Newark, NJ

Newark to host peace march Aug. 20; mayor calls for businesses to close early

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The mayor of Newark is calling on business owners in the city to close early later this month in support of a peace march.

The city is planning a large march on Aug. 20 to support efforts to create a safer city and to call for an end to gun violence.

Mayor Ras Baraka is asking businesses to close by 2 p.m. on the day of the march so that people can join in.

It is called “Newark Forward Minus Violence Equals Our Future.” The group will march through Newark’s five wards.

Comments / 1

 

