go to support programs at the Hispanic center. There is something special about the festival as so many people from West Michigan come out and showcase their culture.
WOOD
Photos: Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Nicole Atkins at Frederick Meijer Gardens
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Thursday, Aug. 4, fans of Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Nicole Atkins made a trip to Frederick Meijer Gardens’ Amphitheater to watch them perform live!. The concert is part of “Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens”, which “continues to bring...
WOOD
Kent County Youth Fair kicks off this Monday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of West Michigan’s favorite summer events is back for 5 days starting on Monday. The Kent County Youth Fair has a full carnival this year with rides for all ages on Wednesday plus tons of delicious fair foods, special days for veterans & those with disabilities and free nightly entertainment! Come on out and support the kids and their dedication to their projects. You can also check out the auctions on Wednesday and Thursday and bid on a craft or baking project or even a beef cow!
WOOD
New box truck brings more meals to kids, with IM KIDS 3rd Meal
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Thanks to the IM Kids 3rd Meal Program, in Ionia and Montcalm County, children are being provided with meals and hope. A new box truck will help transport more meals to children throughout the summer months, and through the school year. >>>Watch in the video player...
WOOD
Harder & Warner makes shopping for plants easy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the heat and humidity, many of us are less motivated to want to work outside in our yard or shop for plants. We have a solution – you can shop for plants, trees, mulch and other landscaping materials online while still shipping local! We sat down with our friends at Harder & Warner Landscapes & Boutique Gardens in Caledonia to see how.
WOOD
CAA OKs ‘exciting next step’ for Grand Rapids amphitheater
Grand Action 2.0 and the Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention Arena Authority have reached an agreement about how they will work together to bring a riverfront amphitheater to Grand Rapids. (Aug. 5, 2022)
WOOD
WEEKEND ANCHOR/REPORTER
REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV8, news leader in West Michigan, is looking for an experienced journalist to anchor our weekend evening newscasts. We are seeking someone to lead the weekend team who understands how to win in a competitive news environment. Candidates must be willing to work, help the producer, make calls to help the assignment editor, be willing to run out to the scene of breaking news and be a mentor to the reporters. This is not a job to simply be a face on television.
WOOD
Things Go Moo at John Ball Zoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-John Ball Zoo is always coming up with new ways to make their Zoo more fun and exciting for your family. Meet Pumpkin, a month, and a half year old Dwarf Highland Cow, that is currently living in the Zoo’s hospital. The Zoo has a special area where they nurse and quarantine animals, so they are ready to meet the other animals. The Zoo acquired Pumpkin as a baby from a donation by the Michigan hobby farm Two Men and a Hen. Highland Cows are from Scotland originally, and you can see the long curl hair that Pumpkin has to help him stay warm during the wintertime. As many of you know, there was a contest to name Pumpkin and his name fits him well. He was born with a Dark Brown coat which now looks more like light Orange in color.
WOOD
Harmful algae blooms found at Swan Lake in Allegan Co.
In the middle of a beautiful Michigan summer, there’s a health at Swan Lake in Allegan County. (Aug. 5, 2022)
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Barbecue and X
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you’re a dog person or a cat person, the Kent County Animal Shelter has your new best friend. If you’re wanting to add a dog to you’re family, 4-year-old Barbecue is looking for a family to call his own. The...
WOOD
‘The View’ adds Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro as permanent cohosts ahead of its 26th season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Two new intelligent and dynamic women are joining “The View” crew as cohosts!. On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Emmy ® Award-winning talk show named Communications strategist Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro as new additions to the show ahead of its 26th season airing in September 2022!
WOOD
The Great Dewey Hill Fire of 2005
Saturday is the 17th anniversary of the Great Dewey Hill Fire in Grand Haven. Check out video of the fire here. One of the highlights of the annual Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven is the evening fireworks show. In the past, the fireworks used to be launched from a barge in the river. In recent decades, the fireworks have been shot into the air from Dewey Hill, the home of the famous Musical Fountain.
WOOD
‘We all won the gold’: GRPD detective returns from World Police & Fire Games
A detective with the Grand Rapids Police Department is back home after competing in the World Police and Fire Games in Rotterdam, and he didn’t return empty-handed. (Aug. 4, 2022)
WOOD
Tigers top pick makes debut with Whitecaps
The Tigers top pick is making his debut with the Whitecaps at Jackson Stadium in Lansing. (Aug. 5, 2022) Camp provides adaptive zip line for differently abled. Community gets a glimpse of African culture at Rosa …. ‘We all won the gold’: GRPD detective returns from …. To The...
WOOD
Get salon & beauty products at a discounted rate
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems that all we hear these days is that prices are rising but we know of a place where prices are decreasing! You can get beauty and salon products at a huge discount at Beauty Supply Liquidation! Bill joins us from Liquid Asset Partners to talk about all the great products you can find at great prices!
WOOD
Local veteran gets much-needed bathroom makeover
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A local veteran recently got something he badly needed. A lot of people know Mike Hall as a retired, popular teacher at Mattawan High School. But before teaching local students, he served his country in Vietnam. Retirement and life hasn’t always been easy, though. He had a cancer diagnosis and injuries to his hip and back led to issues with mobility, so he now uses a walker to get around.
WOOD
Consumers Energy providing Otsego and surrounding communities with free ice cream as crews continue restoration efforts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Friday afternoon, Consumers Energy will provide free ice cream to residents of Otsego and surrounding communities that were affected by Wednesday’s severe thunderstorms. Customers are invited to stop by Dairy Freeze on M-89 in Otsego for a free medium ice cream cone or scoop compliments of Consumers Energy.
WOOD
Support literacy in Kalamazoo this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next weekend marks the return of an annual event in Kalamazoo that supports literacy. Kito and Michael from the Kalamazoo Literacy Council join us to talk about the 11th Annual Kalamazoo Scrabble Fest!. The event takes place Saturday, August 6th from 12pm-3:30pm at the...
