ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Community can enjoy fabulous flowers, fantastic art at upcoming Art Museum of Southeast Texas event

12newsnow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.12newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy, TX
City
Art, TX
City
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Orange Leader

AND NOW YOU KNOW — Leading Orange lumber executive was world famous dog breeder

From the mid-1950s until the early 1970s, one of the last remaining mansions on Green Avenue in Orange was a popular Mexican restaurant. In front of the restaurant, where there had once been hitching posts for horses and buggies, was a post topped with a large Mexican sombrero with the “Little Mexico” logo emblazoned in neon. Most of the residents of Orange knew the restaurant had once been the home of Frederick Farwell.
Port Arthur News

DR. MARK PORTERIE: Port Arthur ISD ready for school year, safety remains at forefront

The TITANS Are Back! Last Tuesday, PAISD welcomed our employees back to work for the new school year by hosting our first in-person convocation since the pandemic hit. The district suspended in-person convocation after the onset of COVID-19. The last one took place in August of 2019. Seeing employees from every school and department in their respective shirts created a wonderful and exciting experience to kick off the 2022-23 school year.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles Community Reacts To Louisiana Crown Act

Natural hairstyles are just that. Natural. By definition natural hair, it is hair that hasn't been altered by straighteners, chemicals, or texturizers. I have always found it interesting when people say, braids or dredlocks are not natural. When in fact, both are ancient natural hairstyles worn by a variety of ethnic groups African, Asian, and caucasian(Vikings, Germanic tribes) just to name a few. Some may not care for these particular styles and that is okay.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Orange Leader

United Christian Care Center helps low-income families with food, more

VIDOR — The primary mission of United Christian Care Center of Vidor is to assist low-income families by providing food and clothing. That mission was recently boosted with a donation of 30 boxed fans from Entergy Texas, Inc. Ten have already been given out, as of Tuesday morning, and...
VIDOR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantastic Art#Flowers
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont joins other Texas cities in lawsuit against streaming video companies

BEAUMONT — CITY OF BEAUMONT - The city of Beaumont joined 24 other Texas cities today in filing a lawsuit accusing Disney DTC LLC, Hulu, LLC, and Netflix Inc., of failing to pay millions of dollars in municipal franchise fees as far back as 2007. The lawsuit was filed...
kjas.com

Local boy makes good...Gee is new Lufkin City Manager

The Lufkin City Council has selected Jasper native and high school graduate Kevin Gee as the next city manager. Gee is not new to city government or public works. He had been serving as the interim manager since February of this year. Prior to that, Gee served as director of public works.
LUFKIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
thevindicator.com

Dayton, the good, the bad, and the ugly

It was quite an eye-opening experience at last week's Dayton City Council meeting as City Manager Steve Floyd laid out the good, the bad, and the ugly facing the community. Floyd opened the meeting with a lengthy report that looked at the hard times at hand and some solutions to those problems while pointing to several positives along the way.
DAYTON, TX
stmarynow.com

JARMAINE THOMAS JR.

Jarmaine Thomas Jr., 26, a native of Verdun-ville and resident of Orange, Texas, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Christus Hospital-St. Elizabeth in Beaumont, Texas. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. at Greater St. Stephens Missionary Baptist Church in Franklin. Burial will follow at Little Zion Cemetery in Verdunville.
ORANGE, TX
MySanAntonio

Parts of Southeast Texas could see an inch of rain this weekend

Southeast Texas is expected to see some rain this weekend, but not enough to get the area out of its drought. Lake Charles National Weather Service Meterologist Marti Calhoun said the area has a 70 to 80% chance of rain on Friday, a 50 to 70% chance Saturday and a 60% chance Sunday.
TEXAS STATE
bestofswla.com

We May Not Pass This Way Again

(In July of 2014 I did not know what was coming.) I was driving Clifford, my 1992 Ford dually diesel, 300,000 miles on the motor, body looked like half a million, headed to Texas, pulling a trailer, long day ahead and already off to a slow start, because on a whim, I was trying to knock out an errand in Sulphur, before I headed towards Orange.
Orange Leader

Nationwide true crime podcast focuses on 31-year-old Orange County cold case killing

A popular true crime podcast this week focused on a 31-year-old cold case in Vidor that has for decades captivated the country and inspired the 2017 Oscar-winning film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”. “Crime Junkie” on Monday released a 36-minute episode titled, “MURDERED: Kathy Page,” occasionally using reports from...
kjas.com

Large wildfire at the Tyler-Jasper County line

Both the Angelina River and Beech Grove Fire Departments were busy assisting fire departments from Tyler County in battling a wildfire just inside Tyler County late Wednesday afternoon. It occurred just off of Recreational Road 255 and along the Neches River. Dispatchers said that it was second time that the...
TYLER COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy