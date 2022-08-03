Klothes 4 Kids to host back-to-school supply drive in Las Vegas

It’s only August, but a Las Vegas casino is already thinking about Christmas. Fox5Vegas reported this week that our local Silverton casino is looking for unused Elf on the Shelf dolls. The casino resort is asking the local Las Vegas community to donate any old Elf on the Shelf toys they no longer need. But don’t worry about your old pal Peppermint, or whatever you dubbed your elf. They’ll get a cushy retirement and you’ll get a fun compensation package. If you send in your old elf to the Silverton casino, they will send you a thank you. That includes an official retirement certificate for your elf. But you’ll get something too! A voucher good for a complimentary cocktail at Silverton. And if you’re the good-doing type, you’ll be happy to hear that the property is also donating a toy to the Las Vegas toy drive on the behalf of your elf.

