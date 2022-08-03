Governor Parson announces $2.5 million budget allocation for tobacco prevention

Read on krcgtv.com
Related
Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday for the last time
Columbia and Jefferson City are among the Missouri cities opting out of the back-to-school tax holiday again this year. The post Columbia and Jefferson City opt out of back-to-school tax holiday for the last time appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Jefferson City’s mayor predicts new COU terminal will benefit entire region
Jefferson City’s mayor predicts the $23-million new terminal that’s being finished at Columbia Regional Airport (COU) will boost economic development across mid-Missouri. Mayor Carrie Tergin notes many Jefferson City-area residents use COU. “And it encourages travel and tourism and it also encourages people to want to live in...
939theeagle.com
VAC expected to provide 800 free backpacks at Saturday fair in Columbia
Boone County parents and students who are struggling to come up with money for school supplies or health screenings are encouraged to attend tomorrow’s (Saturday) free back-to-school health fair at Columbia’s Derby Ridge elementary. Tomorrow’s event is from 9 am to 1 pm at the school near Smiley...
Rock the Community’s Back-to-School event ended two hours early
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Rock the Community held its annual back-to-school event on Saturday to supply members of the Columbia community with free school supplies and clothing. Vendors from across the city set up tents or donated supplies to the event. The supply drive was scheduled from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., but due to the The post Rock the Community’s Back-to-School event ended two hours early appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FRIDAY UPDATES: Boone County moves back into high COVID-19 transmission
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic in Mid-Missouri. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Boone County moves back into high COVID-19 transmission appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
New Cole County Circuit Clerk maps out the job ahead
Cole County’s new Circuit Clerk is ready to hit the ground running. Mark Eichholz defeated the incumbent Dawnel Davidson in the GOP primary. He faces no opposition in November. Eichholz expects he’ll keep the current staff on board …. Eichholz, who’s a long time court marshal will take...
Educators give suggestions to fix Missouri teacher shortage
Educators from across Missouri told members of the State Board of Education's Blue Ribbon Commission the reason why teachers are leaving the field is due to a lack of support and pay.
KSDK
man from Centralia, Missouri, charged with bringing gun to Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have charged a central Missouri man accused of taking a weapon with him to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri, the U.S. Justice Department said. He was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds with a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings, along with related misdemeanors.
krcgtv.com
Hallsville back to school back donated school supplies for over 400 students
Hallsville — Back to school shopping is usually exciting but with inflation and the rise of COVID cases, many families across the state of Missouri are stressed about school supplies. However, community leaders and organizations are stepping in to help. According to the National Retail Federation back school shopping...
krcgtv.com
Tax holiday dishing out savings for back to school shopping this weekend
Osage Beach — All through this weekend, your back to school shopping is going to cost you a little bit less. Missouri started its back-to-school sales tax holiday for school supplies and related purchases. Regardless of where you shop, the state sales tax exemption will still apply, however a...
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: How Missouri’s backlog is causing more heartache for a woman who just lost her husband
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Losing a spouse too soon can be one of the hardest heartbreaks to bare, but one local woman said the state of Missouri has been making it all so much worse because of a months-long delay in getting her husband’s death certificate. Now, staffing shortages are creating another big backlog and this one is causing serious stress for a woman who has already been through so much.
kmmo.com
UPDATE: RECOUNT NOT REQUIRED IN HOWARD COUNTY ELECTION
A recount is not required for a race in a Howard County election after all. A release from Howard County Clerk Shelly Howell says that after checking with the Secretary of State’s office and reviewing Section 115.601 RSMo, a recount is not mandatory. KMMO previously reported that the Circuit...
Columbia leaders review public feedback on Route B, Paris Road
More than a thousand people took part in a safety audit survey on Route B and Paris Road in Columbia. The post Columbia leaders review public feedback on Route B, Paris Road appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
More than 1,600 Columbia Water and Light lose power
More than 1,600 Columbia Water and Light customers in southwest Columbia were without electricity early Friday afternoon, the utility reported. The post More than 1,600 Columbia Water and Light lose power appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
CLYDESDALES TO MAKE AN APPEARANCE IN MARSHALL
County Distributing CO. and KMMO are helping bring the Clydesdales to Marshall. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make an appearance in the area on Tuesday, August 16, in conjunction with the Missouri State Fair. The eight-horse hitch is scheduled to be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Marshall Town Square at 6 p.m.
Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City
A crash on Highway 54/63 near the Missouri River bridge outside Jefferson City caused a large backup Friday afternoon. The post Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
PETTIS COUNTY PRESIDING COMMISSIONER RACE DECIDED IN AUGUST PRIMARY ELECTION
Pettis County voters elected a new Presiding Commissioner during the 2022 August Primary Election on Tuesday, August 2. The polls were open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in precincts throughout Pettis County. According to unofficial election results, 27.2 percent of registered voters in Pettis County participated in the August...
The Best Vineyard in Missouri is right in the middle of the State
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town called Smithton, but it is home to an award-winning winery that can boast the claim of being the Best Vineyard in Missouri in 2022, so what makes it so unique?. According to Missouri's Best Awards, the winner for the best...
krcgtv.com
Power outage reported near South Providence in Columbia, 1,600 customers affected
The City of Columbia's outage map showed that 1,634 customers were without power on Friday afternoon. The map puts the outage near the intersection of South Providence Drive and Research Park Drive. The outage was reported at 12:05 pm. As of 2:02 pm Friday, the power was back on, according...
kbia.org
For one Missouri drag queen, moving to Columbia helped her expand the definition of family
It’s rare that a week goes by without a drag show – or two – in Columbia. It keeps the mid-Missouri drag queens and kings busy, but their support systems help them keep up with the pace. Like most Midwestern drag queens, they have drag families, which...
Comments / 1