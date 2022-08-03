Read on www.capecod.com
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Saugus Mall Promises Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina Andras
3 great burger places in BostonAlina Andras
Massachusetts Women for Progress accuses Petty senate campaign mailer of being ‘dishonest’ but campaign defends image, message
In the latest salvo in the senate campaign for the 1st Worcester District, Massachusetts Women for Progress accused Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty’s campaign of having a dishonest campaign mailer. The mailer in question features a photo with Petty in front of a large group of people. Cara Berg Powers,...
Petrini Wins Case Against City of Worcester & Mass DCR; Town of Holden Awarded $14.6 Million Plus Interest
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham attorney Chris Petrini won his case against the City of Worcester on behalf of the Town of Holden this week. On August 4, 2022, after more than nine years of litigation and an eight-day jury trial, a Worcester Superior Court jury issued a verdict awarding the Town of Holden $14.6 million against the City of Worcester for excessive wastewater transport charges imposed on Holden.
nbcboston.com
Brookline Police Chief Placed on Leave Pending Investigation
The police chief in Brookline, Massachusetts, has been placed on paid administrative leave following allegations that he violated the town's policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation. Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said the town was made aware last week of multiple allegations that Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez had violated the...
mybackyardnews.com
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN
Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
manchesterinklink.com
New Hampshire officials urge passage of Inflation Reduction Act
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Local and state officials gathered outside of Manchester City Hall on Friday and asked U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) to urge their colleagues to support the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 due to components of the bill that address climate change. The...
Bristol Press
Massachusetts tops New Hampshire in pitcher's duel in New England Regional
BRISTOL – After 26 total strikeouts in the opening match of the New England Regional Tournament between Maine and Vermont, Massachusetts and New Hampshire kept their foot on the gas into the afternoon slate of games. The game two starters combined for 22 strikeouts and five total hits in...
WCVB
Part of Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury closed to cars for Open Streets Boston event
BOSTON — For the second time this summer, an Open Streets Boston event was held in the city for free, family-friendly events. A stretch of Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury between Warren and Dudley streets was closed to motor traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in order to open it up to pedestrian use from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking was also banned on that portion of Blue Hill Avenue all day on Saturday.
capecod.com
Video: Local firefighters graduate State Fire Academy
STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 61 firefighters from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy today. Graduates completed the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program at three campuses: Class #303 trained at the Stow campus, Class #S28 trained at the Springfield campus and Class #BW21 trained at the Bridgewater campus.
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: New Hampshire State Trooper called by defense said crash that killed 7 motorcyclists was ‘largely unavoidable’
By the time Volodymyr Zhukovskyy and Albert “Woody” Mazza saw each other as a potential threat, the crash that occurred seconds later killing Mazza and six other members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club was ‘largely unavoidable,” according to New Hampshire State Trooper Brandon Girardi. Zhukovskyy, 26,...
Number of officers not recertified climbs to 15
Eight more Massachusetts police officers did not earn recertification from the state's police oversight panel, pushing the total number of those rejected to 15 out of more than 8,800 who have or are expected to submit paperwork.
Pan-Mass Challenge cyclists begin ride in Sturbridge, Wellesley
STURBRIDGE -- Pan-Mass Challenge cyclists took off from starting points in Sturbridge and Wellesley Saturday morning. Over the weekend, roads between Sturbridge and Provincetown will be packed with 6,400 riders taking on 16 different routes. The shortest route is 25 miles, the longest is 211. There are 1,000 more riders than there was last year. Five hundred riders will do a reimagined ride, riding whenever and whenever, and as far as they would like. Three hundred will take part in the virtual ride. So far, the PMC has raised $831 million for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. This year's goal is $66 million,...
whdh.com
Arlington Police and town manager respond to officer racism lawsuit
ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington Police Chief Julie Flaherty and Town Manager Sandy Pooler have responded to a federal lawsuit by Donovan Johnson, who alleges Arlington Officers engaged in inappropriate conduct with him including racial profiling, excessive use of force and other actions during the pursuit of criminal suspects. “The...
WCVB
Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
bpdnews.com
All Flags at Boston Police Facilities to be Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski
All flags on Boston Police facilities will be lowered to half-staff immediately and will continue until Midnight, August 4, 2022, as a sign of respect for the memory of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski of Indiana, who died tragically in a motor vehicle accident. The Department sends our prayers to the family,...
Boston Globe
Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?
Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Middlesex; Norfolk; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Norfolk County in eastern Massachusetts Suffolk County in eastern Massachusetts East central Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 410 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Newton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Newton, Somerville, Waltham, Brookline, Medford, Revere, Arlington, Everett, Braintree, Chelsea, Watertown, Needham, Wellesley, Milton, Belmont, Dedham and Winthrop. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
universalhub.com
Probably not part of a feast procession
MBTA Hate Account (yep) spotted the remains of that bus that caught fire at Forest Hills being towed north past Hanover and Cross streets around 10 p.m. yesterday - possibly on its way to Everett Shops, where the T does major surgery on heavily injured buses.
fallriverreporter.com
Police renew call for information on missing Massachusetts woman marking three years since her disappearance
Police have renewed the call for information concerning the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman, who had unconfirmed sightings in Fall River at one point. The Hanson Police Department has been investigating the disappearance of Sandra E. Crispo who would now be 57 years old. They say they have not stopped searching for her.
fox5ny.com
Massachusetts brewery forced to cut jobs due to CO2 shortage: 'Huge threat to our business'
EVERETT, Mass. - Auto fuel is not the only gas in short supply. A popular craft brewery and small-business success story in Massachusetts is cutting jobs after learning that a CO2 shortage is causing its vendor to scale back on deliveries. "Our CO2 supply has been cut for the foreseeable...
