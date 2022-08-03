ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, WV

After 57 years, ‘Days of our Lives’ will move to streaming only, NBC says

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYYp5_0h3suDRJ00

The residents of Salem are permanently relocating to Peacock this fall.

Days of Our Lives will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning on Monday, Sept. 12, ending its 57-year run on NBC, TVLine has confirmed. New episodes will only be available to subscribers of Peacock Premium, which currently costs $4.99 per month.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, says in a statement. “With a large percentage of the Days of Our Lives audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

New episodes of Days currently air weekdays on NBC, with episodes from the previous two seasons available to stream on Peacock. Now, the streamer is becoming the soap’s exclusive home. Without Days, only three daytime soaps remain on broadcast television: ABC’s General Hospital, and CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless.

A new one-hour news program titled NBC News Daily will fill Days‘ vacant slot.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How

After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS

From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Days of Our Lives’ Fans React To News the Show Is Leaving NBC

NBC shook up day-time TV, Wednesday, with the network announcing that Days of Our Lives, the iconic soap opera, was shifting to streaming. Days of Our Lives has been on the NBC airwaves for 57 years. It’s the longest-running show on NBC in history, on either day time or prime-time. But soap operas are sort of like the TV dinosaurs. They’re becoming extinct. Starting next month, there will be only three on network TV. ABC broadcasts General Hospital, while CBS features The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. In this instance, NBC switched the soap opera to Peacock, its streaming platform.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago Fire season 11 is not coming to NBC in August 2022

Filming is currently underway on Chicago Fire season 11, but the wait for new episodes will continue for at least another month. With the fall season fast approaching, NBC has revealed the complete schedule for its returning favorites including the One Chicago dramas which will once again be holding down the fort on Wednesday night. The good news is season 11 will be coming this fall, the bad news is the new season will not be coming during the month of August.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, WV
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Julie on DAYS OF OUR LIVES

The character of Julie Williams has been on DAYS OF OUR LIVES for decades, so it’s understandable if newer fans aren’t aware of her epic history on the soap! Julie Olson was introduced back in 1965 when the soap debuted, with Charla Doherty playing the teen. The role was recast twice with Catherine Dunn and Catherine Ferrar before Susan Seaforth Hayes took over in 1968. Over the decades, the actress has been nominated five times for Daytime Emmy Awards, and received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. Hayes also celebrated her 50th anniversary with DAYS in December of 2018. And even when things are at their darkest, Julie always seems to find a way to pull through!
SALEM, NY
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum

It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Lazarus
Slate

The Death of Henry Blake

This article is part of a series about the 50 greatest fictional deaths of all time. It is excerpted from the Television Academy Foundation’s interview with Gene Reynolds, producer of M*A*S*H, conducted in 2000. McLean [Stevenson, who played Henry Blake] was never better. He did a great job for...
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Is Eamonn Walker Returning for Season 11?

Chicago Fire star Eamonn Walker has portrayed Chief Wallace Boden since 2012. Starting in 2014, Walker starred as Boden in the other Chicago shows: Chicago Med and Chicago PD. If Walker were to not return to the show, the show would be unrecognizable. In previous seasons, storylines have led fans to believe Boden may depart Firehouse 51.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: The End of Sonny and Nina?

Relationships are torn apart in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Spencer’s loyalties are questioned as Esme prepares to drop a bombshell, Sasha lashes out at Brando, and Sonny gives Nina an ultimatum that could spell the end of their relationship!. As Trina’s trial continues, there are more witnesses to take...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Days Of Our Lives#Television#Tvline#Peacock Premium#Abc#General Hospital#Cbs#Nbc News Daily
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Is Days of Our Lives Really About To Kill [Spoiler]?

The pruning of this family tree is just about getting out of hand. Somebody call Bananarama because it looks like we’re trapped in a cruel summer on Days of Our Lives. According to spoilers for next week, the Grim Reaper isn’t through with Salem just yet and we’re going to have to contend with another death so soon on the heels of Abigail’s murder! Worse? It’s another DiMera!
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

'General Hospital' Alum Steve Burton Joins New Soap Show

General Hospital alum Steve Burton has joined a brand new soap opera show that is coming back for a second season later this month. According to Deadline, Burton will appear in Days of Our Lives spinoff Beyond Salem when the show returns on July 11. Burton spent the majority of his soap career starring as Jason Morgan on General Hospital from 1991 to 2012 and then again from 2017 to 2021. He also portrayed Dylan McAvoy on The Young and the Restless from 2013 to 2017.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: What Did Tony DiNozzo Whisper To Ziva Back in Season 10?

NCIS fans have always wondered one question: what did Tony DiNozzo whisper to Ziva at the airport?. Back in Season 10, one of the most poignant moments of the love story between Tony and Ziva occurred. Tony Dinozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) never get together during NCIS‘ run. However, the two agents gave viewers plenty of memorable moments.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Days of Our Lives Recast Surprise That Just Wasn’t Meant to Be: ‘We Couldn’t Do Our Wink-Wink to the Audience’

The return of a legacy character was originally supposed to be a jaw-dropper of a reveal. But you know what they say about the best-laid plans…. When Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Chapter 2, pulls back the curtain on Abigail Klein as Steve and Kayla’s daughter, it’s going to be a moment for sure. But her debut as Stephanie was hoped to be a moment with a capital M.
TV SERIES
CNET

Where to Stream All Top 100 Live TV Channels, No Cable Required

If you haven't cut the cable TV cord yet, this summer's wave of inflation might have you eyeing that monthly bill. On the other hand you still probably want to watch some of your favorite channels live. Live TV streaming services could be the best solution. They offer a much wider selection of channels than an antenna would, and you can stream on your phone or computer, too.
NFL
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy