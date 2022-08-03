ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Montgomery blanked his old teammates over five innings and Nolan Arenado drove in the lone run as the St. Louis Cardinals handed the New York Yankees their season-high fourth straight loss, 1-0 Saturday night. Making his first start for St. Louis since being acquired at the trade deadline earlier in the week, Montgomery (4-3) was taken out after five innings for precautionary reasons due to cramping. He gave up two hits and a walk with one strikeout. Four St. Louis pitchers held the Yankees to just two hits — singles in the first and third. Only two runners reached second base. Giovanny Gallegos pitched 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his 11th save, striking out the final two hitters. The only run came in the first inning as Paul Goldschmidt doubled with two outs and scored on a single by Arenado.

