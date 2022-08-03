Read on gephardtdaily.com
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In Utah
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center Theatre
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City
Utah Set To Experience Record High Temperatures
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center Theatre
Driver critically injured in I-15 accident near Sunset
SUNSET, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver suffered “extremely critical” injuries Thursday in a Davis County collision involving three vehicles, a Utah Highway Patrol statement says. The accident happened at about 4:09 p.m. when white Pontiac Grand Prix, a white Kia Soul, and a...
Motorcyclist dies after driving off Trappers Loop in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist who lost control of his bike Thursday on Trappers Loop died after being airlifted to an area hospital. At 3:30 p.m., the motorcycle was southbound on Trappers Loop near mile marker 6 when the rider left the road.
Layton teens jump into water to save distressed swimmer
LAYTON, Utah — A group of 17 year olds is emphasizing the importance of water safety after jumping in to save a swimmer at Holmes Reservoir. Ryker Jensen, Cooper Smith and Peter Debry were fishing on shore when they heard commotion in the water Thursday. “We heard people on...
Distracted driver sheers power pole, totals car in Harrisville crash
HARRISVILLE, Utah, Aug. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver left the roadway inn Harrisville Friday night, totaling his car when he hit a power pole. Luckily there were no casualties reported in the 6:55 p.m. mishap at 602 North Harrisville Road, just north of the WalMart, except for the power pole, said Harrisville Police Sgt. Nick Taylor.
DPS: Man dies in Morgan County motorcycle accident
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after being thrown from his motorcycle in Morgan County on Thursday. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS), a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Trappers Loop at 3:30 p.m. on August 4 near mile marker 6 when the rider became “unable to maintain his […]
Brigham City woman survives car crash in apparent suicide attempt
A Brigham City woman who told authorities she had intentionally crashed her car off the side of a rugged mountain road in Box Elder County spent five days in the vehicle before she was found alive after crawling up out of a steep ravine and back onto the road. According...
Fugitives from Salt Lake City, Magna arrested in Nevada
MESQUITE, Nevada, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Utah fugitives have been taken into custody in Nevada after Mesquite Police detectives received a tip that the woman were booked at a hotel there. “While detectives were conducting surveillance on the hotel, the fugitives exited the room,” a police...
Man steals excavator from SLC construction site, digs giant trench in front of grocery store
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who reportedly stole and excavator and left a deep gash in his wake has been taken into custody by the Salt Lake City Police. “Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a man who stole...
Police identify local firefighter as victim in fatal Salt Lake City motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Police on Thursday identified a retired firefighter who was fatally injured in a Wednesday crash at an intersection in the Sugarhouse area. David Alexander Kluger, 48, was traveling south on 1300 East when an SUV traveling northbound made a left turn...
Truck rollover causes magnesium chloride spill in Rockport
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — At approximately 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, Park City Fire District, Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Summit County Health Department assisted North Summit Fire District […]
Two cars collide along US-6 causing road closures
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Both directions along US-6 were closed for a short time Friday evening due to a major crash. According to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), two cars collided near mile marker 206 on US-6 in Utah County and went off the road. Several patients were involved in the crash. Their conditions are […]
Police ask for help locating possible runaway from Layton treatment center
LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who is believed to have run away from a Layton treatment center. Layton police say Natalee hasn’t been seen since about 6:45 p.m. Thursday. “She doesn’t know anyone...
Plane unable to land at Ogden Airport
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Deputy Chief Britt Clark with Weber Fire confirmed to ABC4 that a pilot called into the Ogden Airport to report that he was unable to land due to an issue with his plane’s engine. Eventually, Clark said that the plane landed in some muddy areas roughly five miles west of Ogden […]
SLCPD makes arrest after overnight shooting at Gateway Inn on West North Temple
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting at the Gateway Inn. Police and paramedics were dispatched about 1:12 a.m. Friday to 819 W. North Temple St. When officers arrived they “located the victim on the ground bleeding from his stomach.”
Flash flood advisory issued for parts of northern Utah
SALT LAKE, DAVIS, TOOELE COUNTIES, Utah, Aug. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash advisory for Salt Lake, Davis and Tooele counties due to heavy rainfall. At present, the warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Areas of high impact include low-lying...
Layton home destroyed after birthday party meal reportedly catches fire
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Crews on Wednesday responded to a house fire that investigators believe started when when a pan of oil ignited as a family was preparing a birthday party meal. According to Layton Fire Marshal Doug Bitton, authorities received a call at approximately 8:30 a.m. of a...
Police search for man missing from Murray
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man who’s been missing from Murray since Wednesday around 12 p.m. Victor Acosta Duran was last seen on Wednesday at the Murray Post Office, according to police. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, black running shoes, and a blue cap. He is […]
16-year-old wounded in West Valley City shooting near Hunter Ridge Park
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – West Valley City police investigators are on the scene of a shooting which wounded a 16-year-old boy early Thursday morning. A WVCPD officer told Gephardt Daily the shooting happened about 3:45 a.m. while the teen was walking near Hunter...
Hazardous Devices Unit responds to discovery of ‘suspicious item’ near SLC business
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Hazardous Devices Unit was dispatched to a local business Thursday morning after the discovery of a “suspicious item.”. Officers responded to 185 W. 1700 South, on the south border of the...
SLCPD release timeline of controversial response to DV fight turned homicide
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) released a timeline today providing additional information on the agency’s response to the homicide of Ryan Outlaw that occurred in the fall of 2020. In November of 2020, Fernanda Tobar, 22, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of her […]
