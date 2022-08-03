ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

jerseydigs.com

St. Peter’s University Sues to Block Jersey City Cannabis Lounge

With the race to open Jersey City’s first cannabis businesses officially underway, a prominent university in McGinley Square is looking to void approvals for a dispensary and lounge near their campus. On August 3, St. Peter’s University filed a lawsuit against Medusa LLC in Hudson County Court seeking to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Ruling may come Friday in lawsuit to invalidate controversial Jersey City ward map

The fate of a lawsuit that would invalidate the new, controversial Jersey City ward map is in the hands of a Hudson County judge Friday. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Joseph Turula could rule on the Jersey City Ward Commission’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by a coalition of neighborhood and civic associations, led by former Ward B Councilman Chris Gadsden and current Ward F Councilman Frank Gilmore.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Ras Baraka
hudsontv.com

Retired Veteran Bayonne Firefighter Passes Away

Photo Credit: Facebook / Bayonne Office of Emergency Management Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis announced on Saturday the passing of retired, Bayonne Fire Lieutenant Richard Burroughs. Lt. Burroughs had the distinction of being the city’s first, African-American fire officer. He served the Department for 37 years. In a Facebook post,...
BAYONNE, NJ
Bon Appétit

Where to Eat in Newark’s Ironbound Neighborhood

If you’re visiting New York City, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t have a trip to New Jersey on your itinerary. But if that’s the case, you’re missing out. In the heart of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, you’ll find a culinary gem: the Ironbound. The 19th-century neighborhood is known for its clusters of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian restaurants and bakeries, many of them located on or around Ferry Street. Waves of Portuguese immigrants began to join the Ironbound population in the 1960s, surpassing the number of other European immigrants who came before them. A wave of Brazilian immigrants arrived in the late eighties. Not only did the neighborhood’s close proximity to Manhattan make it attractive to those who worked in nearby factories or in New York, but the convenience of having everything within a three-mile radius was a major draw. And it still is.
NEWARK, NJ
Jalopnik

NJ Councilwoman Who Mowed Down Cyclist Had at Least 9 Outstanding Traffic Tickets

The Jersey City’s mayor’s office released video last week of first-term city Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise mowing down a cyclist at an intersection without even tapping the brakes, let alone checking on the victim. A new report reveals DeGise has an extensive history of traffic and parking violations, include nine overdue fines she only settled on Monday afternoon.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

GoFundMe started for longtime Hoboken renter trying to stave off eviction

A GoFundMe page haas been started for a longtime Hoboken renter trying to stave off eviction, potentially facing a $2,800 rent increase. “Jeff [Trupiano] has been under relentless attack by his landlord for several years now. His case has been bouncing between the courts and the Hoboken Rent Board but is now coming to an unconscionable head Jeff‘s rent is currently being subjected to an uncapped ‘hardship increase,'” the GoFundMe page description says.
HOBOKEN, NJ
CBS New York

Video captures men throwing rocks at N.J. mosque congregants

PATERSON, N.J. -- Two people were captured on camera throwing rocks at worshippers inside a mosque during Monday night prayer in northern New Jersey.Days later, members of the congregation in Paterson told CBS2's Lisa Rozner they're on edge every time they go to pray.Inside Masjid Abu Bakr Islamic Congregation of New Jersey, anyone arriving late to prayer can't get in."Everybody's scared," said second priest Tariq Naizi.Doors are locked following an incident Monday around 8:30 p.m., when two individuals walked in after prayers began."They are saying 'As-salaam alaikum' ... and then let them get inside," Masjid Abu Bakr board member Sajjad...
PATERSON, NJ

