Crews cleaning up debris after Wednesday storms
Consumers Energy says 60 mph wind gusts were reported to them from Wednesday’s storms, and it was so strong it caused damage throughout West Michigan. (Aug. 4, 2022)
WEEKEND ANCHOR/REPORTER
REQUIREMENTS: WOOD TV8, news leader in West Michigan, is looking for an experienced journalist to anchor our weekend evening newscasts. We are seeking someone to lead the weekend team who understands how to win in a competitive news environment. Candidates must be willing to work, help the producer, make calls to help the assignment editor, be willing to run out to the scene of breaking news and be a mentor to the reporters. This is not a job to simply be a face on television.
W. MI volunteers help with Kentucky flood clean up
Clean up continues in parts of Kentucky after last month's deadly floods. The American Red Cross is helping with relief efforts, including volunteers from West Michigan. (Aug. 5, 2022)
Sporting events to watch Aug. 6-7 on ABC
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Happy Friday, West Michigan! As we head into this weekend’s festivities, it’s time for another sports countdown! Alec shares a rundown of sporting events to catch Aug. 6-7 on ABC 4 West Michigan! Watch in the video player featured above, and refer to the schedule of events below.
Celebrate International Beer Day with a sip of the highest rated beers in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Bottoms up! International Beer Day is Friday, Aug. 5, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a quality beverage in hand. Our friends from Stacker created a list of the highest-rated beers in Michigan using ratings rom BeerAdvocate. Cheers, and always remember to consume alcoholic beverages responsibly!
Rude fans lead to statewide referee shortage
The Michigan High School Athletic Association needs statewide officials for both junior and high school sports. (Aug. 5, 2022)
LG Energy Solution Michigan celebrates community culture at Hispanic Festival
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This weekend in downtown Grand Rapids representatives from LG Energy Solution Michigan will join organizations from across west Michigan for the 44th annual Hispanic Festival. The festival celebrates the entertainment, food and culture from all of the Latin American countries. The event will be...
'Biggest concern is safety,' parent reacts to district cutting bus routes
Thornapple Kellogg Schools is cutting bus routes just weeks before school starts, citing a shortage of bus drivers. (Aug. 5, 2022)
