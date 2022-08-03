Read on hudsonvalley.news12.com
Media reports shed light on Amy DeGise’s income and residence
In the past week after footage was shown of Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run and calls for her resignation have grown, multiple media reports had shed light on her income status as well as an ignored payment to a veterinarian. The at-large councilwoman has been charged with hitting...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hearing to dismiss Jersey City redistricting lawsuit ends without immediate ruling
The lawsuit seeking to overturn the Jersey City redistricting map approved at the beginning of the year ended with a judge deciding not to immediately rule on a motion to dismiss after about two hours of oral arguments. The map was approved on in January by the Board of Ward...
hudsoncountyview.com
If DeGise doesn’t resign over Jersey City hit-and-run, 42.5k signatures needed for recall
In the event that Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise doesn’t resign over a July 19th hit-and-run, 42,523 valid signatures will be needed to force a recall election next year, City Clerk Sean Gallagher said. “As this Council took office on January 1, 2022, a recall cannot be held until...
jerseydigs.com
St. Peter’s University Sues to Block Jersey City Cannabis Lounge
With the race to open Jersey City’s first cannabis businesses officially underway, a prominent university in McGinley Square is looking to void approvals for a dispensary and lounge near their campus. On August 3, St. Peter’s University filed a lawsuit against Medusa LLC in Hudson County Court seeking to...
Ruling may come Friday in lawsuit to invalidate controversial Jersey City ward map
The fate of a lawsuit that would invalidate the new, controversial Jersey City ward map is in the hands of a Hudson County judge Friday. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Joseph Turula could rule on the Jersey City Ward Commission’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by a coalition of neighborhood and civic associations, led by former Ward B Councilman Chris Gadsden and current Ward F Councilman Frank Gilmore.
Six Heading to Prison in New Jersey Stolen Vehicle Trafficking and Fencing Operation
TRENTON, NJ – Six members of a Newark-based automobile theft and trafficking operation are headed...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Young Democrats start petition to have N.J. brewery restrictions repealed
The Jersey City Young Democrats have started a petition to have the New Jersey brewery restrictions repealed after being implemented by the New Jersey Division of Alcohol and Beverage Control last month. “New regulations include eliminating discounts for first responders and military, limiting events on-site to 25 a year, 52...
WRGB
NYC mayor asking for pictures of city job applicants in suspected push for more diversity
NEW YORK (TND) — New York City is looking to fill leadership positions ranging from assistant commissioner to departmental press secretary, and an order from Mayor Eric Adams instructing city agencies to present him with pictures of eligible candidates before any new hires are made is causing concern. Politico...
wrnjradio.com
3 members of a Newark-based fencing ring sentenced for trafficking stolen high-end vehicles worth more than $1M
NEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Friday announced prison sentences for the last three people convicted in a Newark-based stolen auto trafficking ring that fenced stolen luxury vehicles worth more than $1 million. The trio, who all pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property in connection with...
Paterson mosque considers increasing security following prayer service attack
A mosque in Paterson became the target of a hate crime – and now leaders are considering increasing security.
hudsontv.com
Retired Veteran Bayonne Firefighter Passes Away
Photo Credit: Facebook / Bayonne Office of Emergency Management Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis announced on Saturday the passing of retired, Bayonne Fire Lieutenant Richard Burroughs. Lt. Burroughs had the distinction of being the city’s first, African-American fire officer. He served the Department for 37 years. In a Facebook post,...
Police Find Lost Dog in Newark, Seeking Owners
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark have taken this pup into custody in hopes that...
Bon Appétit
Where to Eat in Newark’s Ironbound Neighborhood
If you’re visiting New York City, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t have a trip to New Jersey on your itinerary. But if that’s the case, you’re missing out. In the heart of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, you’ll find a culinary gem: the Ironbound. The 19th-century neighborhood is known for its clusters of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian restaurants and bakeries, many of them located on or around Ferry Street. Waves of Portuguese immigrants began to join the Ironbound population in the 1960s, surpassing the number of other European immigrants who came before them. A wave of Brazilian immigrants arrived in the late eighties. Not only did the neighborhood’s close proximity to Manhattan make it attractive to those who worked in nearby factories or in New York, but the convenience of having everything within a three-mile radius was a major draw. And it still is.
Jalopnik
NJ Councilwoman Who Mowed Down Cyclist Had at Least 9 Outstanding Traffic Tickets
The Jersey City’s mayor’s office released video last week of first-term city Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise mowing down a cyclist at an intersection without even tapping the brakes, let alone checking on the victim. A new report reveals DeGise has an extensive history of traffic and parking violations, include nine overdue fines she only settled on Monday afternoon.
Residents urged to kill invasive spotted lanternflies swarming North Bergen building
A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood.
hudsoncountyview.com
GoFundMe started for longtime Hoboken renter trying to stave off eviction
A GoFundMe page haas been started for a longtime Hoboken renter trying to stave off eviction, potentially facing a $2,800 rent increase. “Jeff [Trupiano] has been under relentless attack by his landlord for several years now. His case has been bouncing between the courts and the Hoboken Rent Board but is now coming to an unconscionable head Jeff‘s rent is currently being subjected to an uncapped ‘hardship increase,'” the GoFundMe page description says.
nypressnews.com
Mayor Adams furious after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent dozens of migrants to New York City against their will
NEW YORK — A red state, blue state border war has erupted after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent dozens of migrants to the Port Authority Bus Terminal, taking advantage of New York City’s right to shelter law as he fights with President Joe Biden over immigration policy. Mayor...
Entrepreneurial Newark high school students create hot sauce, give back to community
A hot sauce created by some business-savvy high school students is making its way to local farmer's markets.
Video captures men throwing rocks at N.J. mosque congregants
PATERSON, N.J. -- Two people were captured on camera throwing rocks at worshippers inside a mosque during Monday night prayer in northern New Jersey.Days later, members of the congregation in Paterson told CBS2's Lisa Rozner they're on edge every time they go to pray.Inside Masjid Abu Bakr Islamic Congregation of New Jersey, anyone arriving late to prayer can't get in."Everybody's scared," said second priest Tariq Naizi.Doors are locked following an incident Monday around 8:30 p.m., when two individuals walked in after prayers began."They are saying 'As-salaam alaikum' ... and then let them get inside," Masjid Abu Bakr board member Sajjad...
