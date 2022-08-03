ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Petrini Wins Case Against City of Worcester & Mass DCR; Town of Holden Awarded $14.6 Million Plus Interest

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham attorney Chris Petrini won his case against the City of Worcester on behalf of the Town of Holden this week. On August 4, 2022, after more than nine years of litigation and an eight-day jury trial, a Worcester Superior Court jury issued a verdict awarding the Town of Holden $14.6 million against the City of Worcester for excessive wastewater transport charges imposed on Holden.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Brookline Police Chief Placed on Leave Pending Investigation

The police chief in Brookline, Massachusetts, has been placed on paid administrative leave following allegations that he violated the town's policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation. Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said the town was made aware last week of multiple allegations that Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez had violated the...
BROOKLINE, MA
mybackyardnews.com

PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN

Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
PLAINVILLE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
City
Hampden, MA
City
Hyannis, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Salem, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
manchesterinklink.com

New Hampshire officials urge passage of Inflation Reduction Act

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Local and state officials gathered outside of Manchester City Hall on Friday and asked U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) to urge their colleagues to support the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 due to components of the bill that address climate change. The...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Part of Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury closed to cars for Open Streets Boston event

BOSTON — For the second time this summer, an Open Streets Boston event was held in the city for free, family-friendly events. A stretch of Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury between Warren and Dudley streets was closed to motor traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in order to open it up to pedestrian use from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking was also banned on that portion of Blue Hill Avenue all day on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Video: Local firefighters graduate State Fire Academy

STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 61 firefighters from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy today. Graduates completed the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program at three campuses: Class #303 trained at the Stow campus, Class #S28 trained at the Springfield campus and Class #BW21 trained at the Bridgewater campus.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Driscoll
Person
Eric Lesser
WWLP

Number of officers not recertified climbs to 15

Eight more Massachusetts police officers did not earn recertification from the state's police oversight panel, pushing the total number of those rejected to 15 out of more than 8,800 who have or are expected to submit paperwork.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Pan-Mass Challenge cyclists begin ride in Sturbridge, Wellesley

STURBRIDGE -- Pan-Mass Challenge cyclists took off from starting points in Sturbridge and Wellesley Saturday morning. Over the weekend, roads between Sturbridge and Provincetown will be packed with 6,400 riders taking on 16 different routes. The shortest route is 25 miles, the longest is 211. There are 1,000 more riders than there was last year. Five hundred riders will do a reimagined ride, riding whenever and whenever, and as far as they would like. Three hundred will take part in the virtual ride. So far, the PMC has raised $831 million for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. This year's goal is $66 million,...
STURBRIDGE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Election Local#Cape Cod#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Barnstable#Fiber Optic
whdh.com

Arlington Police and town manager respond to officer racism lawsuit

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington Police Chief Julie Flaherty and Town Manager Sandy Pooler have responded to a federal lawsuit by Donovan Johnson, who alleges Arlington Officers engaged in inappropriate conduct with him including racial profiling, excessive use of force and other actions during the pursuit of criminal suspects. “The...
ARLINGTON, MA
WCVB

Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor

NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?

Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-05 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Middlesex; Norfolk; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Norfolk County in eastern Massachusetts Suffolk County in eastern Massachusetts East central Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 410 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Newton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Newton, Somerville, Waltham, Brookline, Medford, Revere, Arlington, Everett, Braintree, Chelsea, Watertown, Needham, Wellesley, Milton, Belmont, Dedham and Winthrop. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
universalhub.com

Probably not part of a feast procession

MBTA Hate Account (yep) spotted the remains of that bus that caught fire at Forest Hills being towed north past Hanover and Cross streets around 10 p.m. yesterday - possibly on its way to Everett Shops, where the T does major surgery on heavily injured buses.
EVERETT, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy