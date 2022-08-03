STURBRIDGE -- Pan-Mass Challenge cyclists took off from starting points in Sturbridge and Wellesley Saturday morning. Over the weekend, roads between Sturbridge and Provincetown will be packed with 6,400 riders taking on 16 different routes. The shortest route is 25 miles, the longest is 211. There are 1,000 more riders than there was last year. Five hundred riders will do a reimagined ride, riding whenever and whenever, and as far as they would like. Three hundred will take part in the virtual ride. So far, the PMC has raised $831 million for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. This year's goal is $66 million,...

STURBRIDGE, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO