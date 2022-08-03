ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

‘We’re not stopping:’ Dixon makes first campaign stop as official GOP nominee

By Lauren Edwards
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
Tuesday night, Tudor Dixon won the GOP nomination for governor. Hours later, on Wednesday, she made her first campaign stop at the Unity Luncheon in Lansing.

“I’ve said for a while now that this is the year of the woman,” Dixon told the crowd at Arcadia Smokehouse. “We made history in this state last night. I’m not sure if everybody totally realizes what we did but we nominated the first female GOP candidate for governor in the state of Michigan.”

The crowd cheered.

Dixon, who’s been endorsed by former president Donald Trump, beat out top contenders Kevin Rinke and Garrett Soldano to win the nomination. Of the 1,000,000+ votes tallied Tuesday night, over 434,000 went her way.

Dixon spoke for less than five minutes but she immediately talked about the issues she’ll be fighting for.

“People are just so jazzed to get our kids back in school and back on track,” Dixon said. “People are so jazzed to have a state government that says ‘We want the best businesses here and we will do whatever it takes to make sure we get them.' And, we also want to have the safest cities for our kids to play in.”

Dixon also talked about fixing the roads, something current Gov. Gretchen Whitmer campaigned on as well. Dixon said she’s determined to do it and to unseat Whitmer in November.

“To those people who are sick and tired of having to go to the dealership and get their tire fixed, ‘cause that happened. I don’t know if you heard last night I mentioned we’ve had a lot of flat tires and I keep saying ‘I think that this is some way of getting people to stop campaigning but we’re not stopping,’” Dixon said. “We’re going to stay out on these roads and we’re going to get into office and we’re going to fix them. It is going to be a fantastic three months.”

