Ascension Parish, LA

Woman accused of Walmart theft wanted by Ascension Deputies

By Paula Jones
 3 days ago
Gonzales man charged with hit and run after anonymous tip leads to arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in the arrest of a Gonzales man accused of killing a woman in a car crash on August 1. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the crash happened on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street and involved a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer.
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRPD investigating shooting on Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Coursey Boulevard Saturday morning. The police say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Louisiana detective awarded for work in saving children from abusive homes

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia Police detective has received a commendation for her efforts in removing children from “dangerous, potentially deadly situations” since October 2021, according to the department. Det. Malinda Meyers received a commendation for a string of investigations that have saved five...
NEW IBERIA, LA
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of July 28-August 3

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of July 28-August 3:. Cole Mincks, III, 26, 15275 Hwy 44, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Travis Cargo, 29, 800 Riverview Cir, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a bench, and a fugitive warrant;. Derrick Lodge, 39, 1835...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Mississippi inmates captured in Baton Rouge escaped through hole cut in jail’s roof

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A spokesperson from Louisiana State Police says four Mississippi escapees were captured in Baton Rouge Friday night. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office identified the escapees as Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, Hunter Wigington and Landon Braudway. Alcorn County authorities said the inmates broke out of jail through a hole cut in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
One arrested for escaping from correctional facility, 2 more wanted for escape

FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one of three inmates who managed to escape the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana, early Monday. The other two were still at large as of Friday morning. Deputies apprehended Thor Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, on Thursday afternoon.
FERRIDAY, LA
Four in custody after officers cornered Mississippi escapees at BR gas station, State Police says

BATON ROUGE - Three escapees from a Mississippi jail were captured by police outside a Baton Rouge gas station Friday night. State Police told WBRZ that Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton were captured outside the Mobil gas station on Lee Drive — nearly two miles from LSU's campus — after escaping from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday through a hole they cut in the roof.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos show reckless drivers along Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called out to Siegen Lane late Friday night after hearing reports of people doing dangerous car stunts in the area. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies and Baton Rouge police responded to Siegen Lane Friday when crowds of people gathered to watch and partake in the stunts, burning rubber and drag racing in parking lots and intersections.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUPD need help identifying alleged vehicle burglary suspects

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify five suspects accused of breaking into multiple vehicles on campus. If anyone can identify the suspects, contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225)-344-7867.
BATON ROUGE, LA
One hurt in accident involving BRPD unit on Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a vehicle accident involving one of their police units and on Friday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the “crash involved a police unit and another vehicle.”. The accident took place...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Six tips that may prevent a home burglary

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – When a person comes home to find that an unwelcomed stranger has trespassed and stolen valuable items, they may feel devastated and helpless. They might also wonder if there were any steps that could have been taken to prevent the burglary. According to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LDWF: Louisiana man found with meth, multiple sharks

OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in...
HOUMA, LA
Man accused of raping teen girl while younger sister was in backseat

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 20-year-old man is facing a rape charge after allegedly forcing himself on a 16-year-old girl in a parking lot on Bluebonnet Boulevard. According to the arrest documents, the victim told officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department that she had conversations with 20-year-old Kwan Allen II for about a month on social media. Allen told her he was 18 years old and she told Allen she was 16 years old.
BATON ROUGE, LA

