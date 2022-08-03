ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

New mayoral candidate for Danville

By Arriana Williams
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new candidate has thrown her hat in the ring for Danville mayor.

Jackie Vinson is currently the Executive Director of the Vermilion County Housing Authority, and she thinks her experience in that role makes her an ideal candidate. As a Danville native, she said she wants to make sure decisions being made include the people they affect.

“How can we help support the people that may have an idea? How can we work with our residents and take care of our neighborhoods and invest in our neighborhoods and invest in our people that live here?” Vinson asked. “And I think that’s something that’s true to my core and that I will carry into the office in the city.”

She’ll be going up against Rickey Williams, Jr., who has been mayor since 2018.

Queen of Sarcasmidia
2d ago

You must not pay attention or live in Danville because she's in charge of the housing authority. Her office is responsible for making sure people maintain their lawns, and the slumlord's office. She basically closed it because where it moved to art move too. Nobody seems to know where you could go to report a sumlord who is not taking care of their apartments/ houses anymore. I've seen some horrid apartments in this city. They know that they can get away with it because nobody's going to do anything and charge outrageous rent.

WCIA

WCIA

