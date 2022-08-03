ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WEEKEND ANCHOR/REPORTER

REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV8, news leader in West Michigan, is looking for an experienced journalist to anchor our weekend evening newscasts. We are seeking someone to lead the weekend team who understands how to win in a competitive news environment. Candidates must be willing to work, help the producer, make calls to help the assignment editor, be willing to run out to the scene of breaking news and be a mentor to the reporters. This is not a job to simply be a face on television.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Sporting events to watch Aug. 6-7 on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Happy Friday, West Michigan! As we head into this weekend’s festivities, it’s time for another sports countdown! Alec shares a rundown of sporting events to catch Aug. 6-7 on ABC 4 West Michigan! Watch in the video player featured above, and refer to the schedule of events below.
Michigan State
