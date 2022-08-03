ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Montgomery beats former team as Cardinals blank Yankees 1-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Montgomery blanked his old teammates over five innings and Nolan Arenado drove in the lone run as the St. Louis Cardinals handed the New York Yankees their season-high fourth straight loss, 1-0 Saturday night. Making his first start for St. Louis since being acquired at the trade deadline earlier in the week, Montgomery (4-3) was taken out after five innings for precautionary reasons due to cramping. He gave up two hits and a walk with one strikeout. Four St. Louis pitchers held the Yankees to just two hits — singles in the first and third. Only two runners reached second base. Giovanny Gallegos pitched 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his 11th save, striking out the final two hitters. The only run came in the first inning as Paul Goldschmidt doubled with two outs and scored on a single by Arenado.
The Associated Press

Barrero hits first 2 HRs, Reds drop Brewers into 2nd place

MILWAUKEE (AP) — José Barrero hit his first two major league home runs and the Cincinnati Reds beat Milwaukee 7-5 on Saturday night, dropping the Brewers into second place in the NL Central. Joey Votto and Donovan Solano each had a solo homer for the Reds, who hadn’t scored more than three runs since an 8-2 win July 30 over Baltimore. Milwaukee fell a game behind the St. Louis Cardinals, who blanked the New York Yankees 1-0 for their sixth consecutive victory. With the Reds leading 2-0 in the fourth inning, Barrero launched a two-run homer into the Brewers’ bullpen off starter Aaron Ashby (2-10).
