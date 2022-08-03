ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch this sweet video of a little girl and her dog singing nursery rhymes together

This is just the smile you needed today.

There's an old saying that dogs are man's best friend and this little girl proves they're also good back-up singers. A short clip that backs this up was posted to YouTube by Linda Slater. In the video, her little girl is singing a nursery rhyme when their Rottweiler joins in to howl along. Obviously the big dog has an incredible singing voice, and if this were an episode of America's Dogs Got Talent, the pooch would've gotten the golden buzzer.

At one point in the clip, the girl stops singing, much to the dog's confusion. It doesn't take long for the little one to get the hint as she belts out more tunes. The duo's rendition of Twinkle Twinkle is beyond cute, albeit a little difficult to understand from the canine singer. But the important thing about music is that it doesn't matter who's singing it or how well its sung. It only matters that the listeners enjoy it and in this case, I think most listeners would give this performance five stars.

If you've never attended a duet with a dog and a preschooler, you're missing out. I'm sure these two will be selling out arenas soon enough. If not, there's no harm in them both keeping their day jobs. I'm sure the human part of the duo still has a bit of schooling to complete.

