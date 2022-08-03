ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigators execute search warrant at Unified Government headquarters

By David Medina
 3 days ago
Investigators with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the headquarters of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

According to the KBI, investigators searched the building on Wednesday, but didn't specify which department.

The search warrant is related to an ongoing investigation into allegations made against certain employees of the Unified Government.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office received the allegations and determined an investigation was needed.

Investigators began looking into the matter on June 23.

KSHB 41 reached out to the UG and KBI for more information on the investigation and will update this story if it's received.

The Wyandotte County administrator's office and mayor's office is fully cooperating with the investigation.

No one has been arrested yet.

