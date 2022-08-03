Klothes 4 Kids to host back-to-school supply drive in Las Vegas

Read on news3lv.com
Las Vegas barbershop offers free haircuts, supplies in back-to-school drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas barbershop hosted its first annual back-to-school drive Saturday, giving away haircuts and more for children before they return to the classroom. MJ Bradford's 307 organized the event, which featured haircuts along with food, music and activities for kids. Free school supplies were...
Las Vegas patient care technician heals through singing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A patient care technician at a Las Vegas hospital is developing quite a reputation. Roberto Esquivel is becoming known around Southern Hills Hospital for singing to patients. The hospital shared video of Esquivel meeting with a patient and explaining how he started his form of...
Westside Mario’s finishes deal for building, hosts backpack drive
A building that sat unused for about eight months is open today, distributing backpacks just before school begins next week.
Looking at back-to-school shopping sales at Macy’s
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now’s Sherry Swensk hits up Macy’s at the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas to look at clothing and accessory trends for kids heading back to school this year. Watch the video above to see what’s in, what’s out, and how to get the best deals for them.
'Microschools' promote alternative education model in Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With classes set to resume at Las Vegas public schools on Monday, several so-called "microschools" are promoting themselves as a possible alternative for children's education. Las Vegas-based group The Learning Outpost hosted an open house on Saturday to connect families with leaders of a half-dozen...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas baby now on transplant list in Southern California
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Franky and Esmeralda Garcia take life day by day as they deal with their eight-week-old daughter Amelia who needs a new heart. “Amelia has been listed on the transplant list,” Esmeralda recently told FOX5. She says Amelia has also been taken off oxygen support...
Arborist rescued in Las Vegas after slipping from safety harness 35 feet in air
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An arborist was rescued in a Las Vegas neighborhood after slipping from a safety harness and getting stuck 35 feet in the air Friday. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says crews were called Friday morning about an arborist stuck in a palm tree near Pecos and Russell roads.
Fox5 KVVU
LA favorite Randy’s Donuts sets opening date for first Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Iconic Southern California doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is expanding to Las Vegas this month. According to a news release, Randy’s Doughnuts, which has been featured in countless movies and television shows as one of Los Angeles’ most known landmarks, will open its first Las Vegas Valley location on Aug. 16.
Staying active with your family
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Your family dynamic plays an essential role in your health and wellness. Joining us with some ways to stay active while enjoying some family time is Eric McCauley from EOS Fitness and his daughters.
KDWN
9 Dog-Friendly Restaurants In Las Vegas
Las Vegas is full of expensive break-the-bank restaurants, mom and pop shops and small local eateries. Being a pet owner, the question that always comes up is, “Can I bring my dog?” Finding a restaurant that not only seats people but our furry companions can be troublesome. Vegas, Henderson and the other surrounding cities are very pet friendly with dog oriented parks and pet businesses catered just for dog owners.
'The Alice' will bring the magic of wonderland to Las Vegas in September
‘The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience’ features a ton of Wonderland-themed activities, including several riddles and challenges as well as the opportunity to play croquet with flamingoes.
963kklz.com
No Cell Phones Allowed At This Restaurant
How would you feel if one of your favorite restaurants told you that you are no longer allowed to bring your cell phone in while you dine? Well, The Mike & Carla Morning Show found a place that actually put that rule into effect! It’s a new high-end Italian restaurant in Texas has a rule that diners are not allowed to have their cell phones with them at anytime while dining!
One Green Planet
Las Vegas Venue Cancels Magic Show Using Live Animals After Receiving Hundreds of Letters of Disapproval
Las Vegas event space Notoriety Live has decided to cancel a magic show that includes animals exploited for entertainment after receiving hundreds of letters asking him not to. Source: FOX5 Las Vegas/Youtube. The Downtown Las Vegas venue was interested in having magician Dirk Arthur and his big cats perform at...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Casino Wants Your Elf On Their Shelf
It’s only August, but a Las Vegas casino is already thinking about Christmas. Fox5Vegas reported this week that our local Silverton casino is looking for unused Elf on the Shelf dolls. The casino resort is asking the local Las Vegas community to donate any old Elf on the Shelf toys they no longer need. But don’t worry about your old pal Peppermint, or whatever you dubbed your elf. They’ll get a cushy retirement and you’ll get a fun compensation package. If you send in your old elf to the Silverton casino, they will send you a thank you. That includes an official retirement certificate for your elf. But you’ll get something too! A voucher good for a complimentary cocktail at Silverton. And if you’re the good-doing type, you’ll be happy to hear that the property is also donating a toy to the Las Vegas toy drive on the behalf of your elf.
Las Vegas’ iconic Ghostbar opens high above the Palms Casino Resort
Ghostbar, the beloved bar at Palms Casino Resort, has returned. On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the Las Vegas nightlife icon reopened. Originally opening in 2001, this famous bar and lounge perched high atop the 55th floor made a spectacular return, welcoming guests back with a funk-filled countdown toast led by Sky Dee Miles and Cynthia Kiser Murphey. The stunning Las Vegas skyline views have always been the highlight, but Ghostbar will once again host Dee Miles’ sultry, soulful Midnight Skye show, which will feature a live band, sultry dancers and surprise guests. Newly reimagined Ghostbar is the city’s newest, most intimate ultra-lounge.
New beauty salon shines light on Black-owned businesses in North Las Vegas
Owners of a new, Black-owned wig salon in North Las Vegas shared their journey to success and taking inspiration from tragedy.
news3lv.com
From homeless to teacher, how former Las Vegas valley student is giving back to community
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three years ago, we shared a story about a homeless CCSD student with a passion in the kitchen. Today, there is a heartwarming update: He will be welcoming students as a new teacher on Monday at Rancho High School. "I've been doing a lot of...
Las Vegas local hits $125K jackpot after playing Dancing Drums at Aliante Casino
The guest, who visits Aliante often, was playing Light & Wonder’s Dancing Drums® on Saturday evening and hit the $125K progressive jackpot after placing an $8.80 bet.
Rising rent inflation hurts low-income Las Vegas residents the most
Rent inflation hurts low-income Las Vegas residents the most. New report shows the high cost of living in Las Vegas.
Caesars Brings Something New to the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas, especially the Las Vegas Strip, offers nearly everything you could imagine at pretty much any hour of the night. If you want sushi at 2 a.m. or to see a famous DJ play poolside at 2 p.m., you can do either on the famed 4.2-mile stretch of road.
