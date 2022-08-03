ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccomb, MS

H.S. Football Previews: Parklane Academy

By Blake Levine
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g5EUZ_0h3sw5XA00

MCCOMB, Miss (WJTV)- Our WJTV High School Football Previews take us to Parklane Academy where the Pioneers try to improve on a 3-9 season.

Last year the team felt like the effort was there, but they couldn’t match the physicality which is something they worked on this offseason.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

H.S. Football Previews: Port Gibson

Port Gibson High School football went 3-7 in 2021. This year, the team says it’s fast on offense and close knit as a team. The Blue Waves say both those factors will lead them to their first playoff appearance since 2017.
PORT GIBSON, MS
crescentcitysports.com

Former LSU, Ponchatoula QB T.J. Finley arrested

Former LSU and Ponchatoula quarterback T.J. Finley has been arrested. The current Auburn player was taken into custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of Attempt to Elude with the Auburn Police Department. WRBL-TV has reached out Thursday to an Auburn University Athletics spokesperson who says they...
PONCHATOULA, LA
Magnolia State Live

Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Mccomb, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
Local
Mississippi Football
Louisiana Illuminator

Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states

Frustrated workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, plan to go on strike Monday at three of the company’s largest locations in Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia, to protest what they say are poor working conditions and unsafe COVID-19 policies. The call center workers, who handle the toll-free lines for the Medicare and […] The post Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Parklane Academy#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#H S Football Previews#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

4 men sentenced in separate child exploitation cases in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced four men were sentenced in separate child exploitation cases in Mississippi. On August 1, Matthew R. Strempler, of Bay St. Louis, pled guilty and was sentenced by Hancock County Circuit Judge Lisa P. Dodson on one count of Child Exploitation. He was sentenced to 40 years […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Unemployment assistance available in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – People and businesses can sign up for a new unemployment initiative in Claiborne County. The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) are partnering to assist neighbors through a COVID National Dislocated Worker Grant. Eligible people can receive temporary employment. Sheriff Edward Goods said though […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WLBT

Man wanted for ATV theft in Copiah County

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted for theft in Copiah County. The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen ATV in the Sardis Road area on Saturday. If anyone has any information, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011 or Crime...
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Petition leads to special election for medical cannabis

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. — The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors approved a special election for residents to vote on medical marijuana. Voters will head to the polls on Aug. 30 for the special election. County supervisors opted out of the cultivation, processing, sale and distribution process of medical cannabis...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of trafficking drugs in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested on Monday after Lamar County Narcotics Agents executed a search warrant on Baggett Drive. Deputies said the search warrant was in relation to two separate overdoses with a few minutes of each other. Deputies were able to revive both individuals after administering multiple doses of Naxolone HCL […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy