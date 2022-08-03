Monkeypox: What parents should know

Read on wgnradio.com
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Making sure your brain stays ‘young and healthy’
Nutritional psychiatrist, brain expert, and faculty member at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Uma Naidoo, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the top vitamin that keeps her brain “young and healthy” and the different foods that can help maintain brain health. Dr. Naidoo highlights leafy greens, legumes, yogurt, and other foods rich in vitamin B as key ingredients to a healthy brain.
How to possibly save a life by using an automated external defibrillator
Yesterday, a 13-year-old girl was struck by “an arc of lightning that hit the ground” while visiting the Garfield Park Conservatory. She was treated by employees who used an onsite defibrillator. Today, Christopher Powers, Paramedic in Charge, Field Training Officer, Chicago Fire Department, joins John Williams to tell us how to best use an automated external defibrillator.
Find out how much your home is worth today!
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/30/2033: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about how Amy’s team is providing estimates via phone calls to people who just want an idea of how much their home is worth today. To learn more about what Amy and her team do, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
How air quality and humidity can affect your home
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/23/2022: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer talks about how air quality and the humidity can affect the home inside. Roy also talks about what Perma-Seal can do to help you lower the humidity in your home. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).
Best of the Midwest: Visit Milwaukee!
Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, John chats with Claire Koenig, Communications Director, Visit Milwaukee, about all the wonderful things to do when visiting our neighbors to the north. Claire talks about the amount of Chicago resident that visit Milwaukee, the incredible Wisconsin State Fair, the world-famous art museum, the upcoming USA Triathlon and Black Arts Fest, and where people like to stay when they visit.
Wintrust Business Lunch 8/5/21: Strong jobs report, EV revolution, and Mel’s Craft BBQ
Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to break down today’s surprising jobs report and what it means for curbing inflation. Segment 2: Dale Buss, veteran financial journalist and founder and executive director of The Flyover Coalition, joins John to talk...
Thought Leader Dan Barrins explains industrial real estate changes
Dan Barrins (Senior Vice President in the Commercial Real Estate Group at Associated Bank) explains the recent industrial real estate sector changes and the heightened vacancy rate with Steve Grzanich in today’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation. Later, Dan discusses Google’s recent purchase of the Thompson Center in downtown Chicago.
Wintrust Business Lunch 8/4/22: Jobless claims, state of the hospitality workforce, and Andy Warhol exhibition coming to Glen Ellyn
Segment 1: Michael Bright, CEO, Structured Finance Association, joins John to preview tomorrow’s job report, and why it wouldn’t be bad if the unemployment rate ticked up a little bit. Will the report signal we might have reached peak inflation?. Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr...
Windy City SmokeOut takes over the United Center
WGN Radio’s own Dane Neal makes an in-studio visit to talk with Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) about the Windy City SmokeOut. Dane isn’t alone though. He brings in several of the BBQ experts that make the SmokeOut a mouth-wateringly delicious event. Dane’s guest list includes Barrett Black (Black’s BBQ in Lockhart, TX); Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe (BBQ Hall of Famer, Chef and Restaurateur and Turkey Smoke Ambassador); Charlie McKenna (World Champion Pitmaster, Sauce maker and driving force behind Lillies Q BBQ); and Jarrod Melman (Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants). They talk about the history of the event, what vendors will be there, and all the different food options you can find this weekend.
Extremely Local News: Try this neighborhood favorite burger from a gas station
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Rogers Park Residents Raving About Burger Bite, A New Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station: “Who’d ever think a burger joint inside a gas station could serve up this kind of food?” one reviewer said. “These burgers are worth keeping in our neighborhood.”
Des Plaines Theater to host event with rockin’ DJs
WGN Radio host Dave Plier joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to share more details about the Rock Radio Revisited event at the Des Plaines Theater on Sunday, August 14th. He talked about who will be there and what they’ll be presenting. For more information, and to buy tickets, visit museum.tv.
Home Sweet Home Chicago (08/06/22) – David Hochberg with Kari Kohler with the Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker, Mike Long of Mike’s Landscape Lighting, Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke, Real Estate attorney Dave Schlueter
We started off this week’s show by chatting with Kari Kohler of the Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker about the current real estate market trends. Next, THE Mike of Mike’s Landscape Lighting, Mike Long, joined the program to share how he helped a listener who just bought a new home in a dark neighborhood in and wanted to get some lights put in Then, real estate attorney Dave Schlueter shares about land surveys and their role in home sales. Up next, Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke joined the show to talk about their granite and quartz countertops and measuring service. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
Chicago Ducky Derby 2022 sells out of ducks!
Special Olympics Illinois athlete and 2022 Duck Ambassador Kyle Tuckey and CEO of Special Olympics Illinois Dave Breen joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about the 2022 Chicago Ducky Derby. They also discussed who the donations benefit and the history of the derby. To donate to...
Jin Park brings some of the world’s best golf experiences to “Game of Irons” in Oak Brook
The driving force of the state-of-the-art golf simulator and entertainment complex “Game of Irons” Jin Park joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Jin shares the extensive efforts of traveling the world in search of the best golf simulators and bringing that back to his new concept in Oak Brook. Listen as Jin fills us in on what makes Game of Irons different and special with the full golfing experience, including chipping and putting, stats on swings and over 200 legendary courses to play in high-definition graphics. Jin also shares the full bar, Chef driven menu and ways that families, friends and coworkers can enjoy Game of Irons for everyday food and fun or special occasions and corporate outings. For more information and to get in on all the action go to https://www.gameofirons.com/
