After 57 years, ‘Days of our Lives’ will move to streaming only, NBC says

The residents of Salem are permanently relocating to Peacock this fall.

Days of Our Lives will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning on Monday, Sept. 12, ending its 57-year run on NBC, TVLine has confirmed. New episodes will only be available to subscribers of Peacock Premium, which currently costs $4.99 per month.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, says in a statement. “With a large percentage of the Days of Our Lives audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

New episodes of Days currently air weekdays on NBC, with episodes from the previous two seasons available to stream on Peacock. Now, the streamer is becoming the soap’s exclusive home. Without Days, only three daytime soaps remain on broadcast television: ABC’s General Hospital, and CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless.

A new one-hour news program titled NBC News Daily will fill Days‘ vacant slot.