Community can enjoy fabulous flowers, fantastic art at upcoming Art Museum of Southeast Texas event

KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits Southern Baking Done Wright
VIDOR — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visits Southern Baking Done Wright in Vidor, Tx. The new bakery features specialty cakes, cookies, and other desserts.
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — Leading Orange lumber executive was world famous dog breeder
From the mid-1950s until the early 1970s, one of the last remaining mansions on Green Avenue in Orange was a popular Mexican restaurant. In front of the restaurant, where there had once been hitching posts for horses and buggies, was a post topped with a large Mexican sombrero with the “Little Mexico” logo emblazoned in neon. Most of the residents of Orange knew the restaurant had once been the home of Frederick Farwell.
Port Arthur News
DR. MARK PORTERIE: Port Arthur ISD ready for school year, safety remains at forefront
The TITANS Are Back! Last Tuesday, PAISD welcomed our employees back to work for the new school year by hosting our first in-person convocation since the pandemic hit. The district suspended in-person convocation after the onset of COVID-19. The last one took place in August of 2019. Seeing employees from every school and department in their respective shirts created a wonderful and exciting experience to kick off the 2022-23 school year.
Lake Charles Community Reacts To Louisiana Crown Act
Natural hairstyles are just that. Natural. By definition natural hair, it is hair that hasn't been altered by straighteners, chemicals, or texturizers. I have always found it interesting when people say, braids or dredlocks are not natural. When in fact, both are ancient natural hairstyles worn by a variety of ethnic groups African, Asian, and caucasian(Vikings, Germanic tribes) just to name a few. Some may not care for these particular styles and that is okay.
Orange Leader
United Christian Care Center helps low-income families with food, more
VIDOR — The primary mission of United Christian Care Center of Vidor is to assist low-income families by providing food and clothing. That mission was recently boosted with a donation of 30 boxed fans from Entergy Texas, Inc. Ten have already been given out, as of Tuesday morning, and...
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont joins other Texas cities in lawsuit against streaming video companies
BEAUMONT — CITY OF BEAUMONT - The city of Beaumont joined 24 other Texas cities today in filing a lawsuit accusing Disney DTC LLC, Hulu, LLC, and Netflix Inc., of failing to pay millions of dollars in municipal franchise fees as far back as 2007. The lawsuit was filed...
kjas.com
Local boy makes good...Gee is new Lufkin City Manager
The Lufkin City Council has selected Jasper native and high school graduate Kevin Gee as the next city manager. Gee is not new to city government or public works. He had been serving as the interim manager since February of this year. Prior to that, Gee served as director of public works.
'I hope she gets better' | 6-year-old Fannett girl using lemonade stand to raise money for toddler battling leukemia
NEDERLAND, Texas — A 6-year-old girl from Fannett recently opened a lemonade stand and has raised more than $1,000 to help a toddler in need. Aspen Manuel started her own lemonade stand to help raise money for Madison Jackson. Jackson is a 3-year-old girl who is battling leukemia. "I...
Beaumont among 25 Texas cities suing Disney, Hulu and Netflix over 'unpaid franchise fees'
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont has joined 24 other Texas cities in filing a lawsuit accusing three streaming giants of not paying millions in municipal franchise fees dating back to 2007. The lawsuit was filed in Dallas County and accused Disney, Hulu and Netflix of failing to...
Beaumont City Council may appoint Kenneth Williams as city manager next week
BEAUMONT, Texas — An agenda item for an upcoming Beaumont City Council meeting lists the consideration of appointing a new city manager. The meeting will take place Tuesday, August 9. Kenneth Williams is listed as a consideration by the Beaumont City Council from an initial field of more than...
thevindicator.com
Dayton, the good, the bad, and the ugly
It was quite an eye-opening experience at last week's Dayton City Council meeting as City Manager Steve Floyd laid out the good, the bad, and the ugly facing the community. Floyd opened the meeting with a lengthy report that looked at the hard times at hand and some solutions to those problems while pointing to several positives along the way.
stmarynow.com
JARMAINE THOMAS JR.
Jarmaine Thomas Jr., 26, a native of Verdun-ville and resident of Orange, Texas, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Christus Hospital-St. Elizabeth in Beaumont, Texas. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. at Greater St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church in Franklin. Burial will follow at Little Zion Cemetery in Verdunville.
MySanAntonio
Parts of Southeast Texas could see an inch of rain this weekend
Southeast Texas is expected to see some rain this weekend, but not enough to get the area out of its drought. Lake Charles National Weather Service Meterologist Marti Calhoun said the area has a 70 to 80% chance of rain on Friday, a 50 to 70% chance Saturday and a 60% chance Sunday.
bestofswla.com
We May Not Pass This Way Again
(In July of 2014 I did not know what was coming.) I was driving Clifford, my 1992 Ford dually diesel, 300,000 miles on the motor, body looked like half a million, headed to Texas, pulling a trailer, long day ahead and already off to a slow start, because on a whim, I was trying to knock out an errand in Sulphur, before I headed towards Orange.
Orange Leader
Nationwide true crime podcast focuses on 31-year-old Orange County cold case killing
A popular true crime podcast this week focused on a 31-year-old cold case in Vidor that has for decades captivated the country and inspired the 2017 Oscar-winning film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”. “Crime Junkie” on Monday released a 36-minute episode titled, “MURDERED: Kathy Page,” occasionally using reports from...
kjas.com
Large wildfire at the Tyler-Jasper County line
Both the Angelina River and Beech Grove Fire Departments were busy assisting fire departments from Tyler County in battling a wildfire just inside Tyler County late Wednesday afternoon. It occurred just off of Recreational Road 255 and along the Neches River. Dispatchers said that it was second time that the...
kjas.com
Firemen respond to the offices at the Jasper Newton County Health District
The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to the offices of the Jasper-Newton County Public Health District at 139 West Lamar Street in Downtown Jasper, shortly before 5:00 on Thursday afternoon, when smell of smoke was reported throughout the building. The firefighters arrived and found that all of...
