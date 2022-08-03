ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bay Area lawmaker calls for probe after claims from VA employees and near-perfect data

By Walt Buteau
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2KeN_0h3srd5S00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – National data obtained by 8 on Your Side dovetails with Tampa-area stats that indicate less than 1% of VA patients in the wait-time triggered Community Care program received primary care.

But there is sharp disagreement about what the numbers mean when it comes to how long veterans are actually waiting for healthcare with their primary physicians.

National data from a recent two-year period ending late last year, shows 432,000 out of 61.2 million veterans who completed Community Care appointments got primary care, representing .7 percent of the total.

Bay Area data from the same time frame revealed 9 out of 106,000 recieved primary care. That is a miniscule fraction of 1 percent, totaling .008 percent.

The data potentially supports claims from several former and current VA employees who have told 8 on Your Side they were trained to steer veterans away from primary care.

VA spokesman Randal Noller has denied employees were trained to do that and said the data shows veterans are choosing the VA over private sector doctors.

“Even when eligible, Veteran experience data has shown us that the vast majority prefer to receive care at VA,” Noller said. “We are proud of our work fully implementing the VA Mission Act.”

Senator Marco Rubio said his office is “very interested” in looking into the VA employee claims and that rosy data.

“We have real deep systemic problems at the VA,” Rubio said. ” Congress can conduct an investigation of this. It’s one of the oversight functions that we have. Congress and the veterans committee has the power to subpoena these documents and we’ll ask them to hold hearings on this.”

Critics claim VA ‘cooking the books’ in calculating veteran wait time

Tampa-Area U.S. Representative Kathy Castor said she does not think there is any deception by the VA in offering primary care through the Community Care program, and she credited the agency’s clinics for the near-perfect primary care stats.

“Part of the reason is because we’ve invested in the clinic system,” Castor said. “I would encourage any of the VA employees that have any information like that to come to my office and other members of congress so that we can dive into that.”

Wait times are the key stat for Community Care that forces the VA to pay civilian doctors to care for patients who wait 20 days or longer for primary care and mental health appointments, and 28 days for specialty care.

Veterans also qualify for Community Care if they live too far from a VA facility or if the care they need is not offered.

The 2014 Choice Act was enacted by Congress and created Community Care after several veterans died while waiting for care on secret lists allegedly created to hide long wait times .

But critics claimed the VA was not properly calculating the wait times, prompting the 2018 Mission Act that stated the wait time calendar should start on the date the patient requests an appointment .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended

"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "​​What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete to consider expanding ‘ban the box’ initiative

Over seven years after the City of St. Petersburg instituted a program that eliminated criminal history questions from job applications, city councilmembers will now discuss expanding the practice. During Thursday’s meeting, Council Chair Gina Driscoll requested a referral to the Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee to consider increasing St. Petersburg’s...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
CNBC

From food stamps to $1.6 million: 'I work just 5 hours a week'

Graham Cochrane, 39, lives in Tampa, Florida and works as a business coach who runs an online business. He teaches people how to make money off of their passions, turn their knowledge into income and sells online courses. He grew his business from earning $7,000 to $1 million in 8 years. Here's how he works 5 hours a week and makes $1.6 million a year.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Kathy Castor
tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough OKs housing protections for tenants

TAMPA — Hillsborough County is opening the door to greater protections for residential renters. The County Commission on Aug. 3 approved new requirements for landlords to give tenants 60 days’ notice of pending rent increases greater than 5% and to give at least 30 days’ notice if a lease is not being renewed.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Care#Veterans Committee#National#Va
Beach Beacon

Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs

ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa Chick-fil-A owner fined $12K for violating child labor laws

A local Chick-fil-A is facing a steep penalty after authorities discovered middle school-aged employees were being overworked. On Aug. 2, a Tampa Chick-fil-A franchise, located at 2551 N Dale Mabry Hwy., was fined by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) for violating child labor laws. Investigators found that between Labor...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
cltampa.com

Booker Creek's slot canyon is a monument to St. Pete's outdated water management policies

Off the park behind shuttered Edward White Hospital, St. Petersburg's Booker Creek flows through a rather scary culvert. Vines drape from the steel walls of an imposing, artificial slot canyon. The entrance is overgrown, densely shaded, littered with discarded office furniture. A watergoat, designed to catch debris before flowing into the catchment lake, doubles over itself, crimped and useless.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa Bay Business Journal: The Deuces in St. Petersburg is finally on the cusp of evolution

St. Petersburg’s 22nd Street South, nicknamed The Deuces, has spent decades trying to rediscover its identity. The 22nd Street corridor south of First Avenue South is a mix of vacant parcels interspersed with businesses like 3 Daughters Brewing, indoor hydroponic farm Brick Street Farms and the Morean Center for Clay, the largest pottery studio in the Southeastern U.S.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

WFLA

81K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy