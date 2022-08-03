Watch this sweet video of a little girl and her dog singing nursery rhymes together

This is just the smile you needed today.

There's an old saying that dogs are man's best friend and this little girl proves they're also good back-up singers. A short clip that backs this up was posted to YouTube by Linda Slater. In the video, her little girl is singing a nursery rhyme when their Rottweiler joins in to howl along. Obviously the big dog has an incredible singing voice, and if this were an episode of America's Dogs Got Talent, the pooch would've gotten the golden buzzer.

At one point in the clip, the girl stops singing, much to the dog's confusion. It doesn't take long for the little one to get the hint as she belts out more tunes. The duo's rendition of Twinkle Twinkle is beyond cute, albeit a little difficult to understand from the canine singer. But the important thing about music is that it doesn't matter who's singing it or how well its sung. It only matters that the listeners enjoy it and in this case, I think most listeners would give this performance five stars.

If you've never attended a duet with a dog and a preschooler, you're missing out. I'm sure these two will be selling out arenas soon enough. If not, there's no harm in them both keeping their day jobs. I'm sure the human part of the duo still has a bit of schooling to complete.

Conjoined twins with fused brains separated; surgeons practiced for months in virtual reality

Arthur and Bernardo finally get to see each other face to face.

08.04.22

The things human beings have figured out how to do boggles the mind sometimes, especially in the realm of medicine.

It wasn't terribly long ago that people with a severe injury had to liquor up, bite a stick, have a body part sewn up or sawed off and hope for the best. (Sorry for the visual, but it's true.) The discoveries of antibiotics and anesthesia alone have completely revolutionized human existence, but we've gone well beyond that with what our best surgeons can accomplish.

Surgeries can range from fairly simple to incredibly complex, but few surgeries are more complicated than separating conjoined twins with combined major organs. That's why the recent surgical separation of conjoined twin boys with fused brains in Brazil is so incredible.

Non-Americans are sharing the quintessentially American things they wish they could do

Here are 19 things that Americans really take for granted.

08.04.22

A group of self-described “non-Americans” shared the quintessential American things they wish they could do and it’s a great reminder of some of the endearing aspects of American culture that far too many of us take for granted.

At a time when America is plagued by political divisions, it’s refreshing to remember that we all share a unique culture that others appreciate.

The responses were prompted by Reddit user gaping__hole, who asked the online forum, “Non-Americans of Reddit: what is an American thing you have always wanted to try?” The most compelling thing about the responses is they didn’t center around the advantages afforded by the country’s commitment to freedom and individuality. Instead, they focused on the day-to-day experiences that the average American enjoys.