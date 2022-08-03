ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bountiful, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

Driver critically injured in I-15 accident near Sunset

SUNSET, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver suffered “extremely critical” injuries Thursday in a Davis County collision involving three vehicles, a Utah Highway Patrol statement says. The accident happened at about 4:09 p.m. when white Pontiac Grand Prix, a white Kia Soul, and a...
SUNSET, UT
KSLTV

Layton teens jump into water to save distressed swimmer

LAYTON, Utah — A group of 17 year olds is emphasizing the importance of water safety after jumping in to save a swimmer at Holmes Reservoir. Ryker Jensen, Cooper Smith and Peter Debry were fishing on shore when they heard commotion in the water Thursday. “We heard people on...
LAYTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Distracted driver sheers power pole, totals car in Harrisville crash

HARRISVILLE, Utah, Aug. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver left the roadway inn Harrisville Friday night, totaling his car when he hit a power pole. Luckily there were no casualties reported in the 6:55 p.m. mishap at 602 North Harrisville Road, just north of the WalMart, except for the power pole, said Harrisville Police Sgt. Nick Taylor.
HARRISVILLE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green River, UT
Local
Utah Accidents
City
Bountiful, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Bountiful, UT
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Bountiful, UT
Accidents
ABC4

DPS: Man dies in Morgan County motorcycle accident

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Morgan County on Thursday. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS), a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Trappers Loop at 3:30 p.m. on August 4 near mile marker 6 when the rider became “unable to maintain his […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Fugitives from Salt Lake City, Magna arrested in Nevada

MESQUITE, Nevada, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Utah fugitives have been taken into custody in Nevada after Mesquite Police detectives received a tip that the woman were booked at a hotel there. “While detectives were conducting surveillance on the hotel, the fugitives exited the room,” a police...
MESQUITE, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Accident#Gephardt Daily#The Utah Highway Patrol#Uhp#Life Flight
ABC4

Two cars collide along US-6 causing road closures

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Both directions along US-6 were closed for a short time Friday evening due to a major crash. According to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), two cars collided near mile marker 206 on US-6 in Utah County and went off the road. Several patients were involved in the crash. Their conditions are […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Plane unable to land at Ogden Airport

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Deputy Chief Britt Clark with Weber Fire confirmed to ABC4 that a pilot called into the Ogden Airport to report that he was unable to land due to an issue with his plane’s engine. Eventually, Clark said that the plane landed in some muddy areas roughly five miles west of Ogden […]
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Flash flood advisory issued for parts of northern Utah

SALT LAKE, DAVIS, TOOELE COUNTIES, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash advisory for Salt Lake, Davis and Tooele counties due to heavy rainfall. At present, the warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Areas of high impact include low-lying...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Layton home destroyed after birthday party meal reportedly catches fire

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Crews on Wednesday responded to a house fire that investigators believe started when when a pan of oil ignited as a family was preparing a birthday party meal. According to Layton Fire Marshal Doug Bitton, authorities received a call at approximately 8:30 a.m. of a...
LAYTON, UT
ABC4

Police search for man missing from Murray

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man who’s been missing from Murray since Wednesday around 12 p.m. Victor Acosta Duran was last seen on Wednesday at the Murray Post Office, according to police. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, black running shoes, and a blue cap. He is […]
MURRAY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy