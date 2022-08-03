Woman accused of Walmart theft wanted by Ascension Deputies

Read on www.brproud.com
brproud.com
Gonzales man charged with hit and run after anonymous tip leads to arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in the arrest of a Gonzales man accused of killing a woman in a car crash on August 1. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the crash happened on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street and involved a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating shooting on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Coursey Boulevard Saturday morning. The police say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
Suspect Arrested in July 31 Murder Case in Louisiana
Suspect Arrested in July 31 Murder Case in Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Kirkpatrick Franklin, 52, was arrested on August 4, 2022, by Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives for his involvement in the shooting death of Albert Hawkins, 21.
brproud.com
Vehicle that allegedly destroyed fence at home in Livingston Parish found, police say
KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) — Killian police say the alleged hit and run vehicle has been located as of Friday afternoon. Police said an arrest in the case is pending. KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) – The Killian Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that may have plowed through a fence and left damage in its wake.
wbrz.com
Police arrest alleged hit-and-run driver who abandoned stolen vehicle after deadly Baton Rouge crash
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man six days after he was allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run and leaving the scene after the accident. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 39-year-old Danny Ricks of Gonzales was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with hit and run, possession of stolen things and turning left at an intersection.
brproud.com
Louisiana detective awarded for work in saving children from abusive homes
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A New Iberia Police detective has received a commendation for her efforts in removing children from “dangerous, potentially deadly situations” since October 2021, according to the department. Det. Malinda Meyers received a commendation for a string of investigations that have saved five...
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of July 28-August 3
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of July 28-August 3:. Cole Mincks, III, 26, 15275 Hwy 44, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Travis Cargo, 29, 800 Riverview Cir, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a bench, and a fugitive warrant;. Derrick Lodge, 39, 1835...
Mississippi inmates captured in Baton Rouge escaped through hole cut in jail’s roof
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A spokesperson from Louisiana State Police says four Mississippi escapees were captured in Baton Rouge Friday night. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office identified the escapees as Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, Hunter Wigington and Landon Braudway. Alcorn County authorities said the inmates broke out of jail through a hole cut in […]
CRIME STOPPERS: EBRSO searching for man wanted on theft, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for the whereabouts of a man wanted on theft and other charges. According to EBRSO, Nathaniel Vessel, 38, is wanted on charges of four counts of theft and entry on or remaining in places/land after forbidden.
Natchez Democrat
One arrested for escaping from correctional facility, 2 more wanted for escape
FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one of three inmates who managed to escape the Concordia Parish Corrections Facility in Ferriday, Louisiana, early Monday. The other two were still at large as of Friday morning. Deputies apprehended Thor Teal, 32, from Walker, Louisiana, on Thursday afternoon.
wbrz.com
Four in custody after officers cornered Mississippi escapees at BR gas station, State Police says
BATON ROUGE - Three escapees from a Mississippi jail were captured by police outside a Baton Rouge gas station Friday night. State Police told WBRZ that Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton were captured outside the Mobil gas station on Lee Drive — nearly two miles from LSU's campus — after escaping from the Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday through a hole they cut in the roof.
wbrz.com
Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos show reckless drivers along Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called out to Siegen Lane late Friday night after hearing reports of people doing dangerous car stunts in the area. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies and Baton Rouge police responded to Siegen Lane Friday when crowds of people gathered to watch and partake in the stunts, burning rubber and drag racing in parking lots and intersections.
brproud.com
LSUPD need help identifying alleged vehicle burglary suspects
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify five suspects accused of breaking into multiple vehicles on campus. If anyone can identify the suspects, contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225)-344-7867.
brproud.com
Louisiana man transferred to different jail, charged with Battery of a Dating Partner
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office recently located Mark Broussard, Jr, 32, of Bayou L’Ourse. Broussard, Jr. was in the St. Mary Parish Detention Center and subsequently moved to the Assumption Parish Detention Center. The apprehension of the 32-year-old took place after an investigation...
brproud.com
One hurt in accident involving BRPD unit on Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a vehicle accident involving one of their police units and on Friday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the “crash involved a police unit and another vehicle.”. The accident took place...
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Corrections employee charged with malfeasance connected to 3 inmates escaping from jail
FERRIDAY, La. — A former Concordia Parish Corrections Facility I employee was arrested Monday and is charged with malfeasance in office after authorities say he “knowingly confirmed an incorrect head count of a prison dorm which resulted in a delay of CPCF I officials identifying missing inmates.”. The...
brproud.com
Six tips that may prevent a home burglary
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – When a person comes home to find that an unwelcomed stranger has trespassed and stolen valuable items, they may feel devastated and helpless. They might also wonder if there were any steps that could have been taken to prevent the burglary. According to the...
brproud.com
LDWF: Louisiana man found with meth, multiple sharks
OYSTER BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were in Oyster Bayou on Tuesday, July 26 when they spotted someone named Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma. LDWF says, “During a compliance check, agents witnessed Lirette throw a shark overboard and found Lirette in...
Houma man busted with meth, sharks
Wildlife agents allege the 44-year-old man was in possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, and too many sharks.
brproud.com
Man accused of raping teen girl while younger sister was in backseat
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 20-year-old man is facing a rape charge after allegedly forcing himself on a 16-year-old girl in a parking lot on Bluebonnet Boulevard. According to the arrest documents, the victim told officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department that she had conversations with 20-year-old Kwan Allen II for about a month on social media. Allen told her he was 18 years old and she told Allen she was 16 years old.
